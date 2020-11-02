Myers Industries to Present at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE), a manufacturer of polymer products and distributor for the tire, wheel and under-vehicle service industry, today announced that Mike McGaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference, which will be held virtually. Management’s presentation, including an overview of the Company’s strategy, will take place from 9:05 – 9:35 a.m. EST on Thursday, November 12, 2020. In addition, management will be available for one-on-one meetings on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

About Myers Industries