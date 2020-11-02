“2020 Women on Boards” Recognizes Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. For The Number of Women on Its Board of Directors

 

Jean R. Hale, Chairman, President, and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTBI), announced today that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has been recognized by the organization “2020 Women on Boards” as a Winning “W” company for 2019, for having “at least 20% women on your board of directors.” Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has the following women on its Boards of Directors:

  • Jean R. Hale – Chairman, President and CEO, Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.
  • Eugenia Crittenden “Crit” Luallen – Former Lt. Governor, Commonwealth of Kentucky
  • Michelle Matthews – President, Childers Oil/Double Kwik

“We are pleased and humbled that Community Trust Bancorp has received this recognition,” said Ms. Hale. “We are dedicated to recognizing the value of each individual, no matter his or her background. Community Trust strongly believes in serving its constituents, its shareholders, its customers, its employees and its communities with the core values of fairness, respect and integrity.”

2020 Women on Boards is the only education and advocacy campaign driving movement toward accelerating gender balance on corporate boards of directors. Its conclusive data and research informs business leaders, investors, and the general public about trends, statistics, and numbers of women on corporate boards. In 2019, the campaign achieved its original 20% campaign goal with women corporate directors at the record level 20.4% board seats nationally on the Russell 3000. Women now hold an historic 22.6% of the board seats in the Russell 3000 index, as of June 30, 2020. 1,701 women joined boards since January 2019. For more information on this organization, please go to www.2020wob.com.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $5.0 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 70 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.

