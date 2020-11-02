Williams Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Strong 3Q 2020 results demonstrate stability and predictability of business; on track to meet 2020 guidance expectations

Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Record gathering and processing volumes drive Northeast G&P segment up 19% in Modified EBITDA and 17% in Adjusted EBITDA year-to-date 2020 vs. year-to-date 2019

Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment Modified EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA consistent year-to-date 2020 vs. year-to-date 2019 with Transco growth overcoming hurricane impacts

Stable and reliable customer base of utilities, power plants, LNG facilities and industrial plants supports firm-committed capacity on demand-pull regulated pipelines

Continued strong project execution on Bluestem Pipeline, Southeastern Trail and Leidy South

Year-to-date 2020 earnings boosted by structurally lower operating and administrative costs

Issued climate commitment to reduce emissions by 56% from 2005 levels by 2030, grow renewables and embrace emerging opportunities such as hydrogen

CEO Perspective

Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer, made the following comments:

"The ongoing stability of our financial performance continues to distinguish Williams during a year marked by disruption and uncertainty. We captured tailwinds in the markets we serve – particularly in the Northeast with record volumes – and have delivered consistently strong quarterly results and cash flow throughout the year. Williams is well positioned to meet our pre-COVID 2020 guidance ranges for earnings, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow set in December 2019. We attribute the durability of Williams today to the premier positions of our natural gas infrastructure as well as the proactive measures we have taken in recent years to reduce leverage, increase stability and lower costs.

"I am proud of our employees for their extraordinary commitment during this most unusual year and hurricane season to safely run our operations while also successfully executing on projects like Bluestem Pipeline, and Transco’s Southeastern Trail and Leidy South expansion projects. Williams’ large-scale and irreplaceable natural gas transmission pipelines are supported by steady demand from a diverse base of utility, industrial and residential/commercial distribution customers that are fully contracted for years to come. Our gathering and processing business continues to benefit from our basin diversity, specifically in gas-directed areas where drilling remains active. In addition, we continue to grow services to key producers in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater where we have major dedications.

"From an ESG perspective, we took a major step in the third quarter by becoming the first U.S. midstream company to announce a climate commitment and set a near-term goal of 56% absolute reduction from 2005 levels in company-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 by focusing on immediate, practical and affordable solutions that we can accomplish right here, right now. This puts Williams on a positive trajectory to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. As the world moves to a low-carbon future, we believe natural gas is key to reducing emissions on a global scale while supporting the growth of renewables and helping our customers and stakeholders meet their energy needs and climate goals."

Williams Summary Financial Information 3Q YTD Amounts in millions, except ratios and per-share amounts. Per share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. Net income amounts are attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. available to common stockholders. 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Measures Net Income $308 $220 $93 $724 Net Income Per Share $0.25 $0.18 $0.08 $0.60 Cash Flow From Operations (1) $452 $858 $2,382 $2,702 Non-GAAP Measures (2) Adjusted EBITDA $1,267 $1,274 $3,769 $3,731 Adjusted Income $333 $321 $951 $907 Adjusted Income Per Share $0.27 $0.26 $0.78 $0.75 Distributable Cash Flow $772 $822 $2,430 $2,469 Dividend Coverage Ratio 1.59 x 1.78 x 1.67 x 1.79 x Other Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA at Quarter End (3) 4.42 x 4.47 x Capital Investments (4) (5) $415 $849 $1,062 $2,068 (1) Decline due primarily to net working capital changes including payment in July 2020 of approximately $284 million of rate refunds related to settlement of Transco's general rate case. (2) Schedules reconciling Adjusted Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Dividend Coverage Ratio (non-GAAP measures) to the most comparable GAAP measure are available at www.williams.com and as an attachment to this news release. (3) Does not represent leverage ratios measured for WMB credit agreement compliance or leverage ratios as calculated by the major credit ratings agencies. Debt is net of cash on hand, and Adjusted EBITDA reflects the sum of the last four quarters. (4) YTD 2019 excludes $728 million (net of cash acquired) for the purchase of the remaining 38% of UEOM as this amount was provided for at the close of the Northeast JV by our JV partner, CPPIB, in June 2019. (5) Capital Investments includes increases to property, plant, and equipment, purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired, and purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments.

GAAP Measures

Third-quarter 2020 net income improved compared to the prior year reflecting the benefit of significantly lower operating and administrative costs from cost-savings initiatives, the absence of prior year severance charges, and a change in an employee benefit policy, as well as the absence of prior year impairments of equity-method investments.

These improvements were partially offset by slightly lower service revenue reflecting lower non-cash deferred revenue recognition at Gulfstar One and the impact of 2020 hurricane-related shut-ins in the Gulf of Mexico, partially offset by growth in our Northeast JV and Transco expansion projects, as well as the absence of a favorable cumulative adjustment in third quarter 2019 associated with Transco's rate case settlement and unfavorable changes in other expenses including the reversal of both costs capitalized in prior periods and certain regulatory assets.

Year-to-date 2020 net income similarly benefited from significantly lower operating and administrative costs, while service revenues declined slightly as growth from our Northeast JV and Transco expansion projects was more than offset by decreases in non-cash deferred revenue recognition at Gulfstar One and in the Barnett Shale, as well as the expiration of a Barnett Shale minimum volume commitment ("MVC") in 2019.

The year-to-date change was also significantly impacted by first-quarter 2020 impairments of equity-method investments and goodwill, which resulted in a total $1.2 billion pre-tax charge, of which $65 million was attributable to noncontrolling interests. The 2019 year-to-date period included impairments of assets and equity-method investments totaling $262 million and a $122 million gain on the sale of our Jackalope investment. The provision for income taxes changed favorably by $220 million primarily due to the change in pre-tax earnings.

Cash flow from operations for the third quarter of 2020 decreased as compared to the same period of 2019 primarily due to the July 1, 2020, payment of rate refunds by Transco related to increased rates collected since March 2019 in its recently completed rate case and other changes in net working capital.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was consistent with the prior year as increased service revenues from growth in our Northeast JV and Transco expansion projects, lower operating and administrative costs and higher contributions from our Northeast G&P investments, were offset by lower non-cash deferred revenue recognition at Gulfstar One and the impact of 2020 hurricane-related shut-ins in the Gulf of Mexico, as well as the absence of the favorable cumulative rate case adjustment in 2019.

Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA improved driven by lower operating and administrative costs and higher contributions from our Northeast G&P investments, partially offset by the previously described slight decline in service revenues.

Changes in Adjusted Income for the quarter and year-to-date periods were similarly driven by the changes in Adjusted EBITDA.

The decrease in third quarter 2020 DCF compared to the prior year is driven by an increase in distributions to noncontrolling interests primarily due to growth in our Northeast JV and higher maintenance capital. Year-to-date DCF is lower, reflecting the absence of a prior year income tax refund and increased distributions to noncontrolling interests, partially offset by increased Adjusted EBITDA and lower maintenance capital.

Business Segment Results & Form 10-Q

Williams' operations are comprised of the following reportable segments: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West and Other. For more information, see the company's third-quarter 2020 Form 10-Q.

Quarter-To-Date Year-To-Date Amounts in millions Modified EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Modified EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA 3Q 2020 3Q 2019 Change 3Q 2020 3Q 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $616 $665 ($49) $622 $680 ($58) $1,893 $1,891 $2 $1,908 $1,944 ($36) Northeast G&P 387 345 42 396 343 53 1,126 947 179 1,129 964 165 West 247 245 2 245 244 1 715 713 2 713 801 (88) Other (7) (2) (5) 4 7 (3) 8 1 7 19 22 (3) Totals $1,243 $1,253 ($10) $1,267 $1,274 ($7) $3,742 $3,552 $190 $3,769 $3,731 $38 Note: Williams uses Modified EBITDA for its segment reporting. Definitions of Modified EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and schedules reconciling to net income are included in this news release.

Transmission & Gulf of Mexico

Third-quarter 2020 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA reflect the absence of the favorable cumulative rate case adjustment in 2019. In addition to these rate case impacts, service revenues for the quarter were down as lower non-cash deferred revenue amortization at Gulfstar One and the impact of 2020 hurricane-related shut-ins were partially offset by Transco expansion projects placed in service.

Year-to-date Modified and Adjusted EBITDA also saw decreased service revenues as lower non-cash deferred revenue amortization at Gulfstar One and the impact of 2020 shut-ins were partially offset by Transco expansion projects placed in service and new production in the Eastern Gulf. Year-to-date 2020 also benefited from lower operating and administrative costs.

Modified EBITDA for the comparative periods benefited from the absence of 2019 severance charges, while both comparative periods reflect the reversal of previously capitalized costs. These items have been excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

Northeast G&P

Third-quarter and year-to-date 2020 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA reflect increased service revenues due to record gathering, processing and NGL production volumes. The year-to-date revenue comparison also benefited from the additional ownership in Utica East Ohio Midstream following the March 2019 acquisition and contribution to our Northeast JV.

Both comparative periods also reflect the benefit of cost reduction efforts and higher contributions from several equity-method investments including the Marcellus South system, Bradford system and Caiman II.

Gross gathering volumes for third-quarter 2020, including 100% of operated equity-method investments, increased by 8% over the same period in 2019. Gross processing plant inlet volumes for third-quarter 2020 increased by 17% over the same period in 2019.

West

The changes in third-quarter 2020 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA reflect slightly lower service revenues offset by reduced operating and administrative costs. The changes in year-to-date 2020 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA reflect decreases in non-cash deferred revenue recognition in the Barnett Shale, as well as the expiration of the Barnett Shale MVC in 2019, partially offset by lower operating and administrative costs.

Modified EBITDA for the year-to-date period also benefited from the absence of prior year impairment and severance charges, which are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

2020 Financial Guidance

The company continues to expect 2020 Adjusted EBITDA in the lower half of its guidance range of between $4.95 billion and $5.25 billion. The company also continues to expect 2020 growth capex of $1 billion to $1.2 billion, down from the original guidance range of $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion, and 2020 Distributable Cash Flow toward the midpoint of the guidance range.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. www.williams.com

The Williams Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Millions, except per-share amounts) Revenues: Service revenues....................................................................................... $ 1,479 $ 1,495 $ 4,399 $ 4,424 Service revenues – commodity consideration....................................................................................... 40 38 93 158 Product sales....................................................................................... 414 466 1,135 1,512 Total revenues..................................................................................... 1,933 1,999 5,627 6,094 Costs and expenses: Product costs....................................................................................... 380 434 1,047 1,442 Processing commodity expenses....................................................................................... 21 19 49 83 Operating and maintenance expenses....................................................................................... 336 364 993 1,091 Depreciation and amortization expenses....................................................................................... 426 435 1,285 1,275 Selling, general, and administrative expenses....................................................................................... 114 130 354 410 Impairment of certain assets....................................................................................... — — — 76 Impairment of goodwill....................................................................................... — — 187 — Other (income) expense – net....................................................................................... 15 (11) 28 30 Total costs and expenses..................................................................................... 1,292 1,371 3,943 4,407 Operating income (loss).......................................................................................... 641 628 1,684 1,687 Equity earnings (losses).......................................................................................... 106 93 236 260 Impairment of equity-method investments.......................................................................................... — (114) (938) (186) Other investing income (loss) – net.......................................................................................... 2 7 6 132 Interest incurred.......................................................................................... (298) (303) (898) (915) Interest capitalized.......................................................................................... 6 7 16 27 Other income (expense) – net.......................................................................................... (23) 1 (14) 19 Income (loss) before income taxes.......................................................................................... 434 319 92 1,024 Provision (benefit) for income taxes.......................................................................................... 111 77 24 244 Net income (loss)....................................................................................... 323 242 68 780 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests.................................................................................. 14 21 (27) 54 Net income (loss) attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc................................................................................... 309 221 95 726 Preferred stock dividends.......................................................................................... 1 1 2 2 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders.......................................................................................... $ 308 $ 220 $ 93 $ 724 Basic earnings (loss) per common share: Net income (loss)................................................................................... $ .25 $ .18 $ .08 $ .60 Weighted-average shares (thousands)................................................................................... 1,213,912 1,212,270 1,213,512 1,211,938 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: Net income (loss)................................................................................... $ .25 $ .18 $ .08 $ .60 Weighted-average shares (thousands)................................................................................... 1,215,335 1,214,165 1,214,757 1,213,943

The Williams Companies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Millions, except per-share amounts) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents..................................................................................................................................... $ 70 $ 289 Trade accounts and other receivables................................................................................................................................. 1,021 1,002 Alowance for doubtful accounts..................................................................................................................................... (10) (6) Trade accounts and other receivables – net................................................................................................................................ 1,011 996 Inventories..................................................................................................................................... 157 125 Other current assets and deferred charges..................................................................................................................................... 165 170 Total current assets................................................................................................................................ 1,403 1,580 Investments....................................................................................................................................... 5,176 6,235 Property, plant, and equipment....................................................................................................................................... 42,384 41,510 Accumulated depreciation and amortization....................................................................................................................................... (13,277) (12,310) Property, plant, and equipment – net................................................................................................................................... 29,107 29,200 Intangible assets – net of accumulated amortization....................................................................................................................................... 7,531 7,959 Regulatory assets, deferred charges, and other....................................................................................................................................... 1,103 1,066 Total assets................................................................................................................................ $ 44,320 $ 46,040 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable..................................................................................................................................... $ 464 $ 552 Accrued liabilities..................................................................................................................................... 965 1,276 Commercial paper..................................................................................................................................... 40 — Long-term debt due within one year..................................................................................................................................... 392 2,140 Total current liabilities................................................................................................................................ 1,861 3,968 Long-term debt....................................................................................................................................... 21,951 20,148 Deferred income tax liabilities....................................................................................................................................... 1,846 1,782 Regulatory liabilities, deferred income, and other....................................................................................................................................... 3,764 3,778 Contingent liabilities Equity: Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock............................................................................................................................. 35 35 Common stock ($1 par value; 1,470 million shares authorized at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 1,248 million shares issued at September 30, 2020 and 1,247 million shares issued at December 31, 2019)............................................................................................................................. 1,248 1,247 Capital in excess of par value................................................................................................................................ 24,359 24,323 Retained deficit................................................................................................................................ (12,376) (11,002) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)................................................................................................................................ (160) (199) Treasury stock, at cost (35 million shares of common stock)................................................................................................................................ (1,041) (1,041) Total stockholders’ equity............................................................................................................................ 12,065 13,363 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries..................................................................................................................................... 2,833 3,001 Total equity................................................................................................................................ 14,898 16,364 Total liabilities and equity............................................................................................................................ $ 44,320 $ 46,040

The Williams Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 (Millions) OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss)................................................................................................................. $ 68 $ 780 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization........................................................................................ 1,285 1,275 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes................................................................. 52 268 Equity (earnings) losses................................................................................................... (236) (260) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates................................................................... 466 458 Gain on disposition of equity-method investments......................................................... — (122) Impairment of goodwill................................................................................................... 187 — Impairment of equity-method investments..................................................................... 938 186 Impairment of certain assets............................................................................................ — 76 Amortization of stock-based awards............................................................................... 39 44 Cash provided (used) by changes in current assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable.................................................................................................... (18) 159 Inventories................................................................................................................... (33) 7 Other current assets and deferred charges.................................................................. (15) (10) Accounts payable........................................................................................................ (77) (76) Accrued liabilities....................................................................................................... (286) 76 Other, including changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities......................................... 12 (159) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities........................................................ 2,382 2,702 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from (payments of) commercial paper – net........................................................ 40 (4) Proceeds from long-term debt.............................................................................................. 3,898 736 Payments of long-term debt................................................................................................. (3,836) (904) Proceeds from issuance of common stock........................................................................... 9 10 Proceeds from sale of partial interest in consolidated subsidiary........................................ — 1,330 Common dividends paid...................................................................................................... (1,456) (1,382) Dividends and distributions paid to noncontrolling interests.............................................. (147) (86) Contributions from noncontrolling interests........................................................................ 5 32 Payments for debt issuance costs......................................................................................... (20) — Other – net............................................................................................................................ (12) (11) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities........................................................ (1,519) (279) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Property, plant, and equipment: Capital expenditures (1)................................................................................................... (938) (1,705) Dispositions – net............................................................................................................ (30) (32) Contributions in aid of construction.................................................................................... 27 25 Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired..................................................................... — (728) Proceeds from dispositions of equity-method investments................................................. — 485 Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments........................................... (150) (361) Other – net............................................................................................................................ 9 (28) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities........................................................ (1,082) (2,344) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents................................................................... (219) 79 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year..................................................................... 289 168 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period............................................................................ $ 70 $ 247 _____________ (1) Increases to property, plant, and equipment..................................................................... $ (912) $ (1,707) Changes in related accounts payable and accrued liabilities............................................. (26) 2 Capital expenditures........................................................................................................... $ (938) $ (1,705)

Transmission & Gulf of Mexico (UNAUDITED) 2019 2020 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr Year Regulated interstate natural gas transportation, storage, and other revenues (1) $ 658 $ 650 $ 682 $ 690 $ 2,680 $ 692 $ 676 $ 686 $ 2,054 Gathering, processing, and transportation revenues 128 121 117 113 479 99 78 85 262 Other fee revenues (1) 3 5 3 4 15 4 5 3 12 Commodity margins 8 7 6 4 25 3 1 4 8 Operating and administrative costs (1) (197) (230) (209) (242) (878) (184) (189) (192) (565) Other segment income (expenses) - net (6) (7) 22 22 31 4 2 (8) (2) Impairment of certain assets (2) — — — (354) (354) — — — — Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments 42 44 44 47 177 44 42 38 124 Modified EBITDA 636 590 665 284 2,175 662 615 616 1,893 Adjustments — 38 15 359 412 7 2 6 15 Adjusted EBITDA $ 636 $ 628 $ 680 $ 643 $ 2,587 $ 669 $ 617 $ 622 $ 1,908 Statistics for Operated Assets Natural Gas Transmission Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu) 13.2 12.2 13.2 13.3 13.0 13.8 12.0 12.8 12.9 Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu) 17.1 17.0 17.3 17.5 17.2 17.7 17.5 18.0 17.7 Northwest Pipeline LLC Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu) 2.7 2.0 1.9 2.7 2.3 2.6 1.9 1.8 2.1 Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu) 3.1 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 Gulfstream - Non-consolidated Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu) 1.1 1.3 1.3 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.2 Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu) 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 Gathering, Processing, and Crude Oil Transportation Consolidated (3) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 0.25 0.25 0.22 0.29 0.25 0.30 0.23 0.23 0.25 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 0.53 0.55 0.50 0.58 0.54 0.58 0.50 0.40 0.49 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 36 33 27 31 32 32 25 27 28 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 7 9 5 6 7 5 4 5 5 Crude oil transportation volumes (Mbbls/d) 146 136 128 135 136 138 92 121 117 Non-consolidated (4) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 0.35 0.38 0.36 0.35 0.36 0.35 0.31 0.26 0.30 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 0.35 0.39 0.36 0.35 0.36 0.35 0.31 0.25 0.30 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 24 27 24 26 25 24 23 17 21 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 7 8 6 5 6 5 8 4 6 (1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for tracked or reimbursable charges. (2) Our partners' $209 million share of the fourth-quarter 2019 impairment of the Constitution pipeline project is reflected outside of Modified EBITDA within Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests. (3) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results. (4) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments.

Northeast G&P (UNAUDITED) 2019 2020 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr Year Gathering, processing, transportation, and fractionation revenues $ 239 $ 291 $ 310 $ 331 $ 1,171 $ 312 $ 308 $ 332 $ 952 Other fee revenues (1) 23 21 23 24 91 25 25 22 72 Commodity margins 2 — 1 (1) 2 1 1 1 3 Operating and administrative costs (1) (83) (112) (100) (98) (393) (87) (86) (85) (258) Other segment income (expenses) - net (4) — 3 — (1) (2) (4) (4) (10) Impairment of certain assets — — — (10) (10) — — — — Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments 122 103 108 121 454 120 126 121 367 Modified EBITDA 299 303 345 367 1,314 369 370 387 1,126 Adjustments 3 16 (2) 10 27 1 (7) 9 3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 302 $ 319 $ 343 $ 377 $ 1,341 $ 370 $ 363 $ 396 $ 1,129 Statistics for Operated Assets Gathering and Processing Consolidated (2) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 4.05 4.16 4.33 4.41 4.24 4.27 4.14 4.47 4.29 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 0.63 1.04 1.16 1.33 1.04 1.24 1.22 1.36 1.27 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 44 58 92 106 76 92 85 114 97 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 4 3 3 2 3 2 2 2 2 Non-consolidated (3) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 4.27 4.08 4.35 4.47 4.29 4.40 4.68 4.94 4.67 (1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for reimbursable charges. (2) Includes volumes associated with Susquehanna Supply Hub, the Northeast JV, and Utica Supply Hub, all of which are consolidated. The Northeast JV includes 100% of volumes handled by UEOM from the date of consolidation on March 18, 2019, but does not include volumes prior to that date as we did not operate UEOM. (3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Laurel Mountain Midstream partnership; and the Bradford Supply Hub and a portion of the Marcellus South Supply Hub within the Appalachia Midstream Services partnership. Volumes handled by Blue Racer Midstream (gathering and processing), which we do not operate, are not included.

West (UNAUDITED) 2019 2020 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr Year Gathering, processing, transportation, storage, and fractionation revenues $ 344 $ 355 $ 307 $ 302 $ 1,308 $ 299 $ 297 $ 288 $ 884 Other fee revenues (1) 7 6 6 4 23 6 13 16 35 Commodity margins 19 18 24 33 94 2 30 28 60 Operating and administrative costs (1) (125) (135) (116) (114) (490) (115) (111) (108) (334) Other segment income (expenses) - net (3) 4 (5) 6 2 (5) — (7) (12) Impairment of certain assets (12) (64) — (24) (100) — — — — Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments 26 28 29 32 115 28 24 30 82 Modified EBITDA 256 212 245 239 952 215 253 247 715 Adjustments 14 75 (1) 24 112 1 (1) (2) (2) Adjusted EBITDA $ 270 $ 287 $ 244 $ 263 $ 1,064 $ 216 $ 252 $ 245 $ 713 Statistics for Operated Assets Gathering and Processing Consolidated (2) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 3.42 3.53 3.61 3.51 3.52 3.43 3.40 3.28 3.37 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 1.41 1.52 1.56 1.44 1.48 1.26 1.33 1.31 1.30 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 62 59 48 46 54 35 51 71 53 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 27 28 17 17 22 12 25 34 23 Non-consolidated (3) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 0.17 0.15 0.21 0.27 0.20 0.20 0.24 0.28 0.24 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 0.17 0.14 0.21 0.26 0.20 0.20 0.23 0.28 0.24 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 7 1 18 22 12 17 23 26 22 NGL and Crude Oil Transportation volumes (Mbbls/d) (4) 254 269 250 238 253 227 142 156 175 (1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for reimbursable charges. (2) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results. (3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Jackalope Gas Gathering System (sold in April 2019) and Rocky Mountain Midstream. (4) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Overland Pass Pipeline Company and Rocky Mountain Midstream.

Capital Expenditures and Investments (UNAUDITED) 2019 2020 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr Year Capital expenditures: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $ 204 $ 255 $ 543 $ 252 $ 1,254 $ 185 $ 181 $ 192 $ 558 Northeast G&P 152 177 131 74 534 46 41 32 119 West 58 59 107 76 300 72 80 93 245 Other 8 6 5 2 21 3 5 8 16 Total (1) $ 422 $ 497 $ 786 $ 404 $ 2,109 $ 306 $ 307 $ 325 $ 938 Purchases of investments: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $ — $ 12 $ 3 $ 1 $ 16 $ 1 $ 1 $ 34 $ 36 Northeast G&P 47 61 34 63 205 27 30 47 104 West 52 70 82 28 232 2 5 3 10 Total $ 99 $ 143 $ 119 $ 92 $ 453 $ 30 $ 36 $ 84 $ 150 Summary: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $ 204 $ 267 $ 546 $ 253 $ 1,270 $ 186 $ 182 $ 226 $ 594 Northeast G&P 199 238 165 137 739 73 71 79 223 West 110 129 189 104 532 74 85 96 255 Other 8 6 5 2 21 3 5 8 16 Total $ 521 $ 640 $ 905 $ 496 $ 2,562 $ 336 $ 343 $ 409 $ 1,088 Capital investments: Increases to property, plant, and equipment $ 418 $ 559 $ 730 $ 316 $ 2,023 $ 254 $ 327 $ 331 $ 912 Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired 727 — 1 — 728 — — — — Purchases of investments 99 143 119 92 453 30 36 84 150 Total $ 1,244 $ 702 $ 850 $ 408 $ 3,204 $ 284 $ 363 $ 415 $ 1,062 (1) Increases to property, plant, and equipment $ 418 $ 559 $ 730 $ 316 $ 2,023 $ 254 $ 327 $ 331 $ 912 Changes in related accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4 (62) 56 88 86 52 (20) (6) 26 Capital expenditures $ 422 $ 497 $ 786 $ 404 $ 2,109 $ 306 $ 307 $ 325 $ 938 Contributions from noncontrolling interests $ 4 $ 28 $ — $ 4 $ 36 $ 2 $ 2 $ 1 $ 5 Contributions in aid of construction $ 10 $ 8 $ 7 $ 27 $ 52 $ 14 $ 5 $ 8 $ 27 Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash divested $ (2) $ — $ — $ — $ (2) $ — $ — $ — $ — Proceeds from sale of partial interest in consolidated subsidiary $ — $ 1,330 $ — $ 4 $ 1,334 $ — $ — $ — $ — Proceeds from disposition of equity-method investments $ — $ 485 $ — $ — $ 485 $ — $ — $ — $ —

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release and accompanying materials may include certain financial measures – Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income (“earnings”), adjusted earnings per share, distributable cash flow and dividend coverage ratio – that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the SEC.

Our segment performance measure, Modified EBITDA, is defined as net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, income tax expense, net interest expense, equity earnings from equity-method investments, other net investing income, impairments of equity investments and goodwill, depreciation and amortization expense, and accretion expense associated with asset retirement obligations for nonregulated operations. We also add our proportional ownership share (based on ownership interest) of Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments.

Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Management believes this measure provides investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

Distributable cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less maintenance capital expenditures, cash portion of net interest expense, income attributable to or dividends/ distributions paid to noncontrolling interests and cash income taxes, and certain other adjustments that management believes affects the comparability of results. Adjustments for maintenance capital expenditures and cash portion of interest expense include our proportionate share of these items of our equity-method investments. We also calculate the ratio of distributable cash flow to the total cash dividends paid (dividend coverage ratio). This measure reflects Williams’ distributable cash flow relative to its actual cash dividends paid.

This news release is accompanied by a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest GAAP financial measures. Management uses these financial measures because they are accepted financial indicators used by investors to compare company performance. In addition, management believes that these measures provide investors an enhanced perspective of the operating performance of assets and the cash that the business is generating.

Neither Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income, nor distributable cash flow are intended to represent cash flows for the period, nor are they presented as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operations. They should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles.

Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. to Adjusted Income (UNAUDITED) 2019 2020 (Dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr Year Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. available to common stockholders $ 194 $ 310 $ 220 $ 138 $ 862 $ (518) $ 303 $ 308 $ 93 Income (loss) from continuing operations - diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1) $ .16 $ .26 $ .18 $ .11 $ .71 $ (.43) $ .25 $ .25 $ .08 Adjustments: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico Constitution pipeline project development costs $ — $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 $ 3 $ — $ — $ — $ — Northeast Supply Enhancement project development costs — — — — — — 3 3 6 Impairment of certain assets (2) — — — 354 354 — — — — Pension plan settlement charge — — — — — 4 1 — 5 Adjustment of Transco’s regulatory asset for post-WPZ Merger state deferred income tax change consistent with filed rate case — — — — — 2 — — 2 Benefit of change in employee benefit policy — — — — — — (3) (6) (9) Reversal of costs capitalized in prior periods — 15 — 1 16 — — 10 10 Severance and related costs — 22 14 3 39 1 1 (1) 1 Total Transmission & Gulf of Mexico adjustments — 38 15 359 412 7 2 6 15 Northeast G&P Expenses associated with new venture 3 6 1 — 10 — — — — Share of early debt retirement gain at equity-method investment — — — — — — (5) — (5) Share of impairment of certain assets at equity-method investment — — — — — — — 11 11 Pension plan settlement charge — — — — — 1 — — 1 Impairment of certain assets — — — 10 10 — — — — Severance and related costs — 10 (3) — 7 — — — — Benefit of change in employee benefit policy — — — — — — (2) (2) (4) Total Northeast G&P adjustments 3 16 (2) 10 27 1 (7) 9 3 West Impairment of certain assets 12 64 — 24 100 — — — — Pension plan settlement charge — — — — — 1 — — 1 Benefit of change in employee benefit policy — — — — — — (1) (2) (3) Adjustment of gain on sale of Four Corners assets 2 — — — 2 — — — — Severance and related costs — 11 (1) — 10 — — — — Total West adjustments 14 75 (1) 24 112 1 (1) (2) (2) Other Adjustment of Transco’s regulatory asset for post-WPZ Merger state deferred income tax change consistent with filed rate case 12 — — — 12 — — — — Constitution pipeline project regulatory asset reversal — — — — — — — 8 8 Reversal of costs capitalized in prior periods — — — — — — — 3 3 Accrual for loss contingencies associated with former operations — — 9 (5) 4 — — — — Severance and related costs — — — 1 1 — — — — Total Other adjustments 12 — 9 (4) 17 — — 11 11 Adjustments included in Modified EBITDA 29 129 21 389 568 9 (6) 24 27 Adjustments below Modified EBITDA Impairment of equity-method investments 74 (2) 114 — 186 938 — — 938 Impairment of goodwill (2) — — — — — 187 — — 187 Share of impairment of goodwill at equity-method investment — — — — — 78 — — 78 Adjustment of gain on deconsolidation of certain Permian assets 2 — — — 2 — — — — Loss on deconsolidation of Constitution — — — 27 27 — — — — Gain on sale of equity-method investments — (122) — — (122) — — — — Allocation of adjustments to noncontrolling interests — (1) — (210) (211) (65) — — (65) 76 (125) 114 (183) (118) 1,138 — — 1,138 Total adjustments 105 4 135 206 450 1,147 (6) 24 1,165 Less tax effect for above items (26) (1) (34) (51) (112) (316) 8 1 (307) Adjusted income from continuing operations available to common stockholders $ 273 $ 313 $ 321 $ 293 $ 1,200 $ 313 $ 305 $ 333 $ 951 Adjusted income from continuing operations - diluted earnings per common share (1) $ .22 $ .26 $ .26 $ .24 $ .99 $ .26 $ .25 $ .27 $ .78 Weighted-average shares - diluted (thousands) 1,213,592 1,214,065 1,214,165 1,214,212 1,214,011 1,214,348 1,214,581 1,215,335 1,214,757 (1) The sum of earnings per share for the quarters may not equal the total earnings per share for the year due to changes in the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding. (2) Our partners' $209 million share of the fourth-quarter 2019 impairment of the Constitution pipeline project and $65 million share of the first-quarter 2020 impairment of goodwill are reflected below in Allocation of adjustments to noncontrolling interests.

Reconciliation of Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) (UNAUDITED) 2019 2020 (Dollars in millions, except coverage ratios) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr Year The Williams Companies, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP "Net Income (Loss)" to Non-GAAP "Modified EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Distributable cash flow" Net income (loss) $ 214 $ 324 $ 242 $ (66) $ 714 $ (570) $ 315 $ 323 $ 68 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 69 98 77 91 335 (204) 117 111 24 Interest expense 296 296 296 298 1,186 296 294 292 882 Equity (earnings) losses (80) (87) (93) (115) (375) (22) (108) (106) (236) Impairment of goodwill — — — — — 187 — — 187 Impairment of equity-method investments 74 (2) 114 — 186 938 — — 938 Other investing (income) loss - net (1) (124) (7) 25 (107) (3) (1) (2) (6) Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments 190 175 181 200 746 192 192 189 573 Depreciation and amortization expenses 416 424 435 439 1,714 429 430 426 1,285 Accretion expense associated with asset retirement obligations for nonregulated operations 9 8 8 8 33 10 7 10 27 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — — — 15 15 — — — — Modified EBITDA 1,187 1,112 1,253 895 4,447 1,253 1,246 1,243 3,742 EBITDA adjustments 29 129 21 389 568 9 (6) 24 27 Adjusted EBITDA 1,216 1,241 1,274 1,284 5,015 1,262 1,240 1,267 3,769 Maintenance capital expenditures (1) (93) (130) (128) (113) (464) (52) (83) (144) (279) Preferred dividends (1) — (1) (1) (3) (1) — (1) (2) Net interest expense - cash portion (2) (304) (302) (301) (306) (1,213) (304) (304) (301) (909) Cash taxes 3 85 (2) — 86 — (2) — (2) Dividends and distributions paid to noncontrolling interests (41) (27) (20) (36) (124) (44) (54) (49) (147) Distributable cash flow $ 780 $ 867 $ 822 $ 828 $ 3,297 $ 861 $ 797 $ 772 $ 2,430 Common dividends paid $ 460 $ 461 $ 461 $ 460 $ 1,842 $ 485 $ 486 $ 485 $ 1,456 Coverage ratios: Distributable cash flow divided by Common dividends paid 1.70 1.88 1.78 1.80 1.79 1.78 1.64 1.59 1.67 Net income (loss) divided by Common dividends paid 0.47 0.70 0.52 (0.14) 0.39 (1.18) 0.65 0.67 0.05 (1) Includes proportionate share of maintenance capital expenditures of equity-method investments. (2) Includes proportionate share of interest expense of equity-method investments.

Reconciliation of "Net Income (Loss)" to “Modified EBITDA” and Non-GAAP “Adjusted EBITDA” (UNAUDITED) 2019 2020 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr Year Net income (loss) $ 214 $ 324 $ 242 $ (66) $ 714 $ (570) $ 315 $ 323 $ 68 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 69 98 77 91 335 (204) 117 111 24 Interest expense 296 296 296 298 1,186 296 294 292 882 Equity (earnings) losses (80) (87) (93) (115) (375) (22) (108) (106) (236) Impairment of goodwill — — — — — 187 — — 187 Impairment of equity-method investments 74 (2) 114 — 186 938 — — 938 Other investing (income) loss - net (1) (124) (7) 25 (107) (3) (1) (2) (6) Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments 190 175 181 200 746 192 192 189 573 Depreciation and amortization expenses 416 424 435 439 1,714 429 430 426 1,285 Accretion expense associated with asset retirement obligations for nonregulated operations 9 8 8 8 33 10 7 10 27 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — — — 15 15 — — — — Modified EBITDA $ 1,187 $ 1,112 $ 1,253 $ 895 $ 4,447 $ 1,253 $ 1,246 $ 1,243 $ 3,742 Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $ 636 $ 590 $ 665 $ 284 $ 2,175 $ 662 $ 615 $ 616 $ 1,893 Northeast G&P 299 303 345 367 1,314 369 370 387 1,126 West 256 212 245 239 952 215 253 247 715 Other (4) 7 (2) 5 6 7 8 (7) 8 Total Modified EBITDA $ 1,187 $ 1,112 $ 1,253 $ 895 $ 4,447 $ 1,253 $ 1,246 $ 1,243 $ 3,742 Adjustments included in Modified EBITDA (1): Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $ — $ 38 $ 15 $ 359 $ 412 $ 7 $ 2 $ 6 $ 15 Northeast G&P 3 16 (2) 10 27 1 (7) 9 3 West 14 75 (1) 24 112 1 (1) (2) (2) Other 12 — 9 (4) 17 — — 11 11 Total Adjustments included in Modified EBITDA $ 29 $ 129 $ 21 $ 389 $ 568 $ 9 $ (6) $ 24 $ 27 Adjusted EBITDA: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $ 636 $ 628 $ 680 $ 643 $ 2,587 $ 669 $ 617 $ 622 $ 1,908 Northeast G&P 302 319 343 377 1,341 370 363 396 1,129 West 270 287 244 263 1,064 216 252 245 713 Other 8 7 7 1 23 7 8 4 19 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,216 $ 1,241 $ 1,274 $ 1,284 $ 5,015 $ 1,262 $ 1,240 $ 1,267 $ 3,769 (1) Adjustments by segment are detailed in the "Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. to Adjusted Income," which is also included in these materials.