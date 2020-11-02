 

Workiva Inc. Appointments Julie Iskow to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 22:15  |  55   |   |   

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, announced today that Julie Iskow, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed to the Workiva Board of Directors, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005968/en/

Workiva Inc. Appointments Julie Iskow to its Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Workiva Inc. Appointments Julie Iskow to its Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

“Julie’s extensive experience in leading and scaling SaaS companies has been extremely valuable to us over the past year,” said Workiva Chief Executive Officer Marty Vanderploeg. “Her leadership of cross-functional and operational teams and her expertise in product innovation, strategic planning and execution are driving Workiva’s growth.”

“The Board has seen Julie apply her skills and experience to build operational efficiencies while continuing to drive revenue growth,” said Workiva Board Chair David S. Mulcahy. “We’re confident that Julie’s extensive SaaS expertise will continue to benefit Workiva’s employees, customers and shareholders in the years ahead.”

Background on Julie Iskow

Ms. Iskow joined Workiva in October 2019. She was previously EVP and Chief Technology Officer at Medidata Solutions. Prior to Medidata, she was SVP and Chief Information Officer at WageWorks. Before joining WageWorks, she spent more than a decade in engineering and technology leadership positions. Ms. Iskow currently serves on the Board of Directors of Vocera Communications. She has a B.S. from the University of California, Berkeley and an M.S. from the University of California, Davis.

Director Retirement

Eugene Katz, retired partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers, has announced his intention to retire from the Workiva Board, effective Feb. 28, 2021. Mr. Katz, who served as a director of Workiva Inc. since its initial public offering in 2014, was Chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Nominating and Governance Committee.

“It’s been a privilege to serve alongside Gene during his tenure,” added Mulcahy. “On behalf of the Board, we want to thank him for his leadership and counsel. He has been invaluable to the company, and more personally, we have benefited from Gene’s counsel and guidance.”

The Workiva Board regularly evaluates its composition to ensure it includes the appropriate skills, experience and perspective necessary to drive growth for Workiva shareholders. Following the director changes, the Workiva board will be composed of seven directors, five of whom are independent.

Other members of the Workiva Board of Directors include: Brigid Bonner, Michael M. Crow, Ph.D., Robert H. Herz, David S. Mulcahy, Suku Radia, and Martin J. Vanderploeg, Ph.D.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: improved efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

Request a Workiva demo: www.workiva.com/request-demo
Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com/blog
Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workiva
Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva/
Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Workiva
Follow Workiva on Instagram: www.instagram.com/workivalife

Workiva Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Pampers Donates More Than 200,000 Preemie Diapers to Canadian Families for Prematurity Awareness ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Workiva Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on November 19
15.10.20
Workiva gibt Gewinner der „2020 Partner of the Year Awards“ bekannt
15.10.20
Workiva Announces 2020 Partner of the Year Award Winners
14.10.20
Workiva Inc. Sets Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Release and Conference Call