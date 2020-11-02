Sterling Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results

Revenues were $383.5 million compared to $291.7 million;

Gross margin was 13.0% of revenues compared to 10.0%;

Net Income was $15.2 million compared to $8.0 million;

EPS was $0.54 compared to $0.30; and,

EBITDA was $36.7 million compared to $15.4 million.

Consolidated Financial Position and Liquidity:

Cash and Cash Equivalents were $72.6 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $45.7 million at December 31, 2019;

Cash flows from operations were $90.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $8.5 million for the comparable prior year period;

Payments of debt totaled $52.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020;

Debt totaled $392.7 million (or $320.1 million, net of cash) at September 30, 2020 compared to $433.1 million (or $387.4 million, net of cash) at December 31, 2019; and,

Zero drawn and full availability on the $75.0 million Revolving Credit Facility.

Heavy Civil and Specialty Services Backlog Highlights:

Backlog at September 30, 2020 was a record $1.24 billion, up from $1.07 billion at December 31, 2019.

Combined Backlog at September 30, 2020 was $1.51 billion, up from $1.34 billion at December 31, 2019. Combined Backlog includes the aforementioned Backlog and Unsigned Low-bid Awards of $270 million and $273 million at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Gross margin in Backlog increased approximately 90 basis points, from 11.5% at December 31, 2019 to 12.4% at September 30, 2020. Gross margin in Combined Backlog has increased approximately 60 basis points, from 11.0% at December 31, 2019 to 11.6% at September 30, 2020.

Maintains Full Year Revenue and Income Guidance:

Revenue: $1.415 billion to $1.430 billion.

Net Income: $41 million to $44 million, excluding acquisition related costs of $1 million to $2 million.

Expected dilutive average shares outstanding: 28.1 million.

CEO Remarks and Outlook

“We had another great quarter, nearly doubling our net income year-over-year and further enhancing our financial position through strong free cash flow generation,” stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling’s Chief Executive Officer. “The third quarter was yet another example of the effectiveness of our strategic focus on diversifying into higher margin, higher value add, lower risk work in terms of producing growth in bottom line results. I’d like to thank all of our nearly 3,000 employees for their hard work and dedication to the company throughout this unusual year. Their commitment to our shared vision has enabled us to achieve record results for the first nine months of the year, while at the same time upholding our COVID-19 protocols in order to keep our team safe and healthy.”

“Our Specialty Services segment, which is comprised primarily of our Plateau operations, once again delivered an outstanding bottom line performance reflecting its team’s consistent and highly effective project execution. Plateau continues to enjoy strong backlog given the market demand for their highly specialized capabilities for large distribution and data centers and warehousing customers. Our Residential segment capitalized on the recovery in the Texas home building market and continued its healthy growth, delivering year-over-year improvement in revenues and operating profit. The expansion of our Residential segment into the Houston market is progressing as scheduled and this large metropolitan area is well on its way to becoming a meaningful percentage of our overall slab count. Our Heavy Civil segment results were off modestly from last year’s third quarter due largely to a charge for increased estimated cost to complete the construction of three separate bridges in Texas and a shift in mix in the quarter. We expect to see an improved mix of revenues in the coming quarters as we ramp up on several of the attractive design-build and non-heavy highway projects we’ve booked in recent months,” continued Mr. Cutillo.

“We are very pleased with our liquidity position and cash generation. As of September 30, 2020, we have generated over $90 million of cash flow from operations and have reduced our total debt by $40.4 million (or $67.3 million, net of cash), while investing $20.5 million of capital expenditures, net of proceeds. We remain comfortable with our capital structure and believe that we have more than adequate financial flexibility to pursue new opportunities and continue our profitable growth. We expect to have a further reduction of debt over the balance of 2020, which will allow us to enter 2021 from a position of further improved financial strength,” added Mr. Cutillo.

Mr. Cutillo concluded, “Looking ahead, despite the pandemic-related uncertainty persisting in the U.S. economy, we are maintaining our full year 2020 guidance for revenues of between $1.415 billion and $1.430 billion and 2020 net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders of between $41 million and $44 million, excluding acquisition related costs of $1 million to $2 million, compared to $24.5 million of Adjusted Net Income in 2019. We expect our full year 2020 diluted average common shares outstanding to be approximately 28.1 million.”

Conference Call

Sterling’s management will hold a conference call to discuss these results and recent corporate developments on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. CT. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6744 or (877) 445-9755. Please call in ten minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the Sterling Construction call. To coincide with the conference call, Sterling will post a slide presentation at www.strlco.com on the Investor Presentations & Webcast section of the Investor Relations tab. Following management’s opening remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

To listen to a simultaneous webcast of the call, please go to the Company’s website at www.strlco.com at least fifteen minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for thirty days.

About Sterling

Sterling Construction Company, Inc., (“Sterling” or “the Company”), a Delaware corporation, is a construction company that has been involved in the construction industry since its founding in 1955. The Company operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in Heavy Civil, Specialty Services and Residential projects in the United States (the “U.S.”), primarily across the southern U.S., the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. Heavy Civil includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Specialty Services projects include construction site excavation and drainage, drilling and blasting for excavation, foundations for multi-family homes, parking structures and other commercial concrete projects. Residential projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes.

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains “Non-GAAP” financial measures as defined under Regulation G of the amended U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), but the Company believes that certain Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of the Company’s ongoing operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of those operations.

Non-GAAP measures include adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, and adjusted EBITDA, in each case excluding the impacts of certain identified items. The excluded items represent items that the Company does not consider to be representative of its normal operations. The Company believes that these measures are useful for investors to review, because they provide a consistent measure of the underlying financial results of the Company’s ongoing business and, in the Company’s view, allow for a supplemental comparison against historical results and expectations for future performance. Furthermore, the Company uses each of these to measure the performance of the Company’s operations for budgeting, forecasting, as well as employee incentive compensation. However, Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as substitutes for net income, EPS, or other data prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed in addition to the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the tables included in this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which may include statements about: the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its ongoing or further negative impact on global economic conditions; our business strategy; our financial strategy; and our plans, objectives, expectations, forecasts, outlook and intentions. All of these types of statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are largely based on our expectations, which reflect estimates and assumptions made by our management. These estimates and assumptions reflect our best judgment based on currently known market conditions and other factors. Although we believe such estimates and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently uncertain and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control. In addition, management’s assumptions about future events may prove to be inaccurate. Management cautions all readers that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assure any reader that such statements will be realized or the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements due to factors listed in the “Risk Factors” section in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and elsewhere in those filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and other than as required by law, we do not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf.

STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 383,458 $ 291,699 $ 1,080,184 $ 779,734 Cost of revenues (333,542) (262,483) (935,424) (705,519) Gross profit 49,916 29,216 144,760 74,215 General and administrative expense (15,154) (10,239) (51,209) (32,302) Intangible asset amortization (2,866) (600) (8,569) (1,800) Acquisition related costs (401) (1,896) (1,013) (2,158) Other operating expense, net (2,664) (4,366) (9,989) (9,936) Operating income 28,831 12,115 73,980 28,019 Interest income 23 331 146 986 Interest expense (7,177) (3,024) (22,537) (8,988) Income before income taxes 21,677 9,422 51,589 20,017 Income tax expense (6,280) (913) (14,712) (1,782) Net income 15,397 8,509 36,877 18,235 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (240) (552) (395) (635) Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 15,157 $ 7,957 $ 36,482 $ 17,600 Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders: Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.30 $ 1.31 $ 0.67 Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.30 $ 1.30 $ 0.66 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 28,003 26,365 27,832 26,359 Diluted 28,233 26,637 27,986 26,661

STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 % of

Revenue 2019 % of

Revenue 2020 % of

Revenue 2019 % of

Revenue Revenue Heavy Civil $ 201,078 52% $ 218,894 75% $ 577,141 54% $ 569,635 73% Specialty Services 139,971 37% 32,863 11% 380,397 35% 91,436 12% Residential 42,409 11% 39,942 14% 122,646 11% 118,663 15% Total Revenue $ 383,458 $ 291,699 $ 1,080,184 $ 779,734 Operating Income Heavy Civil $ 2,405 1.2% $ 7,420 3.4% $ 2,679 0.5% $ 11,020 1.9% Specialty Services 21,474 15.3% 1,371 4.2% 55,834 14.7% 3,284 3.6% Residential 5,353 12.6% 5,220 13.1% 16,480 13.4% 15,873 13.4% Subtotal 29,232 7.6% 14,011 4.8% 74,993 6.9% 30,177 3.9% Acquisition related costs (401) (1,896) (1,013) (2,158) Total Operating Income $ 28,831 7.5% $ 12,115 4.2% $ 73,980 6.8% $ 28,019 3.6%

STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,593 $ 45,733 Accounts receivable, including retainage 271,342 248,247 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 55,310 42,555 Receivables from and equity in construction joint ventures 13,802 9,196 Other current assets 14,171 11,790 Total current assets 427,218 357,521 Property and equipment, net 121,534 116,030 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,250 13,979 Goodwill 192,014 191,892 Other intangibles, net 247,754 256,323 Deferred tax asset, net 16,589 26,012 Other non-current assets, net 153 183 Total assets $ 1,022,512 $ 961,940 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 127,336 $ 137,593 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 126,986 85,011 Current maturities of long-term debt 57,476 42,473 Current portion of long-term lease obligations 7,624 7,095 Income taxes payable 2,251 1,212 Accrued compensation 24,328 13,727 Other current liabilities 11,368 6,393 Total current liabilities 357,369 293,504 Long-term debt 335,237 390,627 Long-term lease obligations 9,668 6,976 Members’ interest subject to mandatory redemption and undistributed earnings 50,798 49,003 Other long-term liabilities 10,124 619 Total liabilities 763,196 740,729 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 283 283 Additional paid in capital 254,860 251,019 Treasury Stock, at cost (2,651) (6,142) Retained earnings (deficit) 11,449 (25,033) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,313) (209) Total Sterling stockholders’ equity 257,628 219,918 Noncontrolling interests 1,688 1,293 Total stockholders’ equity 259,316 221,211 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,022,512 $ 961,940

STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 36,877 $ 18,235 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,639 12,288 Amortization of debt issuance costs and non-cash interest 2,489 2,375 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (1,042) (466) Deferred taxes 10,946 1,561 Stock-based compensation expense 7,961 2,489 Change in interest rate hedge 251 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities 8,828 (28,005) Net cash provided by operating activities 90,949 8,477 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (22,088) (7,871) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,557 1,265 Net cash used in investing activities (20,531) (6,606) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of debt (52,695) (10,435) Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners — (5,900) Purchase of treasury stock — (3,201) Other borrowings 9,137 100 Net cash used in financing activities (43,558) (19,436) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 26,860 (17,565) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 45,733 94,095 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 72,593 $ 76,530

STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Supplemental Adjusted Financial Data (1)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This press release also includes several Non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the SEC’s Regulation G. The following tables reconcile certain Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to comparable GAAP financial measures. Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 As Reported (GAAP) Adjustment Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 383,458 $ — $ 383,458 Cost of revenues (333,542) — (333,542) Gross profit 49,916 — 49,916 General and administrative expense (15,154) — (15,154) Intangible asset amortization (2,866) — (2,866) Acquisition related costs (401) 401 — Other operating expense, net (2,664) — (2,664) Operating income 28,831 401 29,232 Interest income 23 — 23 Interest expense (7,177) — (7,177) Income before income taxes 21,677 401 22,078 Income tax expense (2) (6,280) (116) (6,396) Net income 15,397 285 15,682 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (240) — (240) Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 15,157 $ 285 $ 15,442 Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders: Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.01 $ 0.55 Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.01 $ 0.55 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 28,003 28,003 Diluted 28,233 28,233 (1) The summary unaudited adjusted financial data is presented excluding the costs of acquiring Plateau, net of tax. This presentation is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, which the Company believes provides a better indication of our operating results prior to the excluded items. (2) Adjusted Non-GAAP income tax expense of $6,396 includes non-cash federal income tax expense of $4,839.

STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Supplemental Adjusted Financial Data (1)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This press release also includes several Non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the SEC’s Regulation G. The following tables reconcile certain Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to comparable GAAP financial measures. Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 As Reported

GAAP) Adjustment Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 291,699 $ — $ 291,699 Cost of revenues (262,483) — (262,483) Gross profit 29,216 — 29,216 General and administrative expense (10,239) — (10,239) Intangible asset amortization (600) — (600) Acquisition related costs (1,896) 1,896 — Other operating expense, net (4,366) — (4,366) Operating income 12,115 1,896 14,011 Interest income 331 — 331 Interest expense (3,024) — (3,024) Income before income taxes 9,422 1,896 11,318 Income tax expense (2) (913) (184) (1,097) Net income 8,509 1,712 10,221 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (552) — (552) Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 7,957 $ 1,712 $ 9,669 Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders: Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.07 $ 0.37 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.06 $ 0.36 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 26,365 26,365 Diluted 26,637 26,637 (1) The summary unaudited adjusted financial data is presented excluding the costs of acquiring Plateau, net of tax. This presentation is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, which the Company believes provides a better indication of our operating results prior to the excluded items. (2) Adjusted Non-GAAP income tax expense of $1,097 includes non-cash federal income tax expense of $984.

STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Supplemental Adjusted Financial Data (1)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This press release also includes several Non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the SEC’s Regulation G. The following tables reconcile certain Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to comparable GAAP financial measures. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 As Reported

(GAAP) Adjustment Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 1,080,184 $ — $ 1,080,184 Cost of revenues (935,424) — (935,424) Gross profit 144,760 — 144,760 General and administrative expense (51,209) — (51,209) Intangible asset amortization (8,569) — (8,569) Acquisition related costs (1,013) 1,013 — Other operating expense, net (9,989) — (9,989) Operating income 73,980 1,013 74,993 Interest income 146 — 146 Interest expense (22,537) — (22,537) Income before income taxes 51,589 1,013 52,602 Income tax expense (2) (14,712) (289) (15,001) Net income 36,877 724 37,601 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (395) — (395) Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 36,482 $ 724 $ 37,206 Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders: Basic $ 1.31 $ 0.03 $ 1.34 Diluted $ 1.30 $ 0.03 $ 1.33 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 27,832 27,832 Diluted 27,986 27,986 (1) The summary unaudited adjusted financial data is presented excluding the costs of acquiring Plateau, net of tax. This presentation is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, which the Company believes provides a better indication of our operating results prior to the excluded items. (2) Adjusted Non-GAAP income tax expense of $15,001 includes non-cash federal income tax expense of $11,235.

STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Supplemental Adjusted Financial Data (1)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This press release also includes several Non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the SEC’s Regulation G. The following tables reconcile certain Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to comparable GAAP financial measures. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 As Reported

(GAAP) Adjustment Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 779,734 $ — $ 779,734 Cost of revenues (705,519) — (705,519) Gross profit 74,215 — 74,215 General and administrative expense (32,302) — (32,302) Intangible asset amortization (1,800) — (1,800) Acquisition related costs (2,158) 2,158 — Other operating expense, net (9,936) — (9,936) Operating income 28,019 2,158 30,177 Interest income 986 — 986 Interest expense (8,988) — (8,988) Income before income taxes 20,017 2,158 22,175 Income tax expense (2) (1,782) (192) (1,974) Net income 18,235 1,966 20,201 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (635) — (635) Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 17,600 $ 1,966 $ 19,566 Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders: Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.07 $ 0.74 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.07 $ 0.73 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 26,359 26,359 Diluted 26,661 26,661 (1) The summary unaudited adjusted financial data is presented excluding the costs of acquiring Plateau, net of tax. This presentation is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, which the Company believes provides a better indication of our operating results prior to the excluded items. (2) Adjusted Non-GAAP income tax expense of $1,974 includes non-cash federal income tax expense of $1,753.

STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Supplemental Adjusted Financial Data (1)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This press release also includes several Non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the SEC’s Regulation G. The following tables reconcile certain Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to comparable GAAP financial measures. Year Ended December 31, 2019 As Reported

(GAAP) (2) Adjustment Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Revenues $ 1,126,278 $ — $ 1,126,278 Cost of revenues (1,018,484) — (1,018,484) Gross profit 107,794 — 107,794 General and administrative expense (49,200) — (49,200) Intangible asset amortization (4,695) (4,695) Acquisition related costs (4,311) 4,311 — Other operating expense, net (11,837) — (11,837) Operating income 37,751 4,311 42,062 Interest income 1,142 — 1,142 Interest expense (16,686) — (16,686) Loss on extinguishment of debt (7,728) 7,728 — Income before income taxes 14,479 12,039 26,518 Income tax expense 26,216 (27,398) (1,182) Net income 40,695 (15,359) 25,336 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (794) — (794) Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 39,901 $ (15,359) $ 24,542 Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders: Basic $ 1.50 $ (0.58) $ 0.92 Diluted $ 1.47 $ (0.57) $ 0.90 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 26,671 26,671 Diluted 27,119 27,119 (1) The summary unaudited adjusted financial data is presented excluding the costs of acquiring Plateau (including related refinancing) and non-cash taxes. This presentation is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, which the Company believes provides a better indication of our operating results prior to the excluded items. (2) Includes a fourth quarter charge for a legacy project of $10.2 million or $0.36 per diluted share based on 28,201 weighted average common shares outstanding in the quarter.

STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

EBITDA Reconciliation

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 15,157 $ 7,957 $ 36,482 $ 17,600 Depreciation and amortization 8,098 3,815 24,639 12,288 Interest expense, net of interest income 7,154 2,693 22,391 8,002 Income tax (benefit) expense 6,280 913 14,712 1,782 EBITDA (1) 36,689 15,378 98,224 39,672 Acquisition related costs 401 1,896 1,013 2,158 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 37,090 $ 17,274 $ 99,237 $ 41,830 (1) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Sterling common stockholders, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, taxes, and loss on extinguishment of debt. (2) Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of acquisition related costs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005996/en/