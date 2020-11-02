Euronet Worldwide, Inc., Launches Modernization Solution for Mozambique’s National Payments Network With the REN Foundation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet USA, LLC, a division of Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), recently launched its REN Foundation solution for Banco de Moçambique. Delivered through Sociedade Interbancária de Moçambique (SIMO), the REN Foundation modernizes Mozambique's national payment network and will help SIMO offer innovative payment solutions to member banks and their customers.



Rob Brakensiek, Vice President of Implementations and Project Services at Euronet Software Solutions, said about the launch, "The pandemic certainly presented unique challenges to our delivery timeline, primarily in the lost opportunity to be onsite. However, as a global company with decades of implementation of software solutions, Euronet was well prepared to manage this critical project remotely and met our original objectives of going live in 2020."