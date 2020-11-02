J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

“J2 continues to demonstrate exceptional strength, delivering remarkable results across the board,” said Vivek Shah, CEO of J2 Global. “Our worldwide organization and portfolio of internet businesses are thriving in an uncertain environment.”

Q3 2020 quarterly revenues increased 3.7% to a third quarter record of $357.0 million compared to $344.1 million for Q3 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $114.4 million compared to $97.1 million for Q3 2019. Q3 2020 free cash flow(2) increased 19.9% to $93.7 million compared to $78.2 million for Q3 2019.

GAAP earnings per diluted share(3) increased 111.7% to $1.31 in Q3 2020 compared to $0.62 for Q3 2019.

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share(3)(4) for the quarter increased 19.1% to $2.02 as compared to $1.70 for Q3 2019.

GAAP net income increased by 98.0% to $60.9 million as compared to $30.7 million for Q3 2019.

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA(5) increased 14.4% to $154.1 million compared to $134.8 million for Q3 2019.

J2 ended the quarter with approximately $665 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments after deploying approximately $8 million during the quarter for acquisitions and $4 million in connection with payments for prior year acquisitions. In addition, J2 deployed approximately $150 million with respect to its share repurchase program during the quarter.

Key financial results for Q3 2020 versus Q3 2019 are set forth in the following table (in millions, except per share amounts). Reconciliations of Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are attached to this Press Release.

Q3 2020 Q3 2019 % Change Revenues Cloud Services $170.2 million $171.2 million (0.5)% Digital Media $186.7 million $173.0 million 8.0% Total Revenue: (1) $357.0 million $344.1 million 3.7% Operating Income $77.4 million $59.4 million 30.5% Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $114.4 million $97.1 million 17.8% Free Cash Flow (2) $93.7 million $78.2 million 19.9% GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (3) $1.31 $0.62 111.7% Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (3) (4) $2.02 $1.70 19.1% GAAP Net Income $60.9 million $30.7 million 98.0% Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Income $93.9 million $82.8 million 13.5% Adjusted EBITDA (5) $154.1 million $134.8 million 14.4% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (5) 43.2% 39.2% 10.2%

CLOSE OF RETAILMENOT ACQUISITION

The Company announced that it had completed its acquisition of leading savings destination RetailMeNot for approximately $420 million from Vericast, a premier marketing solutions company, on October 28, 2020.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

For fiscal year 2020, the Company is increasing its estimates, expecting to achieve revenues between $1.447 billion and $1.462 billion from between $1.380 billion and $1.400 billion; Adjusted EBITDA between $595 million and $605 million from between $556 million and $570 million; and Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of between $7.85 and $8.00 from between $7.17 and $7.41.

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for 2020 excludes share-based compensation of between $23 million and $27 million, amortization of acquired intangibles and the impact of any currently unanticipated items, in each case net of tax.

It is anticipated that the non-GAAP effective tax rate for 2020 (exclusive of the release of reserves for uncertain tax positions) will be between 21% and 23%.

The Company has not reconciled the Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and any related tax rate information included in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability with respect to costs related to acquisitions and taxation, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable and significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Notes:

(1) The revenues associated with each of the businesses may not foot precisely since each is presented independently. (2) Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, plus contingent consideration. Free cash flow amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes. (3) The estimated GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 28.3% for Q3 2020 and 17.0% for Q3 2019. The estimated Adjusted non-GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 21.8% for Q3 2020 and 21.7% for Q3 2019. (4) Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes certain non-GAAP items, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 totaled $0.71 and $1.08 per diluted share, respectively. (5) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest; gain on sale of businesses; loss on investments, net; other (income) expense, net; income tax expense; net loss (income) in earnings of equity method investments; depreciation and amortization; and the items used to reconcile EPS to Adjusted non-GAAP EPS, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures. Adjusted EBITDA amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches in excess of 230 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2019, J2 had achieved 24 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.J2global.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this Press Release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2020 financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors and uncertainties include, among other items: the Company’s ability to grow non-fax revenues, profitability and cash flows; the Company’s ability to identify, close and successfully transition acquisitions; subscriber growth and retention; variability of the Company’s revenue based on changing conditions in particular industries and the economy generally; protection of the Company’s proprietary technology or infringement by the Company of intellectual property of others; the risk of adverse changes in the U.S. or international regulatory environments, including but not limited to the imposition or increase of taxes or regulatory-related fees; and the numerous other factors set forth in J2 Global’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting J2 Global, refer to the 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by J2 Global on March 2, 2020, and the other reports filed by J2 Global from time-to-time with the SEC, each of which is available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and in the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2020 financial performance are based on limited information available to the Company at this time, which is subject to change. Although management’s expectations may change after the date of this press release, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted non-GAAP net income, Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

For more information on these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, please see the appropriate GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP reconciliation tables included within the attached Exhibit to this release.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 567,930 $ 575,615 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $13,202 and $12,701, respectively 192,800 261,928 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 46,594 49,347 Total current assets 807,324 886,890 Long-term investments 96,575 100,079 Property and equipment, net 147,268 127,817 Operating lease right-of-use assets 97,439 125,822 Goodwill 1,661,546 1,633,033 Other purchased intangibles, net 459,566 556,553 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 57,490 59,976 Other assets 15,785 15,676 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,342,993 $ 3,505,846 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 177,820 $ 238,059 Income taxes payable, current 12,733 17,758 Deferred revenue, current 155,806 162,855 Operating lease liabilities, current 27,673 26,927 Current portion of long-term debt 393,980 385,532 Other current liabilities 901 1,973 Total current liabilities 768,913 833,104 Long-term debt 1,075,071 1,062,929 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 11,232 12,744 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 87,563 104,070 Income taxes payable, noncurrent 11,675 11,675 Liability for uncertain tax positions 60,197 52,451 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 115,356 107,453 Other long-term liabilities 36,649 10,228 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,166,656 2,194,654 Commitments and contingencies — — Preferred stock — — Common stock 448 476 Additional paid-in capital 451,741 465,652 Retained earnings 782,142 891,526 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (57,994 ) (46,462 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,176,337 1,311,192 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,342,993 $ 3,505,846

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total revenues $ 356,976 $ 344,141 $ 1,020,353 $ 966,466 Cost of revenues (1) 55,822 61,716 171,755 172,995 Gross profit 301,154 282,425 848,598 793,471 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 95,074 98,486 287,317 273,812 Research, development and engineering (1) 14,261 13,770 43,273 38,692 General and administrative (1) 114,381 110,810 312,283 314,132 Total operating expenses 223,716 223,066 642,873 626,636 Income from operations 77,438 59,359 205,725 166,835 Interest expense, net 22,712 17,271 65,879 50,625 Gain on sale of businesses (17,122 ) — (17,122 ) — Loss on investments, net 156 7 20,991 45 Other (income) expense, net (14,230 ) 857 (16,413 ) 2,657 Income before income taxes and net loss (income) in earnings of equity method investment 85,922 41,224 152,390 113,508 Income tax expense 24,330 6,998 49,011 17,851 Net loss (income) in earnings of equity method investment 709 3,481 10,799 (126 ) Net income $ 60,883 $ 30,745 $ 92,580 $ 95,783 Basic net income per common share: Net income attributable to J2 Global, Inc. common shareholders $ 1.31 $ 0.63 $ 1.96 $ 1.98 Diluted net income per common share: Net income attributable to J2 Global, Inc. common shareholders $ 1.31 $ 0.62 $ 1.93 $ 1.93 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 46,279,515 47,673,211 46,914,750 47,654,327 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 46,309,072 49,064,272 47,620,308 48,892,523 (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenues $ 136 $ 127 $ 413 $ 390 Sales and marketing 321 419 1,135 1,212 Research, development and engineering 425 373 1,340 1,092 General and administrative 4,918 5,527 15,755 15,700 Total $ 5,800 $ 6,446 $ 18,643 $ 18,394

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Nine Months Ended

September 30, Cash flows from operating activities: 2020 2019 Net income $ 92,580 $ 95,783 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 163,680 170,409 Amortization of financing costs and discounts 21,393 9,072 Non-cash operating lease costs 15,686 14,474 Share-based compensation 18,643 18,394 Provision for doubtful accounts 9,508 9,217 Deferred income taxes, net 7,815 2,850 Gain on sale of businesses (17,122 ) — Lease asset impairments and other charges 9,786 — Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (243 ) 8,044 Foreign currency remeasurement gain (15,919 ) — Loss (income) on equity method investments 10,799 (166 ) Loss on equity and debt investments 20,826 — Decrease (increase) in: Accounts receivable 57,560 29,953 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,279 ) (10,094 ) Other assets 543 (1,528 ) Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable and accrued expenses (26,430 ) 623 Income taxes payable (496 ) (15,179 ) Deferred revenue (10,494 ) 777 Operating lease liabilities (12,857 ) (13,612 ) Liability for uncertain tax positions 7,746 (9,144 ) Other long-term liabilities 6,284 (566 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 356,009 309,307 Cash flows from investing activities: Distribution from equity method investment — 10,288 Purchases of equity method investment (29,979 ) (22,338 ) Purchases of equity investments (843 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (71,266 ) (49,483 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received (27,156 ) (411,349 ) Proceeds from sale of businesses 24,353 — Proceeds from sale of assets 507 — Purchases of intangible assets (2,902 ) (46 ) Net cash used in investing activities (107,286 ) (472,928 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of note payable (400 ) (5,100 ) Proceeds from line of credit — 185,000 Repayment of line of credit — (57,000 ) Repurchase of common stock (238,905 ) (20,562 ) Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 3,303 1,995 Exercise of stock options 952 5,274 Dividends paid — (43,966 ) Deferred payments for acquisitions (20,427 ) (17,734 ) Other (1,377 ) (1,055 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (256,854 ) 46,852 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 446 (520 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (7,685 ) (117,289 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 575,615 209,474 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 567,930 $ 92,185

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with the convertible notes; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of leasehold improvement impairments; and (11) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt. Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Per Diluted

Share* 2019 Per Diluted

Share* Net income $ 60,883 $ 1.31 $ 30,745 $ 0.62 Plus: Share based compensation (1) 4,552 0.10 4,305 0.09 Acquisition related integration costs (2) 1,177 0.03 6,355 0.13 Interest costs (3) 4,784 0.10 1,433 0.03 Amortization (4) 32,314 0.70 38,708 0.81 Investments (5) 687 0.01 3,481 0.07 Tax expense (benefit) from prior years (6) 2,551 0.06 (2,271 ) (0.05 ) Sale of assets (7) (9,936 ) (0.21 ) — — Intra-entity transfers (8) (13,447 ) (0.29 ) — — Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) 7,566 0.16 — — Leasehold improvement impairments (10) 2,777 0.06 — — Convertible debt dilution (11) — — — 0.02 Adjusted non-GAAP net income $ 93,908 $ 2.02 $ 82,756 $ 1.70 * The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Per Diluted

Share* 2019 Per Diluted

Share* Net income $ 92,580 $ 1.93 $ 95,783 $ 1.93 Plus: Share based compensation (1) 14,350 0.31 13,858 0.29 Acquisition related integration costs (2) 2,771 0.06 13,976 0.29 Interest costs (3) 13,929 0.30 5,169 0.11 Amortization (4) 89,398 1.91 100,148 2.10 Investments (5) 35,495 0.75 (126 ) — Tax expense from prior years (6) 4,916 0.11 72 — Sale of assets (7) (10,271 ) (0.22 ) — — Intra-entity transfers (8) (13,316 ) (0.29 ) — — Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) 9,391 0.20 — — Leasehold improvement impairments (10) 2,777 0.06 — — Convertible debt dilution (11) — 0.03 — 0.05 Adjusted non-GAAP net income $ 242,020 $ 5.13 $ 228,880 $ 4.70 * The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with the convertible notes; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of leasehold improvement impairments; and (11) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt. Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cost of revenues $ 55,822 $ 61,716 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (136 ) (127 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (60 ) (270 ) Amortization (4) (908 ) (460 ) Adjusted non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 54,718 $ 60,859 Sales and marketing $ 95,074 $ 98,486 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (321 ) (419 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (5 ) (3,420 ) Adjusted non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 94,748 $ 94,647 Research, development and engineering $ 14,261 $ 13,770 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (425 ) (373 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (5 ) (2,087 ) Adjusted non-GAAP research, development and engineering $ 13,831 $ 11,310 General and administrative $ 114,381 $ 110,810 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (4,918 ) (5,527 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (1,428 ) (2,265 ) Amortization (4) (39,995 ) (50,457 ) Tax benefit from prior years (6) — 3,268 Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) (9,786 ) — Leasehold improvement impairments (10) (3,605 ) — Adjusted non-GAAP general and administrative $ 54,649 $ 55,829 Interest expense, net $ 22,712 $ 17,271 Plus: Interest costs (3) (6,140 ) (2,308 ) Adjusted non-GAAP interest expense, net $ 16,572 $ 14,963 Gain on sale of businesses $ (17,122 ) $ — Plus: Sale of assets (7) 17,122 — Adjusted non-GAAP gain on sale of businesses $ — $ — Loss on investments, net $ 156 $ 7 Plus: Sale of assets (7) (165 ) — Adjusted non-GAAP loss on investments, net $ (9 ) $ 7 Other (income) expense, net $ (14,230 ) $ 857 Plus: Sale of assets (7) 211 — Intra-entity transfers (8) 16,421 — Adjusted non-GAAP other (income) expense, net $ 2,402 $ 857 Income tax provision $ 24,330 $ 6,998 Plus: Share based compensation (1) 1,248 2,141 Acquisition related integration costs (2) 321 1,687 Interest costs (3) 1,356 875 Amortization (4) 8,589 12,209 Investments (5) 22 — Tax benefit from prior years (6) (2,551 ) (997 ) Sale of assets (7) (7,232 ) — Intra-entity transfers (8) (2,974 ) — Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) 2,220 — Leasehold improvement impairments (10) 828 — Adjusted non-GAAP income tax provision $ 26,157 $ 22,913 Net loss in earnings of equity method investment $ 709 $ 3,481 Plus: Investments (5) (709 ) (3,481 ) Adjusted non-GAAP net loss in earnings of equity method investment $ — $ — Total adjustments $ (33,025 ) $ (52,011 ) GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 1.31 $ 0.62 Adjustments * $ 0.71 $ 1.08 Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 2.02 $ 1.70 * The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

The Company discloses Adjusted non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Adjusted non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors.

Adjusted non-GAAP EPS is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income per share and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with the convertible notes; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of leasehold improvement impairments; and (11) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cost of revenues $ 171,755 $ 172,995 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (413 ) (390 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (170 ) (325 ) Amortization (4) (1,806 ) (1,443 ) Adjusted non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 169,366 $ 170,837 Sales and marketing $ 287,317 $ 273,812 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (1,135 ) (1,212 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (686 ) (3,144 ) Adjusted non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 285,496 $ 269,456 Research, development and engineering $ 43,273 $ 38,692 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (1,340 ) (1,092 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) 21 (2,087 ) Adjusted non-GAAP research, development and engineering $ 41,954 $ 35,513 General and administrative $ 312,283 $ 314,132 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (15,755 ) (15,700 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (2,762 ) (12,546 ) Amortization (4) (114,147 ) (132,270 ) Tax expense from prior years (6) — (104 ) Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) (12,191 ) — Leasehold improvement impairments (10) (3,605 ) — Adjusted non-GAAP general and administrative $ 163,823 $ 153,512 Interest expense, net $ 65,879 $ 50,625 Plus: Acquisition related integration costs (2) — 27 Interest costs (3) (18,092 ) (6,828 ) Adjusted non-GAAP interest expense, net $ 47,787 $ 43,824 Gain on sale of businesses $ (17,122 ) $ — Plus: Sale of assets (7) 17,122 — Adjusted non-GAAP gain on sale of businesses $ — $ — Loss on investments, net $ 20,991 $ 45 Plus: Investments (5) (20,825 ) — Sale of assets (7) (165 ) — Adjusted non-GAAP loss on investments, net $ 1 $ 45 Other (income) expense, net $ (16,413 ) $ 2,657 Plus: Sale of assets (7) 650 — Intra-entity transfers (8) 17,986 — Adjusted non-GAAP other (income) expense, net $ 2,223 $ 2,657 Income tax provision $ 49,011 $ 17,851 Plus: Share based compensation (1) 4,293 4,536 Acquisition related integration costs (2) 826 4,099 Interest costs (3) 4,163 1,659 Amortization (4) 26,555 33,565 Investments (5) (3,871 ) — Tax (benefit) expense from prior years (6) (4,916 ) 32 Sale of assets (7) (7,336 ) — Intra-entity transfers (8) (4,670 ) — Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) 2,800 — Leasehold improvement impairments (10) 828 — Adjusted non-GAAP income tax provision $ 67,683 $ 61,742 Net loss (income) in earnings of equity method investment $ 10,799 $ (126 ) Plus: Investments (5) (10,799 ) 126 Adjusted non-GAAP net loss (income) in earnings of equity method investment $ — $ — Total adjustments $ (149,440 ) $ (133,097 ) GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 1.93 $ 1.93 Adjustments * $ 3.20 $ 2.77 Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 5.13 $ 4.70 * The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

The Company discloses Adjusted non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Adjusted non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors.

Adjusted non-GAAP EPS is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income per share and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following Non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted non-GAAP Net Income, and Adjusted non-GAAP Diluted EPS (collectively the “Non-GAAP financial measures”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

(1) Share Based Compensation. The Company excludes stock-based compensation because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. The Company further believes this measure is useful to investors in that it allows for greater transparency to certain line items in its financial statements. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.

(2) Acquisition Related Integration Costs. The Company excludes certain acquisition and related integration costs such as adjustments to contingent consideration, severance, lease terminations, retention bonuses and other acquisition-specific items. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.

(3) Interest Costs. In June 2014, the Company issued $402.5 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% convertible senior notes and in November 2019, the Company issued $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.75% convertible senior notes. In accordance with GAAP, the Company separately accounts for the value of the liability and equity features of its outstanding convertible senior notes in a manner that reflects the Company’s non-convertible debt borrowing rate. The value of the conversion feature, reflected as a debt discount, is amortized to interest expense over time. Accordingly, the Company recognizes imputed interest expense on its 3.25% and 1.75% convertible senior notes of approximately 5.8% and 5.5%, respectively, in its statement of operations. The Company excludes the difference between the imputed interest expense and the coupon interest expense of 3.25% and 1.75%, respectively, because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding core operational performance. The Company has determined excluding these items from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.

(4) Amortization. The Company excludes amortization of patents and acquired intangible assets because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.

(5) Change in Value on Investments. The Company excludes the change in value on its investments. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(6) Tax Expense/Benefit from Prior Years. The Company excludes certain income tax-related items in respect of income tax audit settlements and their related reversals of income tax reserves accounted for through ASC 740-10. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding these items provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding these items from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(7) Gain on Sale of Assets. The Company excludes the gain on sale of certain of its assets. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(8) Intra-Entity Transfers. The Company excludes certain effects of intra-entity transfers to the extent the related tax asset or liability in the financial statement is not recovered or settled, respectively during the year. During December 2019, the Company entered into an intra-entity asset transfer that resulted in the recording of a tax benefit and related tax asset representing tax deductible amounts to be realized in future years which is expected to be recovered over a period of up to 20 years. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding the cumulative future unrealized benefit of the assets transferred and including the tax benefit in the year of realization provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(9) Lease Asset Impairments and Other Charges. The Company excludes lease asset impairments and other charges as they are non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(10) Leasehold Improvement Impairments. The Company excludes leasehold improvement impairments as they are non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(11) Convertible Debt Dilution. The Company excludes convertible debt dilution from diluted EPS. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

The Company presents Adjusted non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Adjusted non-GAAP Research, Development and Engineering, Adjusted non-GAAP Sales and Marketing, Adjusted non-GAAP General and Administrative, Adjusted non-GAAP Interest Expense, Adjusted Gain on Sale of Businesses, Adjusted non-GAAP Loss on Investments, Adjusted non-GAAP Other (Income) Expense, Adjusted non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, Adjusted non-GAAP Net Loss (Income) in Earnings of Equity Method Investment and Adjusted non-GAAP Net Income because the Company believes that these provide useful information about our operating results and enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 60,883 $ 30,745 $ 92,580 $ 95,783 Plus: Interest expense, net 22,712 17,271 65,879 50,625 Gain on sale of businesses (17,122 ) — (17,122 ) — Loss on investments, net 156 7 20,991 45 Other (income) expense, net (14,230 ) 857 (16,413 ) 2,657 Income tax expense 24,330 6,998 49,011 17,851 Net loss (income) in earnings of equity method investment 709 3,481 10,799 (126 ) Depreciation and amortization 59,612 64,197 163,680 170,409 Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures: Share-based compensation 5,800 6,446 18,643 18,394 Acquisition-related integration costs 1,498 8,042 3,597 18,102 Additional indirect tax (benefit) expense from prior years — (3,268 ) — 104 Lease asset impairments and other charges 9,786 — 12,191 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 154,134 $ 134,776 $ 403,836 $ 373,844

Adjusted EBITDA as calculated above represents earnings before interest, gain on sale of businesses, loss on investments, net, other (income) expense, net, income tax expense, net loss (income) in earnings of equity method investments, depreciation and amortization and the items used to reconcile GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, including (1) share-based compensation, (2) certain acquisition-related integration costs, (3) additional indirect tax expense from prior years, and (4) lease asset impairments and other charges. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure as we believe it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of our business from period to period. We understand that measures similar to Adjusted EBITDA are broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing our performance. Accordingly, we believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors.

Adjusted EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income, and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 102,036 $ 139,591 $ 114,382 $ — $ 356,009 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (26,885 ) (23,652 ) (20,729 ) — (71,266 ) Add: Contingent consideration* 20,054 — 49 — 20,103 Free cash flows $ 95,205 $ 115,939 $ 93,702 $ — $ 304,846 * Free Cash Flows of $95.2 million for Q1 2020 and $93.7 million for Q3 2020 is before the effect of payments associated with certain contingent consideration associated with recent acquisitions. Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 116,854 $ 95,357 $ 97,096 $ 103,232 $ 412,539 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (12,531 ) (18,260 ) (18,692 ) (21,105 ) (70,588 ) Add: Contingent consideration* — 8,698 (240 ) — 8,458 Free cash flows $ 104,323 $ 85,795 $ 78,164 $ 82,127 $ 350,409 * Free Cash Flows of $85.8 million for Q2 2019 and $78.2 million for Q3 2019 is before the effect of payments associated with certain contingent consideration associated with recent acquisitions.

The Company discloses free cash flows as supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors.

Free cash flows is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, Cash Flows from Operating Activities, and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, the Non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Cloud Digital Services Media Corporate Total Revenues GAAP revenues $ 170,248 $ 186,728 $ — $ 356,976 Gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 131,827 $ 169,338 $ (11 ) $ 301,154 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 133 3 — 136 Acquisition related integration costs 60 — — 60 Amortization 908 — — 908 Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit $ 132,928 $ 169,341 $ (11 ) $ 302,258 Operating profit GAAP operating profit $ 65,813 $ 26,027 $ (14,402 ) $ 77,438 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 1,388 1,356 3,056 5,800 Acquisition related integration costs 123 1,220 155 1,498 Amortization 16,114 22,352 2,437 40,903 Lease asset impairments and other charges — 9,786 — 9,786 Adjusted non-GAAP operating profit $ 83,438 $ 60,741 $ (8,754 ) $ 135,425 Depreciation 4,410 14,299 — 18,709 Adjusted EBITDA $ 87,848 $ 75,040 $ (8,754 ) $ 154,134 NOTE 1: Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations NOTE 2: Beginning in the third quarter of 2020, certain expenses associated with the Corporate entity that were previously allocated to the Cloud Services business and the Digital Media business for shared costs incurred by the Corporate entity were no longer allocated.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Cloud Digital Services Media Corporate Total Revenues GAAP revenues $ 171,163 $ 172,975 $ 3 $ 344,141 Gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 132,923 $ 149,499 $ 3 $ 282,425 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 125 2 — 127 Acquisition related integration costs 55 215 — 270 Amortization 460 — — 460 Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit $ 133,563 $ 149,716 $ 3 $ 283,282 Operating profit GAAP operating profit $ 60,962 $ 5,475 $ (7,078 ) $ 59,359 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 1,361 1,211 3,874 6,446 Acquisition related integration costs 238 7,804 — 8,042 Amortization 21,573 28,742 602 50,917 Additional indirect tax benefit from prior years (3,268 ) — — (3,268 ) Adjusted non-GAAP operating profit $ 80,866 $ 43,232 $ (2,602 ) $ 121,496 Depreciation 3,032 10,248 — 13,280 Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,898 $ 53,480 $ (2,602 ) $ 134,776 NOTE 1: Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations NOTE 2: The table above is impacted by certain expenses associated with the Corporate entity that were allocated to the Cloud Services business and the Digital Media business as these costs are shared costs incurred by the Corporate entity. As a result, expenses were allocated from Corporate to Cloud Services and Digital Media in the amount of $2.6 million and $2.9 million, respectively. The effects noted above reduce Adjusted EBITDA for Cloud Services and Digital Media by $2.6 million and $2.9 million, respectively.

