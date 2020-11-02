Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) (B&W or the “Company”) expects to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

B&W Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth Young, and B&W Chief Financial Officer, Louis Salamone, will discuss the Company’s third quarter 2020 results. A news release detailing the results is expected to be issued before the market opens on Thursday, November 12, 2020.