 

ProPetro Reports Results for the Third Quarter 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 22:15  |  45   |   |   

ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Total revenue for the quarter was $133.7 million compared to $106.1 million for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Net loss for the quarter was $29.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $25.9 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the quarter was $17.4 million compared to $25.4 million for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Effective utilization for the third quarter was 8.5 fleets compared to 4.0 fleets for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Generated approximately $16.9 million in free cash flow(2) during the quarter.

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is described and reconciled to net income (loss) in the table under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

(2)

Free cash flow (FCF) is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as net cash flow provided from operating activities less net cash used in investing activities. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, net cash provided by operating activities of $21.1 million less net cash used in investing activities of $4.2 million result in a free cash flow of $16.9 million.

Phillip Gobe, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We were pleased to see improvement in activity for the third quarter as compared to the second quarter amid uncertain market conditions. Given this environment, I am extremely proud of the resilience of the ProPetro team. Their focus on providing best-in-class execution at the wellsite continues to benefit the development efforts of our blue-chip customer base. Our performance on location has allowed us to maintain market share at levels similar to the beginning of this year, while also generating free cash flow. We are excited to be redeploying our people and equipment as we continue to develop a more efficient customer-driven completions solution. I would like to thank our customers, team members and other industry stakeholders for their efforts to move the oilfield forward and develop a more cohesive and efficient completions solution.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $133.7 million compared to revenue of $106.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to an improvement in activity levels partially offset by an increase in direct sourcing of select consumables by certain customers. In addition, the Company received approximately $6.9 million in idle fees in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $32.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Cost of services, excluding depreciation and amortization of approximately $37.5 million, for the third quarter of 2020 increased to $99.6 million compared to $68.2 million during the second quarter of 2020. The increase was substantially associated with higher activity levels in the third quarter versus the second quarter.

General and administrative expense was $21.8 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $20.3 million during the second quarter of 2020. General and administrative expense, exclusive of $2.5 million of non-recurring expenses and $2.5 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, was $16.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $16.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 after adjusting for non-recurring and/or unusual items.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $29.2 million, or a $0.29 loss per diluted share, versus a net loss of $25.9 million, or a $0.26 loss per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $17.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $25.4 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Liquidity and Capital Spending

As of September 30, 2020, total cash was $54.3 million compared to $37.3 million as of June 30, 2020. Consistent with the end of the second quarter, ProPetro remains debt free. Total liquidity at the end of the third quarter of 2020 was $85.9 million, including cash and $31.6 million of available capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facility. As of October 31, 2020, total cash was $66.7 million. ProPetro will continue to proactively manage its capital and liquidity needs.

Capital expenditures incurred during the third quarter of 2020 were $7.9 million, all of which was associated with spending on maintenance capital. Full year 2020 estimated capital expenditures have been reduced from previous expectations of below $100 million to a current view of below $85 million and mostly comprised of maintenance capital spending. Capital expenditures incurred for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $59.9 million, including $8.4 million for growth capital spending during the first half of the year.

Outlook

Mr. Gobe concluded, “Looking to the fourth quarter, we expect our effective fleet utilization levels to remain flat with the third quarter exit rate, where we sit today. Taking a longer view, we expect oilfield service activity to improve as global supply and demand for crude oil becomes more balanced. We will seek to continue to further differentiate ProPetro from its peers based on the qualities we have developed carefully over the past 15 years, including leveraging our cycle-proven business model of developing and retaining a highly talented work force, maintaining a conservative balance sheet, and remaining squarely-focused on our mutual long-term success with a roster of the industry’s leading operators.”

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 AM Central Time on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 to discuss preliminary financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020. This call will also be webcast on ProPetro’s website at www.propetroservices.com. To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 844-340-9046 and international callers may dial 412-858-5205. Please call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure a proper connection. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and can be accessed toll free by dialing 877-344-7529 for U.S. callers, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, as well as 412-317-0088 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 10147385.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing pressure pumping and other complementary services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. For more information visit www.propetroservices.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this news release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the future performance of newly improved technology (such as our DuraStim fleets), our expected capital expenditures and our expected cost reductions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the volatility of and recent declines in oil prices, the operational disruption and market volatility resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly the “Risk Factors” sections of such filings, and other filings with the SEC. In addition, the Company may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse impact on it, including matters related to shareholder litigation and the SEC investigation. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that the actual events and results will not be materially different than the anticipated results described in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC from time to time that disclose risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. ProPetro does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty to publicly update these statements, whether as a result of new information, new developments or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure is required by law.

 
PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

REVENUE - Service revenue

$

133,710

 

$

106,109

 

$

541,847

 

COSTS AND EXPENSES
Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

 

99,592

 

 

68,193

 

 

396,922

 

General and administrative (inclusive of stock-based compensation)

 

21,817

 

 

20,331

 

 

27,558

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

37,467

 

 

40,173

 

 

37,653

 

Loss on disposal of assets

 

11,286

 

 

8,734

 

 

31,153

 

Total costs and expenses

 

170,162

 

 

137,431

 

 

493,286

 

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

 

(36,452

)

 

(31,322

)

 

48,561

 

OTHER EXPENSE:
Interest expense

 

(137

)

 

(791

)

 

(1,749

)

Other expense

 

(312

)

 

(267

)

 

(75

)

Total other expense

 

(449

)

 

(1,058

)

 

(1,824

)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

(36,901

)

 

(32,380

)

 

46,737

 

INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT

 

7,717

 

 

6,460

 

 

(12,340

)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

(29,184

)

$

(25,920

)

$

34,397

 

 
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic

$

(0.29

)

$

(0.26

)

$

0.34

 

Diluted

$

(0.29

)

$

(0.26

)

$

0.33

 

 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic

 

100,897

 

 

100,821

 

 

100,606

 

Diluted

 

100,897

 

 

100,821

 

 

103,652

 

 
 
PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
 

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

54,255

$

149,036

Accounts receivable - net of allowance for credit losses of $1,497 and $1,049, respectively

 

94,663

 

212,183

Inventories

 

1,849

 

2,436

Prepaid expenses

 

6,189

 

10,815

Other current assets

 

117

 

1,121

Total current assets

 

157,073

 

375,591

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT - Net of accumulated depreciation

 

936,283

 

1,047,535

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

 

781

 

989

OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS:
Goodwill

 

-

 

9,425

Other noncurrent assets

 

2,000

 

2,571

Total other noncurrent assets

 

2,000

 

11,996

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,096,137

$

1,436,111

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable

$

71,577

$

193,096

Operating lease liabilities

 

326

 

302

Finance lease liabilities

 

-

 

2,831

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

24,364

 

36,343

Accrued interest payable

 

-

 

394

Total current liabilities

 

96,267

 

232,966

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

 

87,551

 

103,041

LONG-TERM DEBT

 

-

 

130,000

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

 

552

 

799

Total liabilities

 

184,370

 

466,806

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, none issued, respectively

 

-

 

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 100,898,445 and 100,624,099 shares issued, respectively

 

101

 

101

Additional paid-in capital

 

831,999

 

826,629

Retained earnings

 

79,667

 

142,575

Total shareholders’ equity

 

911,767

 

969,305

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

1,096,137

$

1,436,111

 
PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)

$

(62,908

)

$

140,335

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

117,844

 

 

106,252

 

Impairment expense

 

16,654

 

 

-

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(15,490

)

 

42,623

 

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs

 

407

 

 

405

 

Stock‑based compensation

 

5,968

 

 

5,246

 

Provision for credit losses

 

448

 

 

475

 

Loss on disposal of assets

 

39,875

 

 

81,578

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

 

117,072

 

 

(73,268

)

Other current assets

 

2,598

 

 

603

 

Inventories

 

587

 

 

4,503

 

Prepaid expenses

 

4,741

 

 

1,973

 

Accounts payable

 

(97,380

)

 

(11,496

)

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

(11,996

)

 

8,042

 

Accrued interest

 

(394

)

 

358

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

118,026

 

 

307,629

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures

 

(86,509

)

 

(394,343

)

Proceeds from sale of assets

 

4,330

 

 

6,774

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(82,179

)

 

(387,569

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from borrowings

 

-

 

 

110,000

 

Repayments of borrowings

 

(130,000

)

 

(50,000

)

Payment of finance lease obligations

 

(30

)

 

(186

)

Repayments of insurance financing

 

-

 

 

(4,547

)

Proceeds from exercise of equity awards

 

-

 

 

1,164

 

Tax withholdings paid for net settlement of equity awards

 

(598

)

 

-

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(130,628

)

 

56,431

 

NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

 

(94,781

)

 

(23,509

)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS — Beginning of period

 

149,036

 

 

132,700

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS — End of period

$

54,255

 

$

109,191

 

 
Reportable Segment Information
 

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

($ in thousands)

Pressure Pumping

 

All Other

 

Total

 

Pressure Pumping

 

All Other

 

Total

 
Service revenue

$

131,321

$

2,389

 

$

133,710

$

103,815

$

2,294

 

$

106,109

Adjusted EBITDA

$

26,662

$

(9,308

)

$

17,354

$

34,030

$

(8,620

)

$

25,410

Depreciation and amortization

$

36,326

$

1,141

 

$

37,467

$

38,910

$

1,263

 

$

40,173

Capital expenditures incurred

$

7,571

$

370

 

$

7,941

$

10,034

$

1,846

 

$

11,880

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of this non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

 
Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
 

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

($ in thousands)

Pressure Pumping

 

All Other

 

Total

 

Pressure Pumping

 

All Other

 

Total

 
Net loss

$

(20,920

)

$

(8,264

)

$

(29,184

)

$

(13,528

)

$

(12,392

)

$

(25,920

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

36,326

 

 

1,141

 

 

37,467

 

 

38,910

 

 

1,263

 

 

40,173

 

Interest expense

 

-

 

 

137

 

 

137

 

 

-

 

 

791

 

 

791

 

Income taxes

 

-

 

 

(7,717

)

 

(7,717

)

 

-

 

 

(6,460

)

 

(6,460

)

Loss on disposal of assets

 

11,256

 

 

30

 

 

11,286

 

 

8,587

 

 

147

 

 

8,734

 

Stock-based compensation

 

-

 

 

2,535

 

 

2,535

 

 

-

 

 

2,962

 

 

2,962

 

Other expense

 

-

 

 

312

 

 

312

 

 

-

 

 

267

 

 

267

 

Other general and administrative expense

 

-

 

 

2,481

 

 

2,481

 

 

-

 

 

4,802

 

 

4,802

 

Retention bonus and severance expense

 

-

 

 

37

 

 

37

 

 

61

 

 

-

 

 

61

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

26,662

 

$

(9,308

)

$

17,354

 

$

34,030

 

$

(8,620

)

$

25,410

 

 

ProPetro Holding Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Pampers Donates More Than 200,000 Preemie Diapers to Canadian Families for Prematurity Awareness ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
ProPetro Appoints David Schorlemer as Chief Financial Officer
26.10.20
ProPetro Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call