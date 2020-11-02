“2020 Women on Boards” Recognizes Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. For The Number of Women on Its Board of Directors

Jean R. Hale, Chairman, President, and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTBI), announced today that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has been recognized by the organization “2020 Women on Boards” as a Winning “W” company for 2019, for having “at least 20% women on your board of directors.” Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has the following women on its Boards of Directors:

Jean R. Hale – Chairman, President and CEO, Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.

Eugenia Crittenden “Crit” Luallen – Former Lt. Governor, Commonwealth of Kentucky

Michelle Matthews – President, Childers Oil/Double Kwik

“We are pleased and humbled that Community Trust Bancorp has received this recognition,” said Ms. Hale. “We are dedicated to recognizing the value of each individual, no matter his or her background. Community Trust strongly believes in serving its constituents, its shareholders, its customers, its employees and its communities with the core values of fairness, respect and integrity.”