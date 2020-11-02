Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, announced today that Julie Iskow, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed to the Workiva Board of Directors, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Workiva Inc. Appointments Julie Iskow to its Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

“Julie’s extensive experience in leading and scaling SaaS companies has been extremely valuable to us over the past year,” said Workiva Chief Executive Officer Marty Vanderploeg. “Her leadership of cross-functional and operational teams and her expertise in product innovation, strategic planning and execution are driving Workiva’s growth.”

“The Board has seen Julie apply her skills and experience to build operational efficiencies while continuing to drive revenue growth,” said Workiva Board Chair David S. Mulcahy. “We’re confident that Julie’s extensive SaaS expertise will continue to benefit Workiva’s employees, customers and shareholders in the years ahead.”

Background on Julie Iskow

Ms. Iskow joined Workiva in October 2019. She was previously EVP and Chief Technology Officer at Medidata Solutions. Prior to Medidata, she was SVP and Chief Information Officer at WageWorks. Before joining WageWorks, she spent more than a decade in engineering and technology leadership positions. Ms. Iskow currently serves on the Board of Directors of Vocera Communications. She has a B.S. from the University of California, Berkeley and an M.S. from the University of California, Davis.

Director Retirement

Eugene Katz, retired partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers, has announced his intention to retire from the Workiva Board, effective Feb. 28, 2021. Mr. Katz, who served as a director of Workiva Inc. since its initial public offering in 2014, was Chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Nominating and Governance Committee.

“It’s been a privilege to serve alongside Gene during his tenure,” added Mulcahy. “On behalf of the Board, we want to thank him for his leadership and counsel. He has been invaluable to the company, and more personally, we have benefited from Gene’s counsel and guidance.”

The Workiva Board regularly evaluates its composition to ensure it includes the appropriate skills, experience and perspective necessary to drive growth for Workiva shareholders. Following the director changes, the Workiva board will be composed of seven directors, five of whom are independent.

Other members of the Workiva Board of Directors include: Brigid Bonner, Michael M. Crow, Ph.D., Robert H. Herz, David S. Mulcahy, Suku Radia, and Martin J. Vanderploeg, Ph.D.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005968/en/