 

Forte Biosciences, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 9

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (www.fortebiorx.com) (NASDAQ: FBRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will release third quarter 2020 results after the market close on November 9, 2020 and will host a conference call at 4:30 pm ET to discuss third quarter 2020 results and to provide a general business update.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Forte management will host a conference call and webcast on November 9, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. Participants may access the call by dialing 877-705-6003 (Domestic) or 201-493-6725 (International), the conference ID number is: 13712591. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the investor relations section of Forte’s website at https://www.fortebiorx.com/ or http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142246. A replay of the call will also be available through November 16th.

About Forte

Forte Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company developing a live biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. FB-401 has completed Phase 1/2a testing in adult and pediatric (3 years of age and older) patients with atopic dermatitis. There is a significant unmet need for safe and effective therapies particularly for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. In September 2020, Forte initiated a multi-center, placebo controlled clinical trial of FB-401 which is expected to enroll pediatric, adolescent and adult AD subjects aged 2 years of age and older. For additional information about the trial, see ClinicalTrials.gov using the identifier NCT04504279.

Source: Forte Biosciences, Inc.

