TechnipFMC plc Availability of Quarterly Report for the Three and Nine Months Ended 30 September 2020
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 2 November 2020, it filed a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).
The Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q includes unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared under U.S. GAAP for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2020.
A copy of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).
A copy of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism on the date of this announcement and is, or will shortly be, available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102006010/en/
