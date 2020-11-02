Medical Customers Across the Globe Adopt Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy 3D Printer

A year after the launch of its J750 Digital Anatomy 3D printer, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) today announced it has successfully sold and installed the system at healthcare institutions and medical service providers in major markets across the globe, including the United States, China, Italy, Spain, and Australia. Seattle Children’s Hospital, VA Health Care System, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, Medilife and BIO3DModel in Italy, and Tknika and AIJU in Spain all recently turned to the innovative new system to help improve patient care and accelerate medical innovation.

The J750 Digital Anatomy 3D printer produces anatomical models that mimic the actual feel, responsiveness, and biomechanics of human anatomy. Models can be punctured, sutured, cut, and physically manipulated like actual human tissue. This capability minimizes the use of animals and cadavers for clinical trials and surgical training. Hospitals, healthcare institutions and medical schools can use these lifelike 3D models to improve clinical evaluation for a wide range of pathologies, as well as bring new medical devices to market faster.

Seattle Children’s Hospital purchased a J750 Digital Anatomy 3D printer early this year and installed it in its new 3D Printing Lab. A major motivation for getting the printer was the ability to create very soft models in-house to duplicate things like airways, livers, and hearts. “The earliest prints using TissueMatrix material were instrumental for understanding the optimal fit for a custom tracheostomy tube, something that would have been impossible with the best materials that we had access to only six months ago,” said Seth Friedman, Ph.D, Manager of Innovation Imaging and Simulation Modeling in the Improvement and Innovation Department. “I believe that by making models in parallel to a patient’s care journey we can truly make a difference. Now integrated into a systemic program called Custom Care, we have little doubt this new technology will help us provide the best care possible to our patients and families.”