Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

As previously announced, on May 6, 2019, Sound Bank (now known as Dogwood State Bank), formerly a wholly owned subsidiary of IFH, completed a recapitalization that resulted in a significant reduction in IFH’s ownership position in the Bank. Therefore, on a comparative basis, the Company’s year-to-date financial results for 2020 do not include any operating impact from Sound Bank, whereas the financial results for the same period in 2019 are impacted by the performance of Sound Bank.

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc (formerly West Town Bancorp, Inc.) (OTC PINK: IFHI) (the “Company” or “IFH”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (“the Bank”), released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Highlights include the following:

Eric Bergevin, President & CEO, commented, “We are pleased with our third quarter financial results with improvements in asset quality, and we are very satisfied with the Company’s rebranding to IFH, aligning our identity and messaging with the strategic endeavors we embody. Our financial results are primarily due to several initiatives taken during the year. First, we continued to execute on our Originate-and-Hold strategy whereby we grew our GGL portfolio and held onto the guaranteed piece, thereby leveraging capital and increasing net interest income. Second, we began selling a small portion of 10-year government guaranteed loans before premium deterioration started to occur. Finally, mortgage volume has remained vibrant during the period and Windsor has had a record quarter for SBA 7(a) loan closings. As expected, our conservative approach as COVID-19 started shutting down the economy early this year has resulted in much lower provisions, charge-off’s and NPA’s in the third quarter and we expect this trend to continue into fourth quarter and 2021. Our corporate expansion and rebranding efforts have gained traction with the growth and maturation of our new subsidiaries, including SBA Loan Documentation Services, LLC, Glenwood Structured Finance, LLC and the current launch of West Town Payments, LLC, which is a direct acquirer for payment processing. Our new payments team is expected to augment the new and already robust deposit initiatives we kicked-off earlier this year as evidenced by our increased growth in non-interest bearing deposits accounts.”

BALANCE SHEET

At September 30, 2020, the Company’s total assets were $374.0 million, net loans held for investment were $240.0 million, loans held for sale were $35.7 million, total deposits were $285.8 million and total shareholders’ equity was $75.0 million. Compared with December 31, 2019, total assets increased $59.8 million or 19%, net loans held for investment increased $20.3 million or 9%, loans held for sale increased $23.2 million or 184%, total deposits increased $65.3 million or 30%, and total shareholders’ equity increased $7.4 million or 11%. The increases in assets and loans reflect the Bank’s participation in the PPP program, funding $22.8 million for its existing customers and originating $55.6 million in Government Guaranteed Loans (“GGL”), while selling only $18.6 million in GGL loans due to the “Originate-and-Hold” strategy which began in mid-first quarter of 2020. The Originate-and-Hold strategy indicates the Company holds the guaranteed portion of loans originated rather than selling them in the secondary market at a premium based on secondary market indicators. While this strategy has a short-term negative impact on profitability, the impact of leveraging the capital of the Company’s bank subsidiary, earning the additional spread income and ultimately taking the gains on premium should enhance overall long-term profitability. Executing a strategic advance into the hemp banking space (trademarked “Hemp Banks Here”) and added resources to Commercial Account Services (full-service treasury management solutions) to service this segment, along with the Bank’s GGL customers, has resulted in increased deposit levels. The increase in total shareholders’ equity was primarily a result of the income posted for the second quarter.

During the quarter, the Bank formed a new company, West Town Payments, LLC (“WTP”), and entered into an agreement whereby the Bank owns 48% of the common shares of the entity. WTP provides physical point-of-sale, online, contactless and mobile payment solutions to both targeted and generalist verticals and is well-equipped with the experience and compliance-driven framework to work directly with the Bank’s hemp-related customers. The financial position and results of the first three months of operation of WTP are included in the consolidated balances for IFH and the noncontrolling interest portion shown separately. Melissa Marsal, the Bank’s EVP/Chief Operating Officer, commented “Partnering with West Town Payments is a strategic alignment aimed to provide better, faster and more reliable service to our customers, starting with hemp businesses. Through combined expertise in commercial banking, on-boarding due diligence, compliance monitoring and payment processing, the Bank is poised to further increase deposits and provide an unmatched client experience in the hemp banking industry.”

CAPITAL LEVELS

At September 30, 2020, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

"Well Capitalized" Minimum Basel III Fully Phased-In West Town Bank & Trust Tier 1 common equity ratio 6.50% 7.00% 13.88% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.00% 8.50% 13.88% Total risk-based capital ratio 10.00% 10.50% 15.14% Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.00% 4.00% 10.26%

The Company’s book value per common share increased from $29.86 at September 30, 2019 to $34.08 at September 30, 2020. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased from $20.57 at September 30, 2019 to $24.83 at September 30, 2020, as a result of share repurchases over the period and the net income of the Company.

ASSET QUALITY

The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreased from 3.99% at December 31, 2019 to 3.29% at September 30, 2020, as management continued to address credit concerns surrounding the potential economic impact of COVID-19 and the widespread societal responses to the pandemic. Nonaccrual loans decreased $410,000 as of September 30, 2020 as compared to December 31,2019 while foreclosed assets increased $152,000 during the same period. Patriarch, LLC, a subsidiary of the holding company, formed to expedite the liquidation and recovery of certain Bank assets, held $3.3 million in foreclosed assets. The Company regularly conducts impairment analyses on all nonperforming assets with updated appraisals to ensure the assets are carried at the lower of net realizable value or book value, with any deficits charged off immediately versus carrying specific reserves.

The Company recorded a $125,000 provision for loan losses during the third quarter of 2020, as compared to a provision of $200,000 in third quarter 2019, as management continues to respond to concerns over deteriorating economic conditions driven by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-related deferrals under the CARES Act peaked at 115 loans as of June 30, 2020 with net exposure of $54.2 million. COVID-related deferrals have since decreased to 25 loans with net exposure of $16.8 million. Expected loss estimates consider the impacts of decreased economic activity and higher unemployment, partially offset by the mitigating benefits of government stimulus and industry wide loan modification efforts. The Company recorded minimal net charge-offs during the third quarter 2020.

(Dollars in thousands) 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 Nonaccrual loans $ 8,790 $ 7,799 $ 7,732 $ 9,200 $ 4,813 Foreclosed assets 3,522 4,464 5,243 3,370 2,028 90 days past due and still accruing - - - - - Total nonperforming assets 12,312 12,263 12,975 12,570 6,841 Net charge-offs $ 2 $ 667 $ 2,390 $ 779 $ 138 Annualized net charge-offs to total average portfolio loans 0.00 % 1.13 % 4.39 % 1.36 % 0.25 % Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets 3.29 % 3.45 % 4.16 % 3.99 % 2.21 % Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net of allowance 3.66 % 3.33 % 3.66 % 4.19 % 2.31 % Ratio of total allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.05 % 2.05 % 2.27 % 1.72 % 1.64 %

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased $155,000 or 4% in comparison to the third quarter of 2019, as loan growth year over year offset the impact of net interest margin. The net interest margin was 4.52% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 5.34% for the same period in 2019. Interest-earning asset yields decreased from 6.89% to 5.59% and interest-bearing liabilities cost decreased from 2.27% to 1.61% year-over-year between September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2020.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $2.7 million or 20% in comparison to the same period in 2019, largely due to the deconsolidation of Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements as of May 6, 2019.

Three Months Ended Year-To-Date (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 9/30/20 9/30/19 Average balances: Loans $ 270,897 $ 250,125 $ 226,683 $ 229,965 $ 220,939 $ 249,235 $ 317,221 Investment securities 25,581 24,743 23,861 21,572 21,111 24,728 21,063 Interest-bearing balances and other 22,596 22,326 17,046 16,238 16,801 20,656 39,367 Total interest-earning assets 319,074 297,194 267,590 267,775 258,851 294,619 377,651 Noninterest-bearing deposits 77,857 64,617 56,329 52,464 47,199 66,268 78,319 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 204,204 185,507 166,567 179,162 170,390 185,426 247,275 Borrowed funds 6,793 23,459 16,475 6,167 6,452 15,576 20,387 Total interest-bearing liabilities 210,997 208,966 183,042 185,329 176,842 201,002 267,662 Total assets 371,395 353,179 313,476 311,293 300,011 346,016 430,151 Common shareholders' equity 73,970 71,035 68,445 67,078 68,448 71,296 76,375 Tangible common equity (1) 53,463 50,343 47,570 46,448 47,637 50,604 51,456 Interest income/expense: Loans $ 4,394 $ 4,283 $ 4,559 $ 4,139 $ 4,315 $ 13,236 $ 16,655 Investment securities 64 72 95 82 76 231 343 Interest-bearing balances and other 35 36 76 83 105 147 702 Total interest income 4,493 4,391 4,730 4,304 4,496 13,614 17,700 Deposits 855 835 845 979 942 2,535 3,478 Borrowings 1 70 109 56 72 180 574 Total interest expense 856 905 954 1,035 1,014 2,715 4,052 Net interest income $ 3,637 $ 3,486 $ 3,776 $ 3,269 $ 3,482 $ 10,899 $ 13,648 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting intangible assets from common shareholders' equity





Three Months Ended Year-To-Date 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 9/30/20 9/30/19 Average yields and costs: Loans 6.44 % 6.87 % 8.07 % 7.14 % 7.75 % 7.07 % 6.99 % Investment securities 1.00 % 1.16 % 1.59 % 1.52 % 1.44 % 1.25 % 2.17 % Interest-bearing balances and other 0.61 % 0.65 % 1.79 % 2.03 % 2.48 % 0.95 % 2.38 % Total interest-earning assets 5.59 % 5.93 % 7.09 % 6.38 % 6.89 % 6.16 % 6.24 % Interest-bearing deposits 1.66 % 1.81 % 2.03 % 2.17 % 2.19 % 1.82 % 1.87 % Borrowed funds 0.06 % 1.20 % 2.65 % 3.60 % 4.43 % 1.54 % 3.75 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.61 % 1.74 % 2.09 % 2.22 % 2.27 % 1.80 % 2.02 % Cost of funds 1.18 % 1.33 % 1.60 % 1.73 % 1.80 % 1.35 % 1.56 % Net interest margin 4.52 % 4.70 % 5.66 % 4.84 % 5.34 % 4.93 % 4.81 %

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $6.6 million, an increase of $2.6 million or 67% as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. Specific items to note include:

Windsor, a subsidiary of the Company which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had processing and servicing revenue totaling $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $805,000, or 45% as compared to the $1.8 million in income earned during the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase is attributable to a record quarter in SBA 7(a) loan closings and continued growth in the servicing portfolio.

Mortgage revenue totaled $2.4 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 146% as compared to the third quarter 2019. Mortgage loans originated to sell to the secondary market increased from $26.4 million in the third quarter 2019 to $50.3 million in the third quarter 2020.

GGL revenue was $571,000 in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $412,000 or 42% in comparison to the same period in 2019. GGL volume was impacted by the Company’s “Originate-and-Hold” strategy as the Company moved to leverage its balance sheet for long-term profitability.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $27.4 million, an increase of $8.6 million or 45% as compared to the $18.9 million in the same prior year period. The most notable increase was due to Windsor revenues, which increased by $13.2 million period over period from $5.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to $18.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. That growth was primarily driven by the Paycheck Protection Plan (“PPP”) as Windsor processed more than 16,000 loan applications totaling more than $2.3 billion for over 40 of its institutional lender clients during the second quarter.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $7.8 million, an increase of $3.4 million or 78%, from $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. The primary cause for the change was a nonrecurring adjustment which decreased loan and legal related expenses in the third quarter of 2019 related to the guaranteed loan portfolio as the Bank was able to recapture some of its previously expensed costs which positively impacted that quarter. In addition, “one time” software expense and “one time” compensation expense increased $3.4 million from $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 to $6.6 million for the same period in 2020 as the Company processed more the large volume of PPP applications and continued to expand and grow its business lines including the addition of WTP in the current quarter. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, noninterest expense increased from $19.0 million in the first nine months of 2019 to $24.7 million for the same period in 2020, primarily as a result of additional compensation due to the PPP program in the second quarter of 2020.

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, NC. The Company changed its name from West Town Bancorp, Inc. in the third quarter 2020 after a successful shareholder vote approving the action on July 23, 2020. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of: Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan servicing company; West Town Insurance Agency, Inc., an insurance agency; Patriarch, LLC, a real estate management company; SBA Loan Documentation Services, LLC, a loan documentation origination company; and Glenwood Structured Finance, LLC, a loan broker and large loan syndication company. The Company is registered with, and supervised by, the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

For more information, visit https://ifhinc.com/.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the Company’s acquisition and divesture activities; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees, and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Ending Balance (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 6,007 $ 6,183 $ 5,928 $ 5,021 $ 4,085 Interest-bearing deposits 13,294 11,644 8,518 9,849 16,068 Total cash and cash equivalents 19,301 17,827 14,446 14,870 20,153 Interest-bearing time deposits 2,746 2,746 2,746 2,746 2,746 Securities, at fair value 24,462 26,081 24,946 21,087 21,804 Loans held for sale 35,743 23,072 11,839 12,568 13,965 Loans held for investment: Originated loans 244,994 238,926 216,423 223,470 211,647 Allowance for loan and lease losses (5,029 ) (4,906 ) (4,907 ) (3,837 ) (3,462 ) Loans held for investment, net 239,965 234,020 211,516 219,633 208,185 Premises and equipment, net 4,628 4,761 4,740 4,761 4,795 Foreclosed assets 3,522 4,464 5,243 3,370 2,028 Loan servicing assets 3,265 3,262 3,528 3,358 3,053 Bank owned life insurance 5,109 5,082 5,048 5,021 4,993 Accrued interest receivable 1,705 1,422 1,067 1,116 1,079 Goodwill 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,150 12,721 Other intangible assets, net 7,224 7,409 7,596 7,782 7,968 Other assets 13,186 12,349 6,370 4,729 5,779 Total assets $ 374,017 $ 355,656 $ 312,246 $ 314,191 $ 309,269 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 78,849 $ 66,874 $ 59,360 $ 49,573 $ 54,380 Interest-bearing 206,913 198,108 162,059 170,869 177,472 Total deposits 285,762 264,982 221,419 220,442 231,852 Borrowings 4,000 6,000 17,649 19,295 2,382 Accrued interest payable 396 391 433 429 424 Other liabilities 8,845 10,771 5,735 6,300 8,092 Total liabilities 299,003 282,144 245,236 246,466 242,750 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, voting 2,181 2,193 2,193 2,166 2,206 Common stock, non-voting 22 22 22 22 22 Additional paid in capital 24,220 24,357 24,162 24,245 24,771 Retained earnings 48,349 46,629 40,371 41,203 39,446 Accumulated other comprehensive income 308 311 262 89 74 Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity 75,080 73,512 67,010 67,725 66,519 Noncontrolling interest (66 ) - - - - Total shareholders' equity 75,014 73,512 67,010 67,725 66,519 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 374,017 $ 355,656 $ 312,246 $ 314,191 $ 309,269





Financial Performance (Consolidated) (Dollars in thousands except share Three Months Ended Year-To-Date and per share data; unaudited) 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 9/30/20 9/30/19 Interest income Loans $ 4,394 $ 4,283 $ 4,559 $ 4,139 $ 4,315 $ 13,236 $ 16,655 Investment securities and deposits 99 108 171 165 181 378 1,045 Total interest income 4,493 4,391 4,730 4,304 4,496 13,614 17,700 Interest expense Interest on deposits 855 835 845 979 942 2,535 3,478 Interest on borrowed funds 1 70 109 56 72 180 574 Total interest expense 856 905 954 1,035 1,014 2,715 4,052 Net interest income 3,637 3,486 3,776 3,269 3,482 10,899 13,648 Provision for loan losses 125 665 3,460 1,155 200 4,250 850 Noninterest income Windsor processing and servicing revenue 2,579 14,186 1,713 2,256 1,774 18,478 5,231 Mortgage 2,400 1,573 1,418 716 975 5,391 3,617 Government guaranteed lending 571 37 755 2,288 983 1,363 2,523 SBA documentation preparation fees 195 423 74 15 - 692 - Bank-owned life insurance 15 34 27 28 29 45 129 Service charge 28 11 19 29 23 89 348 Gain on deconsolidation of Sound Bank - - - - - - 6,635 Other noninterest income 771 (56 ) 635

83

153 1,350 367 Total noninterest income 6,559 16,208 4,641 5,415 3,937 27,408 18,850 Noninterest expense Compensation 4,422 5,682 3,753 3,750 3,199 13,857 10,845 Occupancy and equipment 289 211 256 221 343 756 1,187 Loan and special asset expenses 1,013 816 242 318 (523 ) 2,071 222 Professional services 534 676 490 359 432 1,700 1,583 Data processing 187 165 148 109 161 500 704 Software 415 2,221 249 172 160 2,885 673 Communications 83 82 89 80 33 254 369 Advertising 109 215 55 86 51 379 272 Transaction-related - 4 17 16 1 21 960 Amortization of intangibles 186 186 186 186 186 558 744 Other operating expenses 545 589 545 464 335 1,679 1,483 Total noninterest expense 7,783 10,847 6,030 5,761 4,378 24,660 19,042 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,288 8,182 (1,073 ) 1,768 2,841 9,397 12,606 Income tax expense (benefit) 634 1,924 (241 ) 37 687 2,317 3,258 Net income (loss) 1,654 6,258 (832 ) 1,731 2,154 7,080 9,348 Noncontrolling interest (66 ) - - - - (66 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to IFH, Inc. $ 1,720 $ 6,258 $ (832 ) $ 1,731 $ 2,154 $ 7,146 $ 9,348 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.79 $ 2.87 $ (0.38 ) $ 0.79 $ 0.93 $ 3.27 $ 3.35 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.78 $ 2.84 $ (0.37 ) $ 0.78 $ 0.91 $ 3.23 $ 3.29 Weighted average common shares outstanding 2,176 2,177 2,193 2,196 2,328 2,182 2,790 Diluted average common shares outstanding 2,206 2,204 2,232 2,234 2,369 2,215 2,840





Performance Ratios Three Months Ended Year-To-Date 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 9/30/20 9/30/19 PER COMMON SHARE Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.79 $ 2.87 $ (0.38 ) $ 0.79 $ 0.93 $ 3.27 $ 3.35 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share 0.78 2.84 (0.37 ) 0.78 0.91 3.23 3.29 Book value per common share 34.08 33.19 30.25 30.78 29.86 34.08 29.86 Tangible book value per common share 24.83 23.90 20.88 21.27 20.57 24.83 20.57 FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED) Return on average assets 1.84 % 7.11 % -1.06 % 2.21 % 2.85 % 2.75 % 2.89 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 9.23 % 35.34 % -4.88 % 10.24 % 12.49 % 13.35 % 16.30 % Return on average tangible common equity 12.76 % 49.86 % -7.02 % 14.79 % 17.94 % 18.81 % 24.20 % Net interest margin 4.52 % 4.70 % 5.66 % 4.84 % 5.34 % 4.93 % 4.17 % Efficiency ratio (1) 76.3 % 55.1 % 71.4 % 66.2 % 59.0 % 64.3 % 69.9 % (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities and consolidation and the fair value adjustment on the equity investment in Sound Bank.

Loan Concentrations

The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of September 30, 2020 were as follows:

% of Commercial (in millions) Amount Loans Solar Electric Power Generation $ 52.3 29% Lessors of Nonresidential Buildings (except Miniwarehouses) 20.2 11% Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels 13.5 8% Lessors of Residential Buildings and Dwellings 9.0 5% Other Activities Related to Real Estate 7.4 4% Lessors of Other Real Estate Property 6.4 4% General Freight Trucking, Local 4.9 3% Golf Courses and Country Clubs 3.8 2% Child Day Care Services 3.7 2% Colleges, Universities, and Professional Schools 3.5 2%

Contact: Eric Bergevin, 252-482-4400

