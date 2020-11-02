Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. Announces Commencement of Live Events

“We are excited about the prospects of resuming our live sales and training events,” said James E. May, CEO of Legacy. “We believe people are eager to regain some level of normality in their lives and we think now is a most opportune time for prospective real estate investors to learn how to take advantage of the looming uncertainties in the real estate market.”

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: LEAI) ( https://legacyeducationalliance.com ), a leading marketer of practical, high-quality, and value-based educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, and real estate investing strategies and techniques, announced that it will be conducting its first live workshops since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. The Company is scheduled to conduct preview workshops in Miami Lakes, Ft. Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach, Florida over a four-day period commencing November 4, 2020. The workshops are a prelude to a three-day basic training event to be held in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on November 20-22, 2020.

As a result of difficulties caused by COVID-19, the Company has been unable to conduct live sales events. For our re-opening, strict safety protocols will be in place at the upcoming live events. The Company expects to conduct additional live events in other areas as lockdown restrictions continue to ease and hopes to return to a normal schedule over the coming months.

About Legacy Education Alliance, Inc.

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (https://legacyeducationalliance.com) is a leading marketer of practical, high-quality, and value-based educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, and real estate strategies and techniques. Legacy Education Alliance was founded in 1996 and has cumulatively served more than two million students from more than 150 countries and territories over the course of its operating history.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release contains statements as to the Company’s beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, public acceptance of attending live events in the face of ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, and levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, as well as the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

