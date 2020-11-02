 

Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Virtual Conferences

02.11.2020, 22:15  |  43   |   |   

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED technology and materials, today announced its participation in the following virtual investor and industry conferences.

Investor Conference:

Nasdaq's 43rd Virtual Investor Conference
Date: December 3, 2020
Presentation Time: 8:30 AM ET*
Location: Virtual
Presenter: Sidney Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President and CFO

* A live and archived audio webcast of the investor presentations will be available on the events page of the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.oled.com.

Industry Conferences:

IMID Business Forum 2020
Date: November 5-6, 2020
Location: Virtual
Presenter: Dr. Mike Hack, Vice President of Business Development
Presentation: Phosphorescent OLEDs for Next Generation Products

NextFlex Virtual Workshop: FHE for Automotive Applications
 Date: November 12, 2020
Location: Virtual
Presenter: Dr. Mike Hack, Vice President of Business Development
Presentation: Phosphorescent OLED Display Technology for Automotive Applications

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display, solid-state lighting applications with subsidiaries and offices around the world. Founded in 1994, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and otherwise, the Company’s technologies and potential applications of those technologies, the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

Universal Display Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Disclaimer

