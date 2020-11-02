Eguana Closes $1.15 Million Upsized Brokered Private Placement. Expands Cobalt Free Evolve Product Line

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana Technologies Inc. (the “ Company ”) (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) is pleased to announce that it has upsized and closed its previously announced brokered private placement (the “ Offering ”) of 1,150 limited partnership units (the “ LP Units ”) of the Company’s subsidiary, EGT Markets Limited Partnership (the “ P artnership ”), for gross proceeds of $1.15 million, to be used for product development and general working capital purposes. Fort Capital Securities Ltd. (the “ Agent ”) acted as the sole lead agent in connection with the Offering.

The home battery market is quickly expanding as increasing amounts of residential PV installations include home batteries. Specific customer preferences are also emerging and Eguana is able to rapidly design, develop, certify and manufacture products tailored to a range of homeowner needs. Initial feedback from dealer networks has been very positive and the Company expects to be the first to market in California with a fully integrated, cobalt-free, whole home back-up solution. The 10kW/28kWh Eguana Evolve will provide clean, reliable power, giving homeowners energy security from affordable and renewable energy and peace of mind that their power will always be on.

These larger systems augment the performance of Virtual Power Plants as with reduced overhead costs and improved capacity availability VPPs can bid more competitively into a wider range of services. Our continued work with various partners will help our customers contribute to modernizing the grid, reducing the occurrence of rolling blackouts and paving the way for electric vehicle and renewable energy growth.

Eguana retains the right to exchange each of the LP Units for common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”), at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for an aggregate of 6,666 Common Shares per LP Unit, at any time after December 31, 2020, but prior to the close of business on March 31, 2021.

Holders of the LP Units are deemed to have made a capital contribution to the Partnership, thereby becoming limited partners of the Partnership and may be entitled to certain tax elections as holders of the LP Units. The Holders of the LP Units are also entitled to receive distributions of the Partnership, as determined by the general partner of the Partnership from time to time.