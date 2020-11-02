Senior Whole Health Massachusetts Achieves 4-Star-Rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Senior Whole Health in Massachusetts today announced that it has received an Overall Rating of 4 out of 5 Stars for its Medicare Advantage Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), released on October 8, 2020. For 2021, SWH has also received its Summary Rating of 3.5 Stars for its Health Plan Services and 4.5 Stars for its Drug Plan Services.

“This year’s Star Ratings support Senior Whole Health’s strong commitment to quality and its reputation as a leading health plan in managing chronic and specialty populations,” said Dave Webster, chief executive officer, Senior Whole Health of Massachusetts. “Our goal has always been to deliver meaningful and positive health outcomes for our members while ensuring they have the necessary resources.”