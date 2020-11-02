Argo Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) ("Argo" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Argo reported third quarter 2020 net loss attributable to common shareholders of $31.6 million or $(0.91) per diluted common share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $25.1 million or $(0.73) per diluted common share for the 2019 third quarter. Operating loss in the third quarter of 2020 was $11.9 million or $(0.34) per diluted common share, compared to an operating loss of $15.2 million or $(0.44) per diluted common share for the 2019 third quarter.

$ in millions Three Months Ended

September 30, Q/Q Nine Months Ended

September 30, Y/Y

Consolidated 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change

Gross written premiums $ 890.2 $ 882.7 0.8 % $ 2,515.7 $ 2,416.4 4.1 %

Net written premiums 533.9 538.9 -0.9 % 1,370.5 1,355.0 1.1 %

Earned premiums 445.5 451.5 -1.3 % 1,313.9 1,303.7 0.8 %

Underwriting (loss) income $ (47.7) $ (51.3) NM $ (62.8) $ (43.4) NM

Net investment income 42.0 40.2 4.5 % 79.0 116.9 -32.4 %

Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (31.6) $ (25.1) NM $ (56.8) $ 94.9 NM

Operating (loss) income $ (11.9) $ (15.2) NM $ (4.0) $ 43.1 NM

Loss ratio 73.8 % 75.1 % -1.3 pts 67.2 % 66.1 % 1.1 pts

Expense ratio 36.9 % 36.3 % 0.6 pts 37.6 % 37.2 % 0.4 pts

Combined ratio 110.7 % 111.4 % -0.7 pts 104.8 % 103.3 % 1.5 pts

CAY ex-CAT loss ratio 56.9 % 61.5 % -4.6 pts 56.7 % 59.0 % -2.3 pts

"We are pleased with the improved underlying margins of our business during the quarter, as well as the actions taken to simplify operations and exit lines that do not meet profitability expectations or are not aligned with our strategy," said Argo Chief Executive Officer Kevin J. Rehnberg. "While the industry faced historic levels of catastrophe activity in the third quarter, we have continued to make progress on our strategic objectives.

“This progress combined with continued gross written premium growth within profitable lines of business, improvement in pricing and a plan to reduce expenses demonstrates our firm commitment to continuing on a path toward increased shareholder value.”

On a consolidated basis, gross written premium grew 0.8% to $890.2 million during the third quarter of 2020. Premium growth in U.S. Operations of 2.4% was partially offset by a 1.4% decline in International Operations. Pricing increases remained in the low double digits on average across Argo, with a wide range varying by business line.

The combined ratio was 110.7% compared to 111.4% for the 2019 third quarter. The slightly lower combined ratio was primarily driven by a better current accident year (CAY) ex-CAT loss ratio and a lower level of net unfavorable reserve development, which for the third consecutive quarter, was modest during the period at $1.6 million. Partially offsetting these improvements was a higher level of catastrophe losses of $71.2 million, including $16.9 million related to the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily resulting from contingency exposures in Argo’s International Operations. Additionally, net unfavorable reserve development of 0.4 points in the third quarter of 2020 was down from 9.3 points in the prior year quarter. The expense ratio was up modestly compared to the prior year quarter and reflected a 0.3 point unfavorable impact from reinstatement premiums in the 2020 third quarter.

The CAY ex-CAT combined ratio was 93.5% compared to 97.8% in the prior year quarter. The improvement in the CAY ex-CAT combined ratio was due to a lower CAY ex-CAT loss ratio that was driven by stronger pricing and lower loss activity in International Operations, while the expense ratio was roughly stable.

Net investment income of $42.0 million increased 4.5% compared to the 2019 third quarter. Net investment income excluding alternatives decreased 29.5% to $22.7 million, while alternative investments, which are reported on a lag, contributed a gain of $19.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decline in the portfolio excluding alternatives was primarily due to lower interest rates and portfolio de-risking actions that have been executed since the fourth quarter of 2019. The strong performance from alternative investments included a performance-related contingent payment from an investment that was sold during 2017.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $31.6 million or $(0.91) per diluted common share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $25.1 million or $(0.73) per diluted common share for the 2019 third quarter. The 2020 third quarter result included foreign currency exchange losses and dividends on preferred shares compared to foreign exchange gains and no dividends on preferred shares in the prior year quarter.

Operating loss was $11.9 million or $(0.34) per diluted common share, compared to an operating loss of $15.2 million or $(0.44) per diluted common share for the 2019 third quarter. The primary driver of the smaller operating loss was a lower level of underwriting losses and stronger investment income in the third quarter of 2020.

U.S. Operations: $ in millions Three Months Ended

September 30, Q/Q Nine Months Ended

September 30, Y/Y U.S. Operations 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Gross written premiums $ 542.4 $ 529.9 2.4 % $ 1,499.1 $ 1,394.2 7.5 % Net written premiums 349.2 360.3 -3.1 % 922.2 904.0 2.0 % Earned premiums 298.7 290.8 2.7 % 902.8 848.6 6.4 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 205.5 178.6 15.1 % 566.3 496.3 14.1 % Underwriting expenses 99.1 92.8 6.8 % 290.8 278.7 4.3 % Underwriting (loss) income $ (5.9) $ 19.4 NM $ 45.7 $ 73.6 -37.9 % Loss ratio 68.8 % 61.4 % 7.4 pts 62.7 % 58.5 % 4.2 pts Expense ratio 33.2 % 31.9 % 1.3 pts 32.2 % 32.8 % -0.6 pts Combined ratio 102.0 % 93.3 % 8.7 pts 94.9 % 91.3 % 3.6 pts CAY ex-CAT loss ratio 60.5 % 59.5 % 1 pts 57.9 % 58.0 % -0.1 pts

In our U.S. Operations, gross written premiums increased 2.4% compared to the 2019 third quarter due to growth in Professional and Property lines, while premiums in Specialty were up modestly. Growth in the period reflected strong rate increases across most lines of business, which remained in the high single digits on average. This was partially offset by economic headwinds as a result of COVID-19 and re-underwriting actions in certain business units, which primarily impacted Liability lines including workers' compensation.

Net written premiums declined 3.1% compared to the 2019 third quarter due to the impact of additional reinsurance purchases. Net earned premium growth in the third quarter of 2020 was a result of previous growth in gross and net written premium, and was primarily attributed to Professional lines.

The loss ratio for the third quarter of 2020 was 68.8%, an increase of 7.4 points compared to the prior year quarter. The higher loss ratio was primarily driven by a 7.3 point increase in catastrophe losses and a 1.0 point increase in the CAY ex-CAT loss ratio. This was partially offset by a higher level of favorable reserve development relative to the prior year quarter. The increase in the CAY ex-CAT loss ratio reflected a large fire loss and large liability claim that added 1.7 points. Catastrophe losses in the quarter were primarily related to an active U.S. hurricane and storm season, as well as U.S. wildfires. Net favorable prior-year reserve development in the current quarter increased to $3.2 million from $0.7 million in the prior year quarter.

The expense ratio for the third quarter of 2020 was 33.2%, an increase of 1.3 points compared to the 2019 third quarter. The higher expense was driven by changes in business mix, non-recurring severance expense and the impact of reinstatement premiums. On a year-to-date basis, the nine month 2020 expense ratio improved 0.6 point from the prior year period.

International Operations: $ in millions Three Months Ended

September 30, Q/Q Nine Months Ended

September 30, Y/Y International Operations 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Gross written premiums $ 347.7 $ 352.8 -1.4 % $ 1,016.2 $ 1,022.1 -0.6 % Net written premiums 184.6 178.6 3.4 % 447.9 450.9 -0.7 % Earned premiums 146.7 160.7 -8.7 % 410.8 455.0 -9.7 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 113.0 160.0 -29.4 % 305.6 363.3 -15.9 % Underwriting expenses 57.1 62.5 -8.6 % 175.0 174.7 0.2 % Underwriting loss $ (23.4) $ (61.8) NM $ (69.8) $ (83.0) NM Loss ratio 77.1 % 99.6 % -22.5 pts 74.4 % 79.8 % -5.4 pts Expense ratio 38.9 % 38.9 % 0 pts 42.6 % 38.4 % 4.2 pts Combined ratio 116.0 % 138.5 % -22.5 pts 117.0 % 118.2 % -1.2 pts CAY ex-CAT loss ratio 50.0 % 65.0 % -15 pts 54.2 % 60.8 % -6.6 pts

In our International Operations, gross written premiums declined modestly in the third quarter of 2020, as growth in Property and Liability lines was more than offset by a decrease in Specialty and Professional lines. Rates increased across all lines of business with particular strength in Liability and Property lines, and average rate increases remained in the mid-teens during the quarter. Rate increases across International were partially offset by re-underwriting and reducing line sizes in certain business lines, as well as the economic impact of COVID-19 on some businesses.

Net earned premium in the third quarter of 2020 decreased 8.7% from the prior year quarter. The decline was primarily related to the impact of business lines exited over the last 18 months, as well as additional reinstatement premiums incurred during the quarter.

The loss ratio for the third quarter of 2020 was 77.1%, an improvement of 22.5 points compared to the prior year quarter. The lower loss ratio was primarily due to 3.8 points of favorable reserve development in the current quarter compared to 26.3 points of unfavorable development in the prior year quarter, as well as a 15.0 point year-over-year improvement in the CAY ex-CAT loss ratio. Catastrophe losses totaled 30.9 points in the quarter, attributed to both estimated natural catastrophe loss and losses related to COVID-19 in contingency exposures. The CAY ex-CAT loss ratio improvement was primarily due to achieved rate increases earning through results and the impact of recent re-underwriting actions.

The expense ratio for the third quarter of 2020 was 38.9%, which was flat to the result in the prior year quarter as lower earned premium was matched by lower non-acquisition expenses.

Balance Sheet:

Book value per common share was $49.63 at September 30, 2020, compared to $49.94 at June 30, 2020. Including dividends paid, book value per common share was unchanged relative to June 30, 2020.

During the third quarter, the Company completed an offering of 7.0% resettable fixed rate perpetual non-cumulative preference shares with a total liquidation preference of $150 million. Part of the proceeds were used to repay a $125 million term loan during the third quarter.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements that reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," “do not believe,” “aim,” "project," "anticipate," “seek,” "will," “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” "may," “continue,” “guidance,” “objective,” “remain optimistic,” "path toward," “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” and similar expressions of a future or forward-looking nature.

Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in Argo’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as supplemented in Part II, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” of Argo’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The inclusion of a forward-looking statement herein should not be regarded as a representation by Argo that Argo’s objectives will be achieved. Argo undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on any such statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In presenting the Company's results, management has included and discussed in this press release certain non-generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP") financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G as promulgated by the SEC. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures, which may be defined differently by other companies, better explain the Company's results of operations in a manner that allows for a more complete understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's business. However, these measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP").

“Underwriting income” is an internal performance measure used in the management of the Company’s operations and represents net amount earned from underwriting activities (net premium earned less underwriting expenses and claims incurred). Although this measure of profit (loss) does not replace net income (loss) computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of profitability, management uses this measure of profit (loss) to focus our reporting segments on generating underwriting income. The Company presents Underwriting income as a measure that is commonly recognized as a standard of performance by investors, analysts, rating agencies and other users of its financial information.

“Current accident year (CAY) ex-CAT combined ratio” and the “Current accident year (CAY) ex-CAT loss ratio" are internal measures used by the management of the Company to evaluate the performance of its' underwriting activity and represents the net amount of underwriting income excluding catastrophe related charges (impacts to both premium and losses), the impact of changes to prior year loss reserves and other one-time items that would impact expenses or net earned premium. Although this measure does not replace the GAAP combined ratio it provides management with a view of the quality of earnings generated by underwriting activity for the current accident year.

“Operating income" is an internal performance measure used in the management of the Company's operations and represents after-tax (at an assumed effective tax rate of 15%) operating results excluding, as applicable, net realized investment gains or losses, net foreign exchange gain or loss, and other similar non-recurring items, as well as preferred share dividends. The Company excludes net realized investment gains or losses, net foreign exchange gain or loss, and other similar non-recurring items from the calculation of operating income because these amounts are influenced by and fluctuate in part, by market conditions that are outside of management’s control. In addition to presenting net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company believes that showing operating income enables investors, analysts, rating agencies and other users of the Company's financial information to more easily analyze our results of operations and underlying business performance. Operating income should not be viewed as a substitute for U.S. GAAP net income.

"Annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity" ("ROACE") is calculated using average common shareholders' equity. In calculating ROACE, the net income available to common shareholders for the period is multiplied by the number of periods in a calendar year to arrive at annualized net income available to common shareholders. The Company presents ROACE as a measure that is commonly recognized as a standard of performance by investors, analysts, rating agencies and other users of its financial information. "Annualized operating return on average common shareholders' equity" is calculated using operating income (as defined above and annualized in the manner described for net income (loss) available to common shareholders under ROACE above) and average common shareholders' equity.

The “percentage change in book value per common share” includes (by adding) the effects of cash dividends paid per common share to the calculated book value per common share for the current period. This adjusted amount is then compared to the prior period’s book value per common share to determine the period over period change. The Company believes that including the dividends paid per common share allows users of its financial statements to more easily identify the impact of the changes in book value per common share from the perspective of investors.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the attached tables and footnotes.

(financial tables follow)

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Assets Total investments $ 5,006.0 $ 5,099.4 Cash 300.4 137.8 Accrued investment income 22.2 25.7 Receivables 3,843.5 3,792.8 Goodwill and intangible assets 247.3 253.2 Deferred acquisition costs, net 170.4 160.2 Ceded unearned premiums 660.9 545.0 Other assets 483.6 500.4 Total assets $ 10,734.3 $ 10,514.5 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 5,390.0 $ 5,157.6 Unearned premiums 1,574.2 1,410.9 Ceded reinsurance payable, net 1,085.0 1,203.1 Senior unsecured fixed rate notes 140.1 140.0 Other indebtedness 59.1 181.3 Junior subordinated debentures 257.7 257.4 Other liabilities 363.7 383.1 Total liabilities 8,869.8 8,733.4 Preferred shares 144.0 — Common shareholders’ equity 1,720.5 1,781.1 Total shareholders' equity 1,864.5 1,781.1 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,734.3 $ 10,514.5 Book value per common share $ 49.63 $ 51.80

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross written premiums $ 890.2 $ 882.7 $ 2,515.7 $ 2,416.4 Net written premiums 533.9 538.9 1,370.5 1,355.0 Earned premiums 445.5 451.5 1,313.9 1,303.7 Net investment income 42.0 40.2 79.0 116.9 Fee and other income 1.7 1.9 5.8 6.3 Net realized investment (losses) gains (5.7) (6.2) (21.7) 58.3 Total revenue 483.5 487.4 1,377.0 1,485.2 Losses and loss adjustment expenses 328.9 338.8 883.0 861.5 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 164.3 164.0 493.7 485.6 Other corporate expenses 0.4 3.7 6.2 11.7 Interest expense 6.8 7.5 21.3 25.3 Fee and other expense 0.9 1.2 3.1 3.8 Foreign currency exchange losses (gains) 11.6 (1.6) 15.0 (6.2) Total expenses 512.9 513.6 1,422.3 1,381.7 (Loss) income before income taxes (29.4) (26.2) (45.3) 103.5 Income tax provision (benefit) 0.2 (1.1) 9.5 8.6 Net (loss) income $ (29.6) $ (25.1) $ (54.8) $ 94.9 Dividends on preferred shares 2.0 — 2.0 $ — Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (31.6) $ (25.1) $ (56.8) $ 94.9 Net (loss) income per common share (basic) $ (0.91) $ (0.73) $ (1.64) $ 2.78 Net (loss) income per common share (diluted) $ (0.91) $ (0.73) $ (1.64) $ 2.73 Weighted average common shares: Basic 34.7 34.3 34.6 34.2 Diluted 34.7 34.3 34.6 34.8 Loss ratio 73.8% 75.1% 67.2% 66.1% Expense ratio (1) 36.9% 36.3% 37.6% 37.2% GAAP combined ratio 110.7% 111.4% 104.8% 103.3% CAY ex-CAT combined ratio (2) 93.5% 97.8% 94.1% 96.2%

(1)The expense ratio is calculated as "Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expense" divided by "Earned premiums". (2)For purposes of calculating these ratios, net earned premiums were adjusted to exclude outward reinstatement premium adjustments of $3.9 million and $6.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, and inward reinstatement premium adjustments of $0.1 million for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. SEGMENT DATA (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 U.S. Operations Gross written premiums $ 542.4 $ 529.9 $ 1,499.1 $ 1,394.2 Net written premiums 349.2 360.3 922.2 904.0 Earned premiums 298.7 290.8 902.8 848.6 Underwriting (loss) income (5.9) 19.4 45.7 73.6 Net investment income 30.1 27.4 56.1 80.1 Interest expense (4.0) (4.6) (13.1) (15.5) Fee (expense) income, net (0.1) — (0.5) 0.1 Net income before taxes $ 20.1 $ 42.2 $ 88.2 $ 138.3 Loss ratio 68.8% 61.4% 62.7% 58.5% Expense ratio (1) 33.2% 31.9% 32.2% 32.8% GAAP combined ratio 102.0% 93.3% 94.9% 91.3% CAY ex-CAT combined ratio (2) 93.3% 91.4% 90.0% 90.8% International Operations Gross written premiums $ 347.7 $ 352.8 $ 1,016.2 $ 1,022.1 Net written premiums 184.6 178.6 447.9 450.9 Earned premiums 146.7 160.7 410.8 455.0 Underwriting loss (23.4) (61.8) (69.8) (83.0) Net investment income 9.9 10.7 19.0 31.3 Interest expense (1.9) (2.5) (6.2) (8.4) Fee income, net 0.7 0.7 2.5 2.4 Net loss before taxes $ (14.7) $ (52.9) $ (54.5) $ (57.7) Loss ratio 77.1% 99.6% 74.4% 79.8% Expense ratio (1) 38.9% 38.9% 42.6% 38.4% GAAP combined ratio 116.0% 138.5% 117.0% 118.2% CAY ex-CAT combined ratio (3) 88.7% 103.9% 96.5% 99.2%

(1) The expense ratio is calculated as "Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expense" divided by "Earned premiums". (2) For purposes of calculating these ratios, net earned premiums were adjusted to exclude outward reinstatement premium adjustments of $3.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. There were no such adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. (3) For purposes of calculating these ratios, net earned premiums were adjusted to exclude outward reinstatement premium adjustments of $0.7 million and $2.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, and inward reinstatement premium adjustments of $0.1 million for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. RECONCILIATION OF LOSS RATIOS (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 U.S. Operations Loss ratio 68.8 % 61.4 % 62.7 % 58.5 % Prior accident year loss reserve development 1.1 % 0.2 % 0.1 % 1.2 % Catastrophe losses (9.4) % (2.1) % (4.9) % (1.7) % CAY ex-CAT loss ratio (1) 60.5 % 59.5 % 57.9 % 58.0 % International Operations Loss ratio 77.1 % 99.6 % 74.4 % 79.8 % Prior accident year loss reserve development 3.8 % (26.3) % 1.1 % (15.3) % Catastrophe losses (30.9) % (8.3) % (21.3) % (3.7) % CAY ex-CAT loss ratio (2) 50.0 % 65.0 % 54.2 % 60.8 % Consolidated Loss ratio 73.8 % 75.1 % 67.2 % 66.1 % Prior accident year loss reserve development (0.4) % (9.3) % (0.5) % (4.7) % Catastrophe losses (16.5) % (4.3) % (10.0) % (2.4) % CAY ex-CAT loss ratio (3) 56.9 % 61.5 % 56.7 % 59.0 %

(1) For purposes of calculating these ratios, net earned premiums were adjusted to exclude outward reinstatement premium adjustments of $3.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. There were no such adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. (2) For purposes of calculating these ratios, net earned premiums were adjusted to exclude outward reinstatement premium adjustments of $0.7 million and $2.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, and inward reinstatement premium adjustments of $0.1 million for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. (3) For purposes of calculating these ratios, net earned premiums were adjusted to exclude outward reinstatement premium adjustments of $3.9 million and $6.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, and inward reinstatement premium adjustments of $0.1 million for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. NET PRIOR-YEAR RESERVE DEVELOPMENT & CATASTROPHE LOSSES BY SEGMENT (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Prior-Year Reserve Development (Favorable)/Unfavorable U.S. Operations $ (3.2) $ (0.7) $ (0.5) $ (9.8) International Operations (5.6) 42.3 (4.5) 69.5 Run-off Lines 10.4 0.2 11.1 1.9 Total net prior-year reserve development $ 1.6 $ 41.8 $ 6.1 $ 61.6 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Catastrophe & COVID-19 Losses Catastrophe losses U.S. Operations $ 28.3 $ 6.1 $ 35.8 $ 14.3 International Operations 26.0 13.2 31.9 17.0 Total catastrophe losses 54.3 19.3 67.7 31.3 COVID-19 losses U.S. Operations (2.0) — 6.5 — International Operations 18.9 — 54.0 — Total COVID-19 losses 16.9 — 60.5 — Catastrophe & COVID-19 losses U.S. Operations 26.3 6.1 42.3 14.3 International Operations 44.9 13.2 85.9 17.0 Total catastrophe & COVID-19 losses $ 71.2 $ 19.3 $ 128.2 $ 31.3

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. RECONCILIATION OF UNDERWRITING (LOSS) INCOME TO NET (LOSS) INCOME CONSOLIDATED (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (29.6) $ (25.1) $ (54.8) $ 94.9 Add (deduct): Income tax provision (benefit) 0.2 (1.1) 9.5 8.6 Net investment income (42.0) (40.2) (79.0) (116.9) Net realized investment losses (gains) 5.7 6.2 21.7 (58.3) Fee and other income (1.7) (1.9) (5.8) (6.3) Interest expense 6.8 7.5 21.3 25.3 Fee and other expense 0.9 1.2 3.1 3.8 Foreign currency exchange losses (gains) 11.6 (1.6) 15.0 (6.2) Other corporate expenses 0.4 3.7 6.2 11.7 Underwriting (loss) income $ (47.7) $ (51.3) $ (62.8) $ (43.4)

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO NET (LOSS) INCOME CONSOLIDATED (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income, as reported $ (29.6) $ (25.1) $ (54.8) $ 94.9 Income tax provision (benefit) 0.2 (1.1) 9.5 8.6 Net income (loss), before taxes (29.4) (26.2) (45.3) 103.5 Add (deduct): Net realized investment losses (gains) 5.7 6.2 21.7 (58.3) Foreign currency exchange losses (gains) 11.6 (1.6) 15.0 (6.2) Other corporate expenses 0.4 3.7 6.2 11.7 Operating (loss) income before taxes and preferred share dividends (11.7) (17.9) (2.4) 50.7 Income tax (benefit) provision, at assumed rate (1) (1.8) (2.7) (0.4) 7.6 Preferred share dividends 2.0 — 2.0 — Operating (loss) income $ (11.9) $ (15.2) $ (4.0) $ 43.1 Operating (loss) income per common share (diluted) $ (0.34) $ (0.44) $ (0.12) $ 1.24 Weighted average common shares, diluted 34.7 34.3 34.6 34.8

(1) For the purpose of calculating Operating Income, an assumed tax rate of 15% was used for all periods presented.

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INCOME TO NET (LOSS) INCOME (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Segment income (loss) before income taxes: U.S. Operations $ 20.1 $ 42.2 $ 88.2 $ 138.3 International Operations (14.7) (52.9) (54.5) (57.7) Run-off Lines (10.2) 0.7 (11.0) 0.2 Corporate and Other (6.9) (7.9) (25.1) (30.1) Net realized investment (losses) gains (5.7) (6.2) (21.7) 58.3 Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains (11.6) 1.6 (15.0) 6.2 Other corporate expenses (0.4) (3.7) (6.2) (11.7) (Loss) income before income taxes (29.4) (26.2) (45.3) 103.5 Income tax provision (benefit) 0.2 (1.1) 9.5 8.6 Net (loss) income $ (29.6) $ (25.1) $ (54.8) $ 94.9

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. PREMIUMS BY SEGMENT AND LINE OF BUSINESS (in millions) (unaudited) U.S. Operations Three months ended September 30, 2020 Three months ended September 30, 2019 Gross Written Net

Written Net

Earned Gross Written Net

Written Net

Earned Property $ 90.8 $ 62.3 $ 36.6 $ 85.1 $ 61.1 $ 35.3 Liability 291.6 183.7 165.2 313.9 211.2 179.9 Professional 111.7 71.9 63.3 83.4 54.8 44.2 Specialty 48.3 31.3 33.6 47.5 33.2 31.4 Total $ 542.4 $ 349.2 $ 298.7 $ 529.9 $ 360.3 $ 290.8 Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Gross Written Net

Written Net

Earned Gross Written Net

Written Net

Earned Property $ 237.5 $ 124.5 $ 117.3 $ 227.3 $ 112.6 $ 100.1 Liability 804.4 505.8 507.4 812.9 557.1 533.8 Professional 312.7 193.8 177.4 220.1 136.1 119.6 Specialty 144.5 98.1 100.7 133.9 98.2 95.1 Total $ 1,499.1 $ 922.2 $ 902.8 $ 1,394.2 $ 904.0 $ 848.6 International Operations Three months ended September 30, 2020 Three months ended September 30, 2019 Gross Written Net

Written Net

Earned Gross Written Net

Written Net

Earned Property $ 161.0 $ 66.2 $ 44.3 $ 151.2 $ 55.2 $ 42.5 Liability 73.4 32.6 26.7 57.2 28.8 28.1 Professional 49.7 37.7 29.9 53.2 31.9 28.9 Specialty 63.6 48.1 45.8 91.2 62.7 61.2 Total $ 347.7 $ 184.6 $ 146.7 $ 352.8 $ 178.6 $ 160.7 Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Gross Written Net

Written Net

Earned Gross Written Net

Written Net

Earned Property $ 416.5 $ 128.9 $ 115.6 $ 445.2 $ 120.7 $ 119.1 Liability 185.8 81.7 73.0 150.6 74.2 83.9 Professional 156.7 88.0 88.0 151.2 85.6 82.7 Specialty 257.2 149.3 134.2 275.1 170.4 169.3 Total $ 1,016.2 $ 447.9 $ 410.8 $ 1,022.1 $ 450.9 $ 455.0 Consolidated Three months ended September 30, 2020 Three months ended September 30, 2019 Gross Written Net

Written Net

Earned Gross Written Net

Written Net

Earned Property $ 251.8 $ 128.5 $ 80.9 $ 236.3 $ 116.3 $ 77.8 Liability 365.1 216.4 192.0 371.1 240.0 208.0 Professional 161.4 109.6 93.2 136.6 86.7 73.1 Specialty 111.9 79.4 79.4 138.7 95.9 92.6 Total $ 890.2 $ 533.9 $ 445.5 $ 882.7 $ 538.9 $ 451.5 Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Gross Written Net

Written Net

Earned Gross Written Net

Written Net

Earned Property $ 654.0 $ 253.4 $ 232.9 $ 672.5 $ 233.3 $ 219.2 Liability 990.6 587.9 580.7 963.6 631.4 617.8 Professional 469.4 281.8 265.4 371.3 221.7 202.3 Specialty 401.7 247.4 234.9 409.0 268.6 264.4 Total $ 2,515.7 $ 1,370.5 $ 1,313.9 $ 2,416.4 $ 1,355.0 $ 1,303.7

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. COMPONENTS OF NET INVESTMENT INCOME & NET REALIZED INVESTMENT GAINS (LOSSES) CONSOLIDATED (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Investment Income Net investment income, excluding alternative investments $ 22.7 $ 32.2 $ 80.6 $ 97.5 Alternative investments 19.3 8.0 (1.6) 19.4 Total net investment income $ 42.0 $ 40.2 $ 79.0 $ 116.9 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Realized Investment Gains (Losses) Net realized investment (losses) gains $ (5.7) $ 2.6 $ 1.0 $ 0.3 Change in fair value of equity securities 10.5 (8.8) (12.0) 58.0 Credit losses on fixed maturity securities (10.5) — (43.0) — Gain on sale of Trident assets — — 32.3 — Total net realized investments (losses) gains $ (5.7) $ (6.2) $ (21.7) $ 58.3

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. COMPONENTS OF INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO CONSOLIDATED (in millions) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 U.S. Governments and government agencies $ 392.5 $ 354.6 States and political subdivisions 169.5 152.6 Foreign governments 278.0 248.7 Corporate – Financial 832.8 783.8 Corporate – Industrial 823.3 789.5 Corporate – Utilities 191.3 207.1 Asset-backed securities 143.3 165.5 Collateralized loan obligations 274.5 225.8 Mortgage-backed securities – Agency 403.9 373.8 Mortgage-backed securities – Commercial 335.8 217.0 Mortgage-backed securities – Residential 69.5 115.1 Total fixed maturities 3,914.4 3,633.5 Common stocks 149.0 116.5 Preferred stocks 1.7 7.9 Total equity securities available for sale 150.7 124.4 Private equity 204.7 268.1 Hedge fund 105.7 109.5 Overseas deposits 97.2 114.6 Other 4.6 4.3 Total other investments 412.2 496.5 Short term investments and cash equivalents 528.7 845.0 Cash 300.4 137.8 Total cash and invested assets $ 5,306.4 $ 5,237.2 September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 U.S. Governments and government agencies $ 796.4 $ 354.7 AAA 894.3 1,171.3 AA 379.1 347.0 A 811.9 750.9 BBB 687.6 585.3 BB 183.3 159.9 B 74.0 131.7 Lower than B 30.3 61.7 Not rated 57.5 71.0 Total fixed maturities $ 3,914.4 $ 3,633.5

ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. SHAREHOLDER RETURN ANALYSIS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (31.6 ) $ (25.1 ) $ (56.8 ) $ 94.9 Operating (loss) income (1) (11.9 ) (15.2 ) (4.0 ) 43.1 Common Shareholders' Equity - Beginning of period $ 1,730.0 $ 1,929.0 $ 1,781.1 $ 1,746.7 Common Shareholders' Equity - End of period 1,720.5 1,893.4 1,720.5 1,893.4 Average Common Shareholders' Equity $ 1,725.3 $ 1,911.2 $ 1,750.8 $ 1,820.1 Common shares outstanding - End of period 34.670 34.314 34.670 34.314 Book value per common share $ 49.63 $ 55.18 $ 49.63 $ 55.18 Cash dividends paid per common share during 2020 0.31 0.93 Book value per common share, September 30, 2020 - including cash dividends paid $ 49.94 $ 50.56 Book value per common share, prior period (2) $ 49.94 $ 51.80 Change in book value per common share during 2020 (0.6 ) % (4.2 ) % Change in book value per common share including cash dividends paid, during 2020 (2) — % (2.4 ) % Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity (7.3 ) % (5.3 ) % (4.3 ) % 7.0 % Annualized operating return on average common shareholders' equity (2.8 ) % (3.2 ) % (0.3 ) % 3.2 %

(1) For the purpose of calculating Operating Income, an assumed tax rate of 15% was used for all periods presented. (2) The percentage change in book value per common share is calculated by including cash dividends of $0.31 per common share and $0.93 per common share paid to shareholders during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. This adjusted amount (Book value per common share, including dividends) is then compared to the book value per common share as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, to determine the change for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

