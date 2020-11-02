Aspen Technology Announces Date of Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Selected First-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that it will release selected financial results for its first-quarter fiscal 2021, ended September 30, 2020, and provide commentary on its business outlook after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The selected financial results will include preliminary Annual Spend, cash and cash equivalents and total debt as of September 30, 2020.

The Company will be delaying the release of its full financial results for the first fiscal quarter due to the additional time needed to complete the process of filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. On September 1, 2020, AspenTech filed a notification with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 12b 25 of its inability to timely file the 2020 Form 10-K due to AspenTech’s need for additional time to complete its procedures to finalize the 2020 Form 10-K, which has taken longer than anticipated as a result of additional errors identified by AspenTech in the transition adjustment recorded in the prior fiscal year related to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (“Topic 606”). Based on what is known today, the Company does not expect the errors to be material to its previously reported financial information.