Fabrinet Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said, “We have a lot to be optimistic about, as numerous drivers contributed to our growth and outperformance in the first quarter. Our strategy is working as strength from newer programs offsets the softness we see in certain markets.”

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced its financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended September 25, 2020.

Grady continued, “We believe that we can grow faster than the markets we serve by focusing on attracting new customers, winning new projects at existing customers, and pursuing new programs that leverage our advanced precision manufacturing capabilities.”

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

GAAP Results

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $436.6 million, compared to $399.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $33.1 million, compared to GAAP net income of $26.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

GAAP net income per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $0.88, compared to GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.69 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $39.3 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $32.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $1.05, compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.86 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of November 2, 2020, Fabrinet is issuing guidance for its second fiscal quarter ending December 25, 2020, as follows:

Fabrinet expects second quarter revenue to be in the range of $420 million to $440 million.

GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.84 to $0.91, based on approximately 37.7 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.07, based on approximately 37.7 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include: (1) our expectations that our strategy is working and we will be able to grow faster than the markets we serve; and (2) all of the statements under the "Business Outlook" section regarding our expected revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share, and fully diluted shares outstanding for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the effects of the coronavirus on our business, particularly the possibility of (1) the growing global economic downturn, (2) extended shutdowns at any of our manufacturing facilities, especially if the outbreak intensifies or returns in various geographic areas, (3) continued disruption to our supply chain, which could increase our costs and affect our ability to procure parts and materials, especially if the outbreak intensifies or returns in various geographic areas, and (4) regional downward demand adjustments from our customers, particularly those in areas affected by the outbreak; less customer demand for our products and services than forecasted; less growth in the optical communications, industrial lasers and sensors markets than we forecast; difficulties expanding into additional markets, such as the semiconductor processing, biotechnology, metrology and materials processing markets; increased competition in the optical manufacturing services markets; difficulties in delivering products and services that compete effectively from a price and performance perspective; our reliance on a small number of customers and suppliers; difficulties in managing our operating costs; difficulties in managing and operating our business across multiple countries (including Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Israel, the U.S. and the U.K.); and other important factors as described in reports and documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the factors described under the section captioned “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on August 18, 2020. We disclaim any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financials

We refer to the non-GAAP financial measures cited above in making operating decisions because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our ongoing operational performance. Non-GAAP net income excludes: share-based compensation expenses; depreciation of fair value uplift; amortization of intangibles; and amortization of deferred debt issuance costs. We have excluded these items in order to enhance investors’ understanding of our underlying operations. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations because they should not be used to evaluate our company without reference to their corresponding GAAP financial measures. As such, we compensate for these material limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used to: (1) measure company performance against historical results, (2) facilitate comparisons to our competitors’ operating results, and (3) allow greater transparency with respect to information used by management in making financial and operational decisions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are used to measure company performance for the purposes of determining employee incentive plan compensation.

FABRINET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and par value) September 25,

2020 June 26,

2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 189,201 $ 225,430 Short-term restricted cash 7,402 7,402 Short-term investments 307,238 262,693 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $186 and $336, respectively 289,162 272,665 Contract assets 11,757 13,256 Inventories 339,429 309,786 Other receivable 24,310 24,310 Prepaid expenses 4,095 5,399 Other current assets 7,827 14,508 Total current assets 1,180,421 1,135,449 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 227,623 228,274 Intangibles, net 4,147 4,312 Operating right-of-use assets 7,228 8,068 Deferred tax assets 5,766 5,675 Other non-current assets 221 202 Total non-current assets 244,985 246,531 Total Assets $ 1,425,406 $ 1,381,980 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Long-term borrowings, current portion, net $ 12,156 $ 12,156 Trade accounts payable 284,173 251,603 Fixed assets payable 9,616 15,127 Contract liabilities 966 1,556 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 2,098 1,979 Income tax payable 2,940 2,242 Accrued payroll, bonus and related expenses 18,881 19,265 Accrued expenses 10,077 8,979 Other payables 14,542 21,514 Total current liabilities 355,449 334,421 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings, non-current portion, net 36,475 39,514 Deferred tax liability 4,927 4,729 Operating lease liability, non-current portion 4,906 5,873 Severance liabilities 17,609 17,379 Other non-current liabilities 5,337 5,655 Total non-current liabilities 69,254 73,150 Total Liabilities 424,703 407,571 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Preferred shares (5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; no shares issued and outstanding at September 25, 2020 and June 26, 2020) — — Ordinary shares (500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; 38,680,659 shares and 38,471,967 shares issued at September 25, 2020 and June 26, 2020, respectively; and 36,936,556 shares and 36,727,864 shares outstanding at September 25, 2020 and June 26, 2020, respectively) 387 385 Additional paid-in capital 171,715 175,610 Less: Treasury shares (1,744,103 shares and 1,744,103 shares at September 25, 2020 and June 26, 2020, respectively) (68,501) (68,501) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,904) (1,147) Retained earnings 901,006 868,062 Total Shareholders’ Equity 1,000,703 974,409 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,425,406 $ 1,381,980

FABRINET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) September 25,

2020 September 27,

2019 Revenues $ 436,639 $ 399,296 Cost of revenues (386,159) (353,309) Gross profit 50,480 45,987 Selling, general and administrative expenses (16,863) (16,000) Operating income 33,617 29,987 Interest income 1,104 2,098 Interest expense (251) (2,393) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 128 (1,953) Other income (expense), net 121 377 Income before income taxes 34,719 28,116 Income tax expense (1,668) (2,159) Net income 33,051 25,957 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (325) 35 Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments (3,208) 39 Change in net retirement benefits plan – prior service cost 173 83 Change in foreign currency translation adjustment 603 (369) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (2,757) (212) Net comprehensive income $ 30,294 $ 25,745 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.90 $ 0.70 Diluted $ 0.88 $ 0.69 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands of shares) Basic 36,818 36,913 Diluted 37,383 37,529

FABRINET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars) September 25,

2020 September 27,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income for the period $ 33,051 $ 25,957 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 8,570 7,465 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (19) 8 (Gain) loss from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities — (67) Amortization of investment discount 481 65 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 8 2 (Reversal of) allowance for doubtful accounts (257) (5) Unrealized (gain) loss on exchange rate and fair value of foreign currency forward contracts (890) 1,479 Unrealized loss (gain) on fair value of interest rate swaps — 1,671 Amortization of fair value at hedge inception of interest rate swaps (359) — Share-based compensation 6,027 5,995 Deferred income tax 56 705 Other non-cash expenses 96 53 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Trade accounts receivable (16,497) (12,967) Contract assets 1,499 827 Inventories (29,643) (27,898) Other current assets and non-current assets 7,812 4,225 Trade accounts payable 33,546 (5,263) Contract liabilities (590) 27 Income tax payable 871 733 Severance liabilities 745 811 Other current liabilities and non-current liabilities (10,001) (1,176) Net cash provided by operating activities 34,506 2,647 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of short-term investments (79,103) (62,880) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments — 49,472 Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 33,750 31,673 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (12,572) (6,343) Purchase of intangibles (530) (246) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 21 — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (58,434) 11,676 Cash flows from financing activities Payment of debt issuance costs — (153) Proceeds from long-term borrowings — 60,938 Repayment of long-term borrowings (3,047) (60,938) Repayment of finance lease liability (100) (109) Withholding tax related to net share settlement of restricted share units (9,920) (4,144) Net cash used in financing activities (13,067) (4,406) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (36,995) 9,917 Movement in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 232,832 188,241 (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (36,995) 9,917 Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 766 (41) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $ 196,603 $ 198,117 Non-cash investing and financing activities Construction, software and equipment-related payables $ 9,616 $ 9,816

FABRINET

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (Continued)

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same amounts shown in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:

As of (amount in thousands) September 25,

2020 September 27,

2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 189,201 $ 168,535 Restricted cash 7,402 29,582 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 196,603 $ 198,117

FABRINET RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES Three Months Ended September 25,

2020 September 27,

2019 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) Net

income Diluted

EPS Net

income Diluted

EPS GAAP measures $ 33,051 $ 0.88 $ 25,957 $ 0.69 Items reconciling GAAP net income & EPS to non-GAAP net income & EPS: Related to cost of revenues: Share-based compensation expenses 1,825 0.05 1,720 0.05 Depreciation of fair value uplift 84 0.00 79 0.00 Total related to gross profit 1,909 0.05 1,799 0.05 Related to selling, general and administrative expenses: Share-based compensation expenses 4,202 0.11 4,275 0.11 Amortization of intangibles 131 0.00 143 0.00 Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses 4,333 0.12 4,418 0.12 Related to other incomes and other expenses: Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 8 0.00 2 0.00 Total related to other incomes and other expenses 8 0.00 2 0.00 Total related to net income & EPS 6,250 0.17 6,219 0.17 Non-GAAP measures $ 39,301 $ 1.05 $ 32,176 $ 0.86 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share GAAP diluted shares 37,383 37,529 Non-GAAP diluted shares 37,383 37,529

FABRINET RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (amount in thousands) Three Months Ended September 25, 2020 September 27, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 34,506 $ 2,647 Less: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (12,572 ) (6,343 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 21,934 $ (3,696 )

FABRINET GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING DECEMBER 25, 2020 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES Diluted EPS GAAP net income per diluted share: $0.84 to $0.91 Related to cost of revenues: Share-based compensation expenses 0.04 Total related to gross profit 0.04 Related to selling, general and administrative expenses: Share-based compensation expenses 0.12 Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses 0.12 Total related to net income & EPS 0.16 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $1.00 to $1.07

