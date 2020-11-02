 

J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“J2 continues to demonstrate exceptional strength, delivering remarkable results across the board,” said Vivek Shah, CEO of J2 Global. “Our worldwide organization and portfolio of internet businesses are thriving in an uncertain environment.”

THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

Q3 2020 quarterly revenues increased 3.7% to a third quarter record of $357.0 million compared to $344.1 million for Q3 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $114.4 million compared to $97.1 million for Q3 2019. Q3 2020 free cash flow(2) increased 19.9% to $93.7 million compared to $78.2 million for Q3 2019.

GAAP earnings per diluted share(3) increased 111.7% to $1.31 in Q3 2020 compared to $0.62 for Q3 2019.

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share(3)(4) for the quarter increased 19.1% to $2.02 as compared to $1.70 for Q3 2019.

GAAP net income increased by 98.0% to $60.9 million as compared to $30.7 million for Q3 2019.

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA(5) increased 14.4% to $154.1 million compared to $134.8 million for Q3 2019.

J2 ended the quarter with approximately $665 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments after deploying approximately $8 million during the quarter for acquisitions and $4 million in connection with payments for prior year acquisitions. In addition, J2 deployed approximately $150 million with respect to its share repurchase program during the quarter.

Key financial results for Q3 2020 versus Q3 2019 are set forth in the following table (in millions, except per share amounts). Reconciliations of Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are attached to this Press Release.

 

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

% Change

Revenues

 

 

 

Cloud Services

$170.2 million

$171.2 million

(0.5)%

Digital Media

$186.7 million

$173.0 million

8.0%

Total Revenue: (1)

$357.0 million

$344.1 million

3.7%

Operating Income

$77.4 million

$59.4 million

30.5%

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$114.4 million

$97.1 million

17.8%

Free Cash Flow (2)

$93.7 million

$78.2 million

19.9%

GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (3)

$1.31

$0.62

111.7%

Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (3) (4)

$2.02

$1.70

19.1%

GAAP Net Income

$60.9 million

$30.7 million

98.0%

Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Income

$93.9 million

$82.8 million

13.5%

Adjusted EBITDA (5)

$154.1 million

$134.8 million

14.4%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (5)

43.2%

39.2%

10.2%

CLOSE OF RETAILMENOT ACQUISITION

The Company announced that it had completed its acquisition of leading savings destination RetailMeNot for approximately $420 million from Vericast, a premier marketing solutions company, on October 28, 2020.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

For fiscal year 2020, the Company is increasing its estimates, expecting to achieve revenues between $1.447 billion and $1.462 billion from between $1.380 billion and $1.400 billion; Adjusted EBITDA between $595 million and $605 million from between $556 million and $570 million; and Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of between $7.85 and $8.00 from between $7.17 and $7.41.

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for 2020 excludes share-based compensation of between $23 million and $27 million, amortization of acquired intangibles and the impact of any currently unanticipated items, in each case net of tax.

It is anticipated that the non-GAAP effective tax rate for 2020 (exclusive of the release of reserves for uncertain tax positions) will be between 21% and 23%.

The Company has not reconciled the Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and any related tax rate information included in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability with respect to costs related to acquisitions and taxation, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable and significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Notes:

(1)

 

The revenues associated with each of the businesses may not foot precisely since each is presented independently.

(2)

 

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, plus contingent consideration. Free cash flow amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes.

(3)

 

The estimated GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 28.3% for Q3 2020 and 17.0% for Q3 2019. The estimated Adjusted non-GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 21.8% for Q3 2020 and 21.7% for Q3 2019.

(4)

 

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes certain non-GAAP items, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 totaled $0.71 and $1.08 per diluted share, respectively.

(5)

 

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest; gain on sale of businesses; loss on investments, net; other (income) expense, net; income tax expense; net loss (income) in earnings of equity method investments; depreciation and amortization; and the items used to reconcile EPS to Adjusted non-GAAP EPS, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures. Adjusted EBITDA amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches in excess of 230 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2019, J2 had achieved 24 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.J2global.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this Press Release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2020 financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors and uncertainties include, among other items: the Company’s ability to grow non-fax revenues, profitability and cash flows; the Company’s ability to identify, close and successfully transition acquisitions; subscriber growth and retention; variability of the Company’s revenue based on changing conditions in particular industries and the economy generally; protection of the Company’s proprietary technology or infringement by the Company of intellectual property of others; the risk of adverse changes in the U.S. or international regulatory environments, including but not limited to the imposition or increase of taxes or regulatory-related fees; and the numerous other factors set forth in J2 Global’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting J2 Global, refer to the 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by J2 Global on March 2, 2020, and the other reports filed by J2 Global from time-to-time with the SEC, each of which is available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and in the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2020 financial performance are based on limited information available to the Company at this time, which is subject to change. Although management’s expectations may change after the date of this press release, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted non-GAAP net income, Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

For more information on these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, please see the appropriate GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP reconciliation tables included within the attached Exhibit to this release.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

 

September 30,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

567,930

 

 

 

$

575,615

 

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $13,202 and $12,701, respectively

192,800

 

 

 

261,928

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

46,594

 

 

 

49,347

 

 

Total current assets

807,324

 

 

 

886,890

 

 

Long-term investments

96,575

 

 

 

100,079

 

 

Property and equipment, net

147,268

 

 

 

127,817

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

97,439

 

 

 

125,822

 

 

Goodwill

1,661,546

 

 

 

1,633,033

 

 

Other purchased intangibles, net

459,566

 

 

 

556,553

 

 

Deferred income taxes, noncurrent

57,490

 

 

 

59,976

 

 

Other assets

15,785

 

 

 

15,676

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

3,342,993

 

 

 

$

3,505,846

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

177,820

 

 

 

$

238,059

 

 

Income taxes payable, current

12,733

 

 

 

17,758

 

 

Deferred revenue, current

155,806

 

 

 

162,855

 

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

27,673

 

 

 

26,927

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

393,980

 

 

 

385,532

 

 

Other current liabilities

901

 

 

 

1,973

 

 

Total current liabilities

768,913

 

 

 

833,104

 

 

Long-term debt

1,075,071

 

 

 

1,062,929

 

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

11,232

 

 

 

12,744

 

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

87,563

 

 

 

104,070

 

 

Income taxes payable, noncurrent

11,675

 

 

 

11,675

 

 

Liability for uncertain tax positions

60,197

 

 

 

52,451

 

 

Deferred income taxes, noncurrent

115,356

 

 

 

107,453

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

36,649

 

 

 

10,228

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,166,656

 

 

 

2,194,654

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

448

 

 

 

476

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

451,741

 

 

 

465,652

 

 

Retained earnings

782,142

 

 

 

891,526

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(57,994

)

 

 

(46,462

)

 

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

1,176,337

 

 

 

1,311,192

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

3,342,993

 

 

 

$

3,505,846

 

 

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

Total revenues

$

356,976

 

 

 

$

344,141

 

 

$

1,020,353

 

 

 

$

966,466

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues (1)

55,822

 

 

 

61,716

 

 

171,755

 

 

 

172,995

 

 

Gross profit

301,154

 

 

 

282,425

 

 

848,598

 

 

 

793,471

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing (1)

95,074

 

 

 

98,486

 

 

287,317

 

 

 

273,812

 

 

Research, development and engineering (1)

14,261

 

 

 

13,770

 

 

43,273

 

 

 

38,692

 

 

General and administrative (1)

114,381

 

 

 

110,810

 

 

312,283

 

 

 

314,132

 

 

Total operating expenses

223,716

 

 

 

223,066

 

 

642,873

 

 

 

626,636

 

 

Income from operations

77,438

 

 

 

59,359

 

 

205,725

 

 

 

166,835

 

 

Interest expense, net

22,712

 

 

 

17,271

 

 

65,879

 

 

 

50,625

 

 

Gain on sale of businesses

(17,122

)

 

 

 

 

(17,122

)

 

 

 

 

Loss on investments, net

156

 

 

 

7

 

 

20,991

 

 

 

45

 

 

Other (income) expense, net

(14,230

)

 

 

857

 

 

(16,413

)

 

 

2,657

 

 

Income before income taxes and net loss (income) in earnings of equity method investment

85,922

 

 

 

41,224

 

 

152,390

 

 

 

113,508

 

 

Income tax expense

24,330

 

 

 

6,998

 

 

49,011

 

 

 

17,851

 

 

Net loss (income) in earnings of equity method investment

709

 

 

 

3,481

 

 

10,799

 

 

 

(126

)

 

Net income

$

60,883

 

 

 

$

30,745

 

 

$

92,580

 

 

 

$

95,783

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to J2 Global, Inc. common shareholders

$

1.31

 

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

$

1.96

 

 

 

$

1.98

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to J2 Global, Inc. common shareholders

$

1.31

 

 

 

$

0.62

 

 

$

1.93

 

 

 

$

1.93

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

46,279,515

 

 

 

47,673,211

 

 

46,914,750

 

 

 

47,654,327

 

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

46,309,072

 

 

 

49,064,272

 

 

47,620,308

 

 

 

48,892,523

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

$

136

 

 

 

$

127

 

 

$

413

 

 

 

$

390

 

 

Sales and marketing

321

 

 

 

419

 

 

1,135

 

 

 

1,212

 

 

Research, development and engineering

425

 

 

 

373

 

 

1,340

 

 

 

1,092

 

 

General and administrative

4,918

 

 

 

5,527

 

 

15,755

 

 

 

15,700

 

 

Total

$

5,800

 

 

 

$

6,446

 

 

$

18,643

 

 

 

$

18,394

 

 

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

Cash flows from operating activities:

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net income

$

92,580

 

 

 

$

95,783

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

163,680

 

 

 

170,409

 

 

Amortization of financing costs and discounts

21,393

 

 

 

9,072

 

 

Non-cash operating lease costs

15,686

 

 

 

14,474

 

 

Share-based compensation

18,643

 

 

 

18,394

 

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

9,508

 

 

 

9,217

 

 

Deferred income taxes, net

7,815

 

 

 

2,850

 

 

Gain on sale of businesses

(17,122

)

 

 

 

 

Lease asset impairments and other charges

9,786

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in fair value of contingent consideration

(243

)

 

 

8,044

 

 

Foreign currency remeasurement gain

(15,919

)

 

 

 

 

Loss (income) on equity method investments

10,799

 

 

 

(166

)

 

Loss on equity and debt investments

20,826

 

 

 

 

 

Decrease (increase) in:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

57,560

 

 

 

29,953

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(3,279

)

 

 

(10,094

)

 

Other assets

543

 

 

 

(1,528

)

 

Increase (decrease) in:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(26,430

)

 

 

623

 

 

Income taxes payable

(496

)

 

 

(15,179

)

 

Deferred revenue

(10,494

)

 

 

777

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

(12,857

)

 

 

(13,612

)

 

Liability for uncertain tax positions

7,746

 

 

 

(9,144

)

 

Other long-term liabilities

6,284

 

 

 

(566

)

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

356,009

 

 

 

309,307

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Distribution from equity method investment

 

 

 

10,288

 

 

Purchases of equity method investment

(29,979

)

 

 

(22,338

)

 

Purchases of equity investments

(843

)

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(71,266

)

 

 

(49,483

)

 

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received

(27,156

)

 

 

(411,349

)

 

Proceeds from sale of businesses

24,353

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of assets

507

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of intangible assets

(2,902

)

 

 

(46

)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(107,286

)

 

 

(472,928

)

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Payment of note payable

(400

)

 

 

(5,100

)

 

Proceeds from line of credit

 

 

 

185,000

 

 

Repayment of line of credit

 

 

 

(57,000

)

 

Repurchase of common stock

(238,905

)

 

 

(20,562

)

 

Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

3,303

 

 

 

1,995

 

 

Exercise of stock options

952

 

 

 

5,274

 

 

Dividends paid

 

 

 

(43,966

)

 

Deferred payments for acquisitions

(20,427

)

 

 

(17,734

)

 

Other

(1,377

)

 

 

(1,055

)

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(256,854

)

 

 

46,852

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

446

 

 

 

(520

)

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(7,685

)

 

 

(117,289

)

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

575,615

 

 

 

209,474

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

567,930

 

 

 

$

92,185

 

 

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with the convertible notes; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of leasehold improvement impairments; and (11) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt.

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

Per Diluted
Share*

 

2019

 

Per Diluted
Share*

Net income

$

60,883

 

 

$

1.31

 

 

 

$

30,745

 

 

$

0.62

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

4,552

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

4,305

 

 

0.09

 

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

1,177

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

6,355

 

 

0.13

 

 

Interest costs (3)

4,784

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

1,433

 

 

0.03

 

 

Amortization (4)

32,314

 

 

0.70

 

 

 

38,708

 

 

0.81

 

 

Investments (5)

687

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

3,481

 

 

0.07

 

 

Tax expense (benefit) from prior years (6)

2,551

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

(2,271

)

 

(0.05

)

 

Sale of assets (7)

(9,936

)

 

(0.21

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intra-entity transfers (8)

(13,447

)

 

(0.29

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)

7,566

 

 

0.16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leasehold improvement impairments (10)

2,777

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Convertible debt dilution (11)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP net income

$

93,908

 

 

$

2.02

 

 

 

$

82,756

 

 

$

1.70

 

 

* The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

Per Diluted
Share*

 

2019

 

Per Diluted
Share*

Net income

$

92,580

 

 

$

1.93

 

 

 

$

95,783

 

 

$

1.93

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

14,350

 

 

0.31

 

 

 

13,858

 

 

0.29

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

2,771

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

13,976

 

 

0.29

 

Interest costs (3)

13,929

 

 

0.30

 

 

 

5,169

 

 

0.11

 

Amortization (4)

89,398

 

 

1.91

 

 

 

100,148

 

 

2.10

 

Investments (5)

35,495

 

 

0.75

 

 

 

(126

)

 

 

Tax expense from prior years (6)

4,916

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

72

 

 

 

Sale of assets (7)

(10,271

)

 

(0.22

)

 

 

 

 

 

Intra-entity transfers (8)

(13,316

)

 

(0.29

)

 

 

 

 

 

Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)

9,391

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leasehold improvement impairments (10)

2,777

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

Convertible debt dilution (11)

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

0.05

Adjusted non-GAAP net income

$

242,020

 

 

$

5.13

 

 

 

$

228,880

 

 

$

4.70

 

* The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with the convertible notes; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of leasehold improvement impairments; and (11) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt.

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Cost of revenues

$

55,822

 

 

 

$

61,716

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

(136

)

 

 

(127

)

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

(60

)

 

 

(270

)

 

Amortization (4)

(908

)

 

 

(460

)

 

Adjusted non-GAAP cost of revenues

$

54,718

 

 

 

$

60,859

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

$

95,074

 

 

 

$

98,486

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

(321

)

 

 

(419

)

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

(5

)

 

 

(3,420

)

 

Adjusted non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

94,748

 

 

 

$

94,647

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research, development and engineering

$

14,261

 

 

 

$

13,770

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

(425

)

 

 

(373

)

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

(5

)

 

 

(2,087

)

 

Adjusted non-GAAP research, development and engineering

$

13,831

 

 

 

$

11,310

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

$

114,381

 

 

 

$

110,810

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

(4,918

)

 

 

(5,527

)

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

(1,428

)

 

 

(2,265

)

 

Amortization (4)

(39,995

)

 

 

(50,457

)

 

Tax benefit from prior years (6)

 

 

 

3,268

 

 

Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)

(9,786

)

 

 

 

 

Leasehold improvement impairments (10)

(3,605

)

 

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP general and administrative

$

54,649

 

 

 

$

55,829

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

$

22,712

 

 

 

$

17,271

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Interest costs (3)

(6,140

)

 

 

(2,308

)

 

Adjusted non-GAAP interest expense, net

$

16,572

 

 

 

$

14,963

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of businesses

$

(17,122

)

 

 

$

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Sale of assets (7)

17,122

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP gain on sale of businesses

$

 

 

 

$

 

 

Loss on investments, net

$

156

 

 

 

$

7

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Sale of assets (7)

(165

)

 

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP loss on investments, net

$

(9

)

 

 

$

7

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (income) expense, net

$

(14,230

)

 

 

$

857

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Sale of assets (7)

211

 

 

 

 

 

Intra-entity transfers (8)

16,421

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP other (income) expense, net

$

2,402

 

 

 

$

857

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax provision

$

24,330

 

 

 

$

6,998

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

1,248

 

 

 

2,141

 

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

321

 

 

 

1,687

 

 

Interest costs (3)

1,356

 

 

 

875

 

 

Amortization (4)

8,589

 

 

 

12,209

 

 

Investments (5)

22

 

 

 

 

 

Tax benefit from prior years (6)

(2,551

)

 

 

(997

)

 

Sale of assets (7)

(7,232

)

 

 

 

 

Intra-entity transfers (8)

(2,974

)

 

 

 

 

Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)

2,220

 

 

 

 

 

Leasehold improvement impairments (10)

828

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP income tax provision

$

26,157

 

 

 

$

22,913

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss in earnings of equity method investment

$

709

 

 

 

$

3,481

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Investments (5)

(709

)

 

 

(3,481

)

 

Adjusted non-GAAP net loss in earnings of equity method investment

$

 

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total adjustments

$

(33,025

)

 

 

$

(52,011

)

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP earnings per diluted share

$

1.31

 

 

 

$

0.62

 

 

Adjustments *

$

0.71

 

 

 

$

1.08

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share

$

2.02

 

 

 

$

1.70

 

 

* The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

The Company discloses Adjusted non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Adjusted non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors.

Adjusted non-GAAP EPS is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income per share and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with the convertible notes; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of leasehold improvement impairments; and (11) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt.

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Cost of revenues

$

171,755

 

 

 

$

172,995

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

(413

)

 

 

(390

)

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

(170

)

 

 

(325

)

 

Amortization (4)

(1,806

)

 

 

(1,443

)

 

Adjusted non-GAAP cost of revenues

$

169,366

 

 

 

$

170,837

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

$

287,317

 

 

 

$

273,812

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

(1,135

)

 

 

(1,212

)

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

(686

)

 

 

(3,144

)

 

Adjusted non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

285,496

 

 

 

$

269,456

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research, development and engineering

$

43,273

 

 

 

$

38,692

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

(1,340

)

 

 

(1,092

)

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

21

 

 

 

(2,087

)

 

Adjusted non-GAAP research, development and engineering

$

41,954

 

 

 

$

35,513

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

$

312,283

 

 

 

$

314,132

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

(15,755

)

 

 

(15,700

)

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

(2,762

)

 

 

(12,546

)

 

Amortization (4)

(114,147

)

 

 

(132,270

)

 

Tax expense from prior years (6)

 

 

 

(104

)

 

Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)

(12,191

)

 

 

 

 

Leasehold improvement impairments (10)

(3,605

)

 

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP general and administrative

$

163,823

 

 

 

$

153,512

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

$

65,879

 

 

 

$

50,625

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

 

 

 

27

 

 

Interest costs (3)

(18,092

)

 

 

(6,828

)

 

Adjusted non-GAAP interest expense, net

$

47,787

 

 

 

$

43,824

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of businesses

$

(17,122

)

 

 

$

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Sale of assets (7)

17,122

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP gain on sale of businesses

$

 

 

 

$

 

 

Loss on investments, net

$

20,991

 

 

 

$

45

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Investments (5)

(20,825

)

 

 

 

 

Sale of assets (7)

(165

)

 

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP loss on investments, net

$

1

 

 

 

$

45

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (income) expense, net

$

(16,413

)

 

 

$

2,657

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Sale of assets (7)

650

 

 

 

 

 

Intra-entity transfers (8)

17,986

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP other (income) expense, net

$

2,223

 

 

 

$

2,657

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax provision

$

49,011

 

 

 

$

17,851

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Share based compensation (1)

4,293

 

 

 

4,536

 

 

Acquisition related integration costs (2)

826

 

 

 

4,099

 

 

Interest costs (3)

4,163

 

 

 

1,659

 

 

Amortization (4)

26,555

 

 

 

33,565

 

 

Investments (5)

(3,871

)

 

 

 

 

Tax (benefit) expense from prior years (6)

(4,916

)

 

 

32

 

 

Sale of assets (7)

(7,336

)

 

 

 

 

Intra-entity transfers (8)

(4,670

)

 

 

 

 

Lease asset impairments and other charges (9)

2,800

 

 

 

 

 

Leasehold improvement impairments (10)

828

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP income tax provision

$

67,683

 

 

 

$

61,742

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss (income) in earnings of equity method investment

$

10,799

 

 

 

$

(126

)

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Investments (5)

(10,799

)

 

 

126

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP net loss (income) in earnings of equity method investment

$

 

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total adjustments

$

(149,440

)

 

 

$

(133,097

)

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP earnings per diluted share

$

1.93

 

 

 

$

1.93

 

 

Adjustments *

$

3.20

 

 

 

$

2.77

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share

$

5.13

 

 

 

$

4.70

 

 

* The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

The Company discloses Adjusted non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Adjusted non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors.

Adjusted non-GAAP EPS is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income per share and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following Non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted non-GAAP Net Income, and Adjusted non-GAAP Diluted EPS (collectively the “Non-GAAP financial measures”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

(1) Share Based Compensation. The Company excludes stock-based compensation because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. The Company further believes this measure is useful to investors in that it allows for greater transparency to certain line items in its financial statements. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.

(2) Acquisition Related Integration Costs. The Company excludes certain acquisition and related integration costs such as adjustments to contingent consideration, severance, lease terminations, retention bonuses and other acquisition-specific items. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.

(3) Interest Costs. In June 2014, the Company issued $402.5 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% convertible senior notes and in November 2019, the Company issued $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.75% convertible senior notes. In accordance with GAAP, the Company separately accounts for the value of the liability and equity features of its outstanding convertible senior notes in a manner that reflects the Company’s non-convertible debt borrowing rate. The value of the conversion feature, reflected as a debt discount, is amortized to interest expense over time. Accordingly, the Company recognizes imputed interest expense on its 3.25% and 1.75% convertible senior notes of approximately 5.8% and 5.5%, respectively, in its statement of operations. The Company excludes the difference between the imputed interest expense and the coupon interest expense of 3.25% and 1.75%, respectively, because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding core operational performance. The Company has determined excluding these items from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.

(4) Amortization. The Company excludes amortization of patents and acquired intangible assets because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.

(5) Change in Value on Investments. The Company excludes the change in value on its investments. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(6) Tax Expense/Benefit from Prior Years. The Company excludes certain income tax-related items in respect of income tax audit settlements and their related reversals of income tax reserves accounted for through ASC 740-10. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding these items provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding these items from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(7) Gain on Sale of Assets. The Company excludes the gain on sale of certain of its assets. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(8) Intra-Entity Transfers. The Company excludes certain effects of intra-entity transfers to the extent the related tax asset or liability in the financial statement is not recovered or settled, respectively during the year. During December 2019, the Company entered into an intra-entity asset transfer that resulted in the recording of a tax benefit and related tax asset representing tax deductible amounts to be realized in future years which is expected to be recovered over a period of up to 20 years. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding the cumulative future unrealized benefit of the assets transferred and including the tax benefit in the year of realization provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(9) Lease Asset Impairments and Other Charges. The Company excludes lease asset impairments and other charges as they are non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(10) Leasehold Improvement Impairments. The Company excludes leasehold improvement impairments as they are non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(11) Convertible Debt Dilution. The Company excludes convertible debt dilution from diluted EPS. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

The Company presents Adjusted non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Adjusted non-GAAP Research, Development and Engineering, Adjusted non-GAAP Sales and Marketing, Adjusted non-GAAP General and Administrative, Adjusted non-GAAP Interest Expense, Adjusted Gain on Sale of Businesses, Adjusted non-GAAP Loss on Investments, Adjusted non-GAAP Other (Income) Expense, Adjusted non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, Adjusted non-GAAP Net Loss (Income) in Earnings of Equity Method Investment and Adjusted non-GAAP Net Income because the Company believes that these provide useful information about our operating results and enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net income

$

60,883

 

 

 

$

30,745

 

 

 

$

92,580

 

 

 

$

95,783

 

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

22,712

 

 

 

17,271

 

 

 

65,879

 

 

 

50,625

 

 

Gain on sale of businesses

(17,122

)

 

 

 

 

 

(17,122

)

 

 

 

 

Loss on investments, net

156

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

20,991

 

 

 

45

 

 

Other (income) expense, net

(14,230

)

 

 

857

 

 

 

(16,413

)

 

 

2,657

 

 

Income tax expense

24,330

 

 

 

6,998

 

 

 

49,011

 

 

 

17,851

 

 

Net loss (income) in earnings of equity method investment

709

 

 

 

3,481

 

 

 

10,799

 

 

 

(126

)

 

Depreciation and amortization

59,612

 

 

 

64,197

 

 

 

163,680

 

 

 

170,409

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

5,800

 

 

 

6,446

 

 

 

18,643

 

 

 

18,394

 

 

Acquisition-related integration costs

1,498

 

 

 

8,042

 

 

 

3,597

 

 

 

18,102

 

 

Additional indirect tax (benefit) expense from prior years

 

 

 

(3,268

)

 

 

 

 

 

104

 

 

Lease asset impairments and other charges

9,786

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,191

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

154,134

 

 

 

$

134,776

 

 

 

$

403,836

 

 

 

$

373,844

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA as calculated above represents earnings before interest, gain on sale of businesses, loss on investments, net, other (income) expense, net, income tax expense, net loss (income) in earnings of equity method investments, depreciation and amortization and the items used to reconcile GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, including (1) share-based compensation, (2) certain acquisition-related integration costs, (3) additional indirect tax expense from prior years, and (4) lease asset impairments and other charges. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure as we believe it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of our business from period to period. We understand that measures similar to Adjusted EBITDA are broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing our performance. Accordingly, we believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors.

Adjusted EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income, and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

102,036

 

 

 

$

139,591

 

 

 

$

114,382

 

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

356,009

 

 

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(26,885

)

 

 

(23,652

)

 

 

(20,729

)

 

 

 

 

 

(71,266

)

 

Add: Contingent consideration*

20,054

 

 

 

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

 

 

 

20,103

 

 

Free cash flows

$

95,205

 

 

 

$

115,939

 

 

 

$

93,702

 

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

304,846

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Free Cash Flows of $95.2 million for Q1 2020 and $93.7 million for Q3 2020 is before the effect of payments associated with certain contingent consideration associated with recent acquisitions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

116,854

 

 

 

$

95,357

 

 

 

$

97,096

 

 

 

$

103,232

 

 

 

$

412,539

 

 

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(12,531

)

 

 

(18,260

)

 

 

(18,692

)

 

 

(21,105

)

 

 

(70,588

)

 

Add: Contingent consideration*

 

 

 

8,698

 

 

 

(240

)

 

 

 

 

 

8,458

 

 

Free cash flows

$

104,323

 

 

 

$

85,795

 

 

 

$

78,164

 

 

 

$

82,127

 

 

 

$

350,409

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Free Cash Flows of $85.8 million for Q2 2019 and $78.2 million for Q3 2019 is before the effect of payments associated with certain contingent consideration associated with recent acquisitions.

The Company discloses free cash flows as supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors.

Free cash flows is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, Cash Flows from Operating Activities, and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, the Non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

 

Cloud

 

Digital

 

 

 

 

 

Services

 

Media

 

Corporate

 

Total

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP revenues

$

170,248

 

 

$

186,728

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

356,976

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

$

131,827

 

 

$

169,338

 

 

$

(11

)

 

 

$

301,154

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

133

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

136

 

Acquisition related integration costs

60

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

60

 

Amortization

908

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

908

 

Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit

$

132,928

 

 

$

169,341

 

 

$

(11

)

 

 

$

302,258

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating profit

$

65,813

 

 

$

26,027

 

 

$

(14,402

)

 

 

$

77,438

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

1,388

 

 

1,356

 

 

3,056

 

 

 

5,800

 

Acquisition related integration costs

123

 

 

1,220

 

 

155

 

 

 

1,498

 

Amortization

16,114

 

 

22,352

 

 

2,437

 

 

 

40,903

 

Lease asset impairments and other charges

 

 

9,786

 

 

 

 

 

9,786

 

Adjusted non-GAAP operating profit

$

83,438

 

 

$

60,741

 

 

$

(8,754

)

 

 

$

135,425

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

4,410

 

 

14,299

 

 

 

 

 

18,709

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

87,848

 

 

$

75,040

 

 

$

(8,754

)

 

 

$

154,134

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOTE 1: Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations

NOTE 2: Beginning in the third quarter of 2020, certain expenses associated with the Corporate entity that were previously allocated to the Cloud Services business and the Digital Media business for shared costs incurred by the Corporate entity were no longer allocated.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

Cloud

 

Digital

 

 

 

 

 

Services

 

Media

 

Corporate

 

Total

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP revenues

$

171,163

 

 

 

$

172,975

 

 

$

3

 

 

 

$

344,141

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

$

132,923

 

 

 

$

149,499

 

 

$

3

 

 

 

$

282,425

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

125

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

127

 

 

Acquisition related integration costs

55

 

 

 

215

 

 

 

 

 

270

 

 

Amortization

460

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

460

 

 

Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit

$

133,563

 

 

 

$

149,716

 

 

$

3

 

 

 

$

283,282

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating profit

$

60,962

 

 

 

$

5,475

 

 

$

(7,078

)

 

 

$

59,359

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

1,361

 

 

 

1,211

 

 

3,874

 

 

 

6,446

 

 

Acquisition related integration costs

238

 

 

 

7,804

 

 

 

 

 

8,042

 

 

Amortization

21,573

 

 

 

28,742

 

 

602

 

 

 

50,917

 

 

Additional indirect tax benefit from prior years

(3,268

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,268

)

 

Adjusted non-GAAP operating profit

$

80,866

 

 

 

$

43,232

 

 

$

(2,602

)

 

 

$

121,496

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

3,032

 

 

 

10,248

 

 

 

 

 

13,280

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

83,898

 

 

 

$

53,480

 

 

$

(2,602

)

 

 

$

134,776

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOTE 1: Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations

NOTE 2: The table above is impacted by certain expenses associated with the Corporate entity that were allocated to the Cloud Services business and the Digital Media business as these costs are shared costs incurred by the Corporate entity. As a result, expenses were allocated from Corporate to Cloud Services and Digital Media in the amount of $2.6 million and $2.9 million, respectively.

 

The effects noted above reduce Adjusted EBITDA for Cloud Services and Digital Media by $2.6 million and $2.9 million, respectively.

 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
J2 Global to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
15.10.20
J2 Global Partners With NAACP on $6 Million Media Program
12.10.20
Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace Appointed to J2 Global Board of Directors
06.10.20
J2 Global Completes Three Acquisitions and One Divestiture in Q3 2020