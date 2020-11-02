IBEX Limited to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
IBEX Limited (“ibex”) (Nasdaq: IBEX), a leading global provider of outsourced CX solutions, today announced that it will report first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market close on Monday, November 16, 2020. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.
What:
ibex First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
When:
Monday, November 16, 2020
Time:
4:30 p.m. ET
Live Call:
US/Canada Toll-Free: (833) 614-1408
International: (914) 987-7129
Conference ID: 8594841
Replay:
US/Canada Toll-Free: (855) 859-2056
International: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 8594841
(Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 7:30 p.m. ET on November 23, 2020)
Webcast:
About ibex
ibex helps the world’s preeminent brands more effectively engage their customers with services ranging from customer acquisition and service, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys and feedback analytics.
