MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions
MFS Investment Management (MFS) announced today monthly distributions of the following closed-end funds, all with declaration dates of November 2, 2020, ex-dividend dates of November 17, 2020, record dates of November 18, 2020, and payable dates of November 30, 2020:
|
Fund (ticker)
Income/
Share
Other
Sources/
Share*
Total
Amount/
Share
MFS Charter Income Trust
(NYSE: MCR)^
$0.0000
$0.058320
$0.058320
MFS Government Markets Income Trust
(NYSE: MGF)^
$0.0000
$0.028780
$0.028780
MFS High Income Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXE)
$0.0210
$0.0000
$0.0210
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CMU)
$0.01850
$0.0000
$0.01850
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
(NYSE: CIF)^
$0.0000
$0.01910
$0.01910
MFS Intermediate Income Trust
