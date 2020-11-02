 

Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 22:30  |  49   |   |   

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc (formerly West Town Bancorp, Inc.) (OTC PINK: IFHI) (the “Company” or “IFH”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (“the Bank”), released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Highlights include the following:

  • Third quarter net income of $1.7 million or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.2 million or $0.91 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019.   Income for 2019 was positively impacted by a nonrecurring adjustment which decreased loan and legal related expenses pertaining to the guaranteed loan portfolio as the Company was able to recapture some of its previously expensed costs resulting in a negative expense for that prior year quarter.
  • Provision for loan losses of $125,000 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $200,000 for the same period in 2019.
  • Return on average assets of 1.84%, compared to 2.85% for the third quarter of 2019.
  • Return on average common equity of 9.23%, compared to 12.49% for the third quarter of 2019.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 12.76%, compared to 17.94% for the third quarter of 2019.
  • Windsor processing and servicing revenue of $2.6 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2019.
  • Mortgage origination and sales revenue of $2.4 million as compared to $975,000 for the same period in 2019.

As previously announced, on May 6, 2019, Sound Bank (now known as Dogwood State Bank), formerly a wholly owned subsidiary of IFH, completed a recapitalization that resulted in a significant reduction in IFH’s ownership position in the Bank. Therefore, on a comparative basis, the Company’s year-to-date financial results for 2020 do not include any operating impact from Sound Bank, whereas the financial results for the same period in 2019 are impacted by the performance of Sound Bank.   

Eric Bergevin, President & CEO, commented, “We are pleased with our third quarter financial results with improvements in asset quality, and we are very satisfied with the Company’s rebranding to IFH, aligning our identity and messaging with the strategic endeavors we embody. Our financial results are primarily due to several initiatives taken during the year. First, we continued to execute on our Originate-and-Hold strategy whereby we grew our GGL portfolio and held onto the guaranteed piece, thereby leveraging capital and increasing net interest income. Second, we began selling a small portion of 10-year government guaranteed loans before premium deterioration started to occur. Finally, mortgage volume has remained vibrant during the period and Windsor has had a record quarter for SBA 7(a) loan closings. As expected, our conservative approach as COVID-19 started shutting down the economy early this year has resulted in much lower provisions, charge-off’s and NPA’s in the third quarter and we expect this trend to continue into fourth quarter and 2021. Our corporate expansion and rebranding efforts have gained traction with the growth and maturation of our new subsidiaries, including SBA Loan Documentation Services, LLC, Glenwood Structured Finance, LLC and the current launch of West Town Payments, LLC, which is a direct acquirer for payment processing. Our new payments team is expected to augment the new and already robust deposit initiatives we kicked-off earlier this year as evidenced by our increased growth in non-interest bearing deposits accounts.”

BALANCE SHEET
At September 30, 2020, the Company’s total assets were $374.0 million, net loans held for investment were $240.0 million, loans held for sale were $35.7 million, total deposits were $285.8 million and total shareholders’ equity was $75.0 million. Compared with December 31, 2019, total assets increased $59.8 million or 19%, net loans held for investment increased $20.3 million or 9%, loans held for sale increased $23.2 million or 184%, total deposits increased $65.3 million or 30%, and total shareholders’ equity increased $7.4 million or 11%. The increases in assets and loans reflect the Bank’s participation in the PPP program, funding $22.8 million for its existing customers and originating $55.6 million in Government Guaranteed Loans (“GGL”), while selling only $18.6 million in GGL loans due to the “Originate-and-Hold” strategy which began in mid-first quarter of 2020. The Originate-and-Hold strategy indicates the Company holds the guaranteed portion of loans originated rather than selling them in the secondary market at a premium based on secondary market indicators. While this strategy has a short-term negative impact on profitability, the impact of leveraging the capital of the Company’s bank subsidiary, earning the additional spread income and ultimately taking the gains on premium should enhance overall long-term profitability. Executing a strategic advance into the hemp banking space (trademarked “Hemp Banks Here”) and added resources to Commercial Account Services (full-service treasury management solutions) to service this segment, along with the Bank’s GGL customers, has resulted in increased deposit levels. The increase in total shareholders’ equity was primarily a result of the income posted for the second quarter.

During the quarter, the Bank formed a new company, West Town Payments, LLC (“WTP”), and entered into an agreement whereby the Bank owns 48% of the common shares of the entity. WTP provides physical point-of-sale, online, contactless and mobile payment solutions to both targeted and generalist verticals and is well-equipped with the experience and compliance-driven framework to work directly with the Bank’s hemp-related customers. The financial position and results of the first three months of operation of WTP are included in the consolidated balances for IFH and the noncontrolling interest portion shown separately. Melissa Marsal, the Bank’s EVP/Chief Operating Officer, commented “Partnering with West Town Payments is a strategic alignment aimed to provide better, faster and more reliable service to our customers, starting with hemp businesses. Through combined expertise in commercial banking, on-boarding due diligence, compliance monitoring and payment processing, the Bank is poised to further increase deposits and provide an unmatched client experience in the hemp banking industry.”

CAPITAL LEVELS
At September 30, 2020, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

  "Well Capitalized" Minimum Basel III Fully Phased-In West Town Bank & Trust
Tier 1 common equity ratio 6.50% 7.00% 13.88%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.00% 8.50% 13.88%
Total risk-based capital ratio 10.00% 10.50% 15.14%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.00% 4.00% 10.26%
       

The Company’s book value per common share increased from $29.86 at September 30, 2019 to $34.08 at September 30, 2020. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased from $20.57 at September 30, 2019 to $24.83 at September 30, 2020, as a result of share repurchases over the period and the net income of the Company.

ASSET QUALITY
The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreased from 3.99% at December 31, 2019 to 3.29% at September 30, 2020, as management continued to address credit concerns surrounding the potential economic impact of COVID-19 and the widespread societal responses to the pandemic. Nonaccrual loans decreased $410,000 as of September 30, 2020 as compared to December 31,2019 while foreclosed assets increased $152,000 during the same period. Patriarch, LLC, a subsidiary of the holding company, formed to expedite the liquidation and recovery of certain Bank assets, held $3.3 million in foreclosed assets. The Company regularly conducts impairment analyses on all nonperforming assets with updated appraisals to ensure the assets are carried at the lower of net realizable value or book value, with any deficits charged off immediately versus carrying specific reserves.

The Company recorded a $125,000 provision for loan losses during the third quarter of 2020, as compared to a provision of $200,000 in third quarter 2019, as management continues to respond to concerns over deteriorating economic conditions driven by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-related deferrals under the CARES Act peaked at 115 loans as of June 30, 2020 with net exposure of $54.2 million. COVID-related deferrals have since decreased to 25 loans with net exposure of $16.8 million. Expected loss estimates consider the impacts of decreased economic activity and higher unemployment, partially offset by the mitigating benefits of government stimulus and industry wide loan modification efforts. The Company recorded minimal net charge-offs during the third quarter 2020.

  (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19
Nonaccrual loans $ 8,790   $ 7,799   $ 7,732   $ 9,200   $ 4,813  
Foreclosed assets   3,522     4,464     5,243     3,370     2,028  
90 days past due and still accruing   -     -     -     -     -  
Total nonperforming assets   12,312     12,263     12,975     12,570     6,841  
           
Net charge-offs $ 2   $ 667   $ 2,390   $ 779   $ 138  
Annualized net charge-offs to total average portfolio loans   0.00 %   1.13 %   4.39 %   1.36 %   0.25 %
           
Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets   3.29 %   3.45 %   4.16 %   3.99 %   2.21 %
Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net of allowance   3.66 %   3.33 %   3.66 %   4.19 %   2.31 %
Ratio of total allowance for loan losses to total loans   2.05 %   2.05 %   2.27 %   1.72 %   1.64 %
           

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased $155,000 or 4% in comparison to the third quarter of 2019, as loan growth year over year offset the impact of net interest margin. The net interest margin was 4.52% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 5.34% for the same period in 2019. Interest-earning asset yields decreased from 6.89% to 5.59% and interest-bearing liabilities cost decreased from 2.27% to 1.61% year-over-year between September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2020.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $2.7 million or 20% in comparison to the same period in 2019, largely due to the deconsolidation of Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements as of May 6, 2019.

  Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
  (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19   9/30/20 9/30/19
Average balances:                
Loans $ 270,897 $ 250,125 $ 226,683 $ 229,965 $ 220,939   $ 249,235 $ 317,221
Investment securities   25,581   24,743   23,861   21,572   21,111     24,728   21,063
Interest-bearing balances and other   22,596   22,326   17,046   16,238   16,801     20,656   39,367
Total interest-earning assets   319,074   297,194   267,590   267,775   258,851     294,619   377,651
Noninterest-bearing deposits   77,857   64,617   56,329   52,464   47,199     66,268   78,319
Interest-bearing liabilities:                
Interest-bearing deposits   204,204   185,507   166,567   179,162   170,390     185,426   247,275
Borrowed funds   6,793   23,459   16,475   6,167   6,452     15,576   20,387
Total interest-bearing liabilities   210,997   208,966   183,042   185,329   176,842     201,002   267,662
Total assets   371,395   353,179   313,476   311,293   300,011     346,016   430,151
Common shareholders' equity   73,970   71,035   68,445   67,078   68,448     71,296   76,375
Tangible common equity (1)   53,463   50,343   47,570   46,448   47,637     50,604   51,456
                 
Interest income/expense:                
Loans $ 4,394 $ 4,283 $ 4,559 $ 4,139 $ 4,315   $ 13,236 $ 16,655
Investment securities   64   72   95   82   76     231   343
Interest-bearing balances and other   35   36   76   83   105     147   702
Total interest income   4,493   4,391   4,730   4,304   4,496     13,614   17,700
Deposits   855   835   845   979   942     2,535   3,478
Borrowings   1   70   109   56   72     180   574
Total interest expense   856   905   954   1,035   1,014     2,715   4,052
Net interest income $ 3,637 $ 3,486 $ 3,776 $ 3,269 $ 3,482   $ 10,899 $ 13,648
                 
  (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting intangible assets from common shareholders' equity  
                 


       
  Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
  9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19   9/30/20 9/30/19
Average yields and costs:                
Loans 6.44 % 6.87 % 8.07 % 7.14 % 7.75 %   7.07 % 6.99 %
Investment securities 1.00 % 1.16 % 1.59 % 1.52 % 1.44 %   1.25 % 2.17 %
Interest-bearing balances and other 0.61 % 0.65 % 1.79 % 2.03 % 2.48 %   0.95 % 2.38 %
Total interest-earning assets 5.59 % 5.93 % 7.09 % 6.38 % 6.89 %   6.16 % 6.24 %
Interest-bearing deposits 1.66 % 1.81 % 2.03 % 2.17 % 2.19 %   1.82 % 1.87 %
Borrowed funds 0.06 % 1.20 % 2.65 % 3.60 % 4.43 %   1.54 % 3.75 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.61 % 1.74 % 2.09 % 2.22 % 2.27 %   1.80 % 2.02 %
Cost of funds 1.18 % 1.33 % 1.60 % 1.73 % 1.80 %   1.35 % 1.56 %
Net interest margin 4.52 % 4.70 % 5.66 % 4.84 % 5.34 %   4.93 % 4.81 %
                 

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $6.6 million, an increase of $2.6 million or 67% as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. Specific items to note include:

  • Windsor, a subsidiary of the Company which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had processing and servicing revenue totaling $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $805,000, or 45% as compared to the $1.8 million in income earned during the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase is attributable to a record quarter in SBA 7(a) loan closings and continued growth in the servicing portfolio.
  • Mortgage revenue totaled $2.4 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 146% as compared to the third quarter 2019. Mortgage loans originated to sell to the secondary market increased from $26.4 million in the third quarter 2019 to $50.3 million in the third quarter 2020.
  • GGL revenue was $571,000 in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $412,000 or 42% in comparison to the same period in 2019. GGL volume was impacted by the Company’s “Originate-and-Hold” strategy as the Company moved to leverage its balance sheet for long-term profitability.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $27.4 million, an increase of $8.6 million or 45% as compared to the $18.9 million in the same prior year period. The most notable increase was due to Windsor revenues, which increased by $13.2 million period over period from $5.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to $18.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. That growth was primarily driven by the Paycheck Protection Plan (“PPP”) as Windsor processed more than 16,000 loan applications totaling more than $2.3 billion for over 40 of its institutional lender clients during the second quarter.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $7.8 million, an increase of $3.4 million or 78%, from $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. The primary cause for the change was a nonrecurring adjustment which decreased loan and legal related expenses in the third quarter of 2019 related to the guaranteed loan portfolio as the Bank was able to recapture some of its previously expensed costs which positively impacted that quarter. In addition, “one time” software expense and “one time” compensation expense increased $3.4 million from $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 to $6.6 million for the same period in 2020 as the Company processed more the large volume of PPP applications and continued to expand and grow its business lines including the addition of WTP in the current quarter. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, noninterest expense increased from $19.0 million in the first nine months of 2019 to $24.7 million for the same period in 2020, primarily as a result of additional compensation due to the PPP program in the second quarter of 2020.

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, NC. The Company changed its name from West Town Bancorp, Inc. in the third quarter 2020 after a successful shareholder vote approving the action on July 23, 2020. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of: Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan servicing company; West Town Insurance Agency, Inc., an insurance agency; Patriarch, LLC, a real estate management company; SBA Loan Documentation Services, LLC, a loan documentation origination company; and Glenwood Structured Finance, LLC, a loan broker and large loan syndication company. The Company is registered with, and supervised by, the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

For more information, visit https://ifhinc.com/.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the Company’s acquisition and divesture activities; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees, and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.        

           
Consolidated Balance Sheet          
                 
        Ending Balance
  (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19
Assets            
Cash and due from banks $ 6,007   $ 6,183   $ 5,928   $ 5,021   $ 4,085  
Interest-bearing deposits   13,294     11,644     8,518     9,849     16,068  
  Total cash and cash equivalents   19,301     17,827     14,446     14,870     20,153  
Interest-bearing time deposits   2,746     2,746     2,746     2,746     2,746  
Securities, at fair value   24,462     26,081     24,946     21,087     21,804  
Loans held for sale   35,743     23,072     11,839     12,568     13,965  
Loans held for investment:          
  Originated loans   244,994     238,926     216,423     223,470     211,647  
  Allowance for loan and lease losses   (5,029 )   (4,906 )   (4,907 )   (3,837 )   (3,462 )
    Loans held for investment, net   239,965     234,020     211,516     219,633     208,185  
Premises and equipment, net   4,628     4,761     4,740     4,761     4,795  
Foreclosed assets   3,522     4,464     5,243     3,370     2,028  
Loan servicing assets   3,265     3,262     3,528     3,358     3,053  
Bank owned life insurance   5,109     5,082     5,048     5,021     4,993  
Accrued interest receivable   1,705     1,422     1,067     1,116     1,079  
Goodwill   13,161     13,161     13,161     13,150     12,721  
Other intangible assets, net   7,224     7,409     7,596     7,782     7,968  
Other assets   13,186     12,349     6,370     4,729     5,779  
      Total assets $ 374,017   $ 355,656   $ 312,246   $ 314,191   $ 309,269  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
  Noninterest-bearing $ 78,849   $ 66,874   $ 59,360   $ 49,573   $ 54,380  
  Interest-bearing   206,913     198,108     162,059     170,869     177,472  
    Total deposits   285,762     264,982     221,419     220,442     231,852  
Borrowings   4,000     6,000     17,649     19,295     2,382  
Accrued interest payable   396     391     433     429     424  
Other liabilities   8,845     10,771     5,735     6,300     8,092  
  Total liabilities   299,003     282,144     245,236     246,466     242,750  
Shareholders' equity:          
Common stock, voting   2,181     2,193     2,193     2,166     2,206  
Common stock, non-voting   22     22     22     22     22  
Additional paid in capital   24,220     24,357     24,162     24,245     24,771  
Retained earnings   48,349     46,629     40,371     41,203     39,446  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   308     311     262     89     74  
  Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity   75,080     73,512     67,010     67,725     66,519  
Noncontrolling interest   (66 )   -     -     -     -  
  Total shareholders' equity   75,014     73,512     67,010     67,725     66,519  
      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 374,017   $ 355,656   $ 312,246   $ 314,191   $ 309,269  
                 


             
Financial Performance (Consolidated)            
                 
  (Dollars in thousands except share Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
  and per share data; unaudited) 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19   9/30/20 9/30/19
Interest income                
Loans $ 4,394   $ 4,283 $ 4,559   $ 4,139 $ 4,315     $ 13,236   $ 16,655
Investment securities and deposits   99     108   171     165   181       378     1,045
Total interest income   4,493     4,391   4,730     4,304   4,496       13,614     17,700
Interest expense                
Interest on deposits   855     835   845     979   942       2,535     3,478
Interest on borrowed funds   1     70   109     56   72       180     574
Total interest expense   856     905   954     1,035   1,014       2,715     4,052
Net interest income   3,637     3,486   3,776     3,269   3,482       10,899     13,648
Provision for loan losses   125     665   3,460     1,155   200       4,250     850
Noninterest income                
Windsor processing and servicing revenue   2,579     14,186   1,713     2,256   1,774       18,478     5,231
Mortgage   2,400     1,573   1,418     716   975       5,391     3,617
Government guaranteed lending   571     37   755     2,288   983       1,363     2,523
SBA documentation preparation fees   195     423   74     15   -       692     -
Bank-owned life insurance   15     34   27     28   29       45     129
Service charge   28     11   19     29   23       89     348
Gain on deconsolidation of Sound Bank   -     -   -     -   -       -     6,635
Other noninterest income   771     (56 635
     83
   153       1,350     367
Total noninterest income   6,559     16,208   4,641     5,415   3,937       27,408     18,850
Noninterest expense                
Compensation   4,422     5,682   3,753     3,750   3,199       13,857     10,845
Occupancy and equipment   289     211   256     221   343       756     1,187
Loan and special asset expenses   1,013     816   242     318   (523 )     2,071     222
Professional services   534     676   490     359   432       1,700     1,583
Data processing   187     165   148     109   161       500     704
Software   415     2,221   249     172   160       2,885     673
Communications   83     82   89     80   33       254     369
Advertising   109     215   55     86   51       379     272
Transaction-related   -     4   17     16   1       21     960
Amortization of intangibles   186     186   186     186   186       558     744
Other operating expenses   545     589   545     464   335       1,679     1,483
Total noninterest expense   7,783     10,847   6,030     5,761   4,378       24,660     19,042
Income (loss) before income taxes   2,288     8,182   (1,073 )   1,768   2,841       9,397     12,606
Income tax expense (benefit)   634     1,924   (241 )   37   687       2,317     3,258
Net income (loss)   1,654     6,258   (832 )   1,731   2,154       7,080     9,348
Noncontrolling interest   (66 )   -   -     -   -       (66 )   -
Net income (loss) attributable                
    to IFH, Inc. $ 1,720   $ 6,258 $ (832 ) $ 1,731 $ 2,154     $ 7,146   $ 9,348
                 
Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.79   $ 2.87 $ (0.38 ) $ 0.79 $ 0.93     $ 3.27   $ 3.35
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.78   $ 2.84 $ (0.37 ) $ 0.78 $ 0.91     $ 3.23   $ 3.29
Weighted average common shares outstanding   2,176     2,177   2,193     2,196   2,328       2,182     2,790
Diluted average common shares outstanding   2,206     2,204   2,232     2,234   2,369       2,215     2,840
                                       


                 
Performance Ratios                
                   
    Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
    9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19   9/30/20 9/30/19
PER COMMON SHARE                
  Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.79   $ 2.87   $ (0.38 ) $ 0.79   $ 0.93     $ 3.27   $ 3.35  
  Diluted earnings (loss) per common share   0.78     2.84     (0.37 )   0.78     0.91       3.23     3.29  
  Book value per common share   34.08     33.19     30.25     30.78     29.86       34.08     29.86  
  Tangible book value per common share   24.83     23.90     20.88     21.27     20.57       24.83     20.57  
                   
FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED)                
  Return on average assets   1.84 %   7.11 %   -1.06 %   2.21 %   2.85 %     2.75 %   2.89 %
  Return on average common shareholders' equity   9.23 %   35.34 %   -4.88 %   10.24 %   12.49 %     13.35 %   16.30 %
  Return on average tangible common equity   12.76 %   49.86 %   -7.02 %   14.79 %   17.94 %     18.81 %   24.20 %
  Net interest margin   4.52 %   4.70 %   5.66 %   4.84 %   5.34 %     4.93 %   4.17 %
  Efficiency ratio (1)   76.3 %   55.1 %   71.4 %   66.2 %   59.0 %     64.3 %   69.9 %
                   
    (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest
          income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities and consolidation and the fair value  
          adjustment on the equity investment in Sound Bank.       
                   

Loan Concentrations

The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of September 30, 2020 were as follows:

    % of
    Commercial
(in millions) Amount Loans
Solar Electric Power Generation $ 52.3 29%
Lessors of Nonresidential Buildings (except Miniwarehouses)   20.2 11%
Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels   13.5 8%
Lessors of Residential Buildings and Dwellings   9.0 5%
Other Activities Related to Real Estate   7.4 4%
Lessors of Other Real Estate Property   6.4 4%
General Freight Trucking, Local   4.9 3%
Golf Courses and Country Clubs   3.8 2%
Child Day Care Services   3.7 2%
Colleges, Universities, and Professional Schools   3.5 2%
     

Contact: Eric Bergevin, 252-482-4400


Integrated Financial Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
AIM ImmunoTech Announces PLOS ONE’s Publication of New Data Analyses Showing Importance of ...
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Resverlogix Reports Filing of New Intellectual Property on Key Renal Protection and Glucose Control ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...