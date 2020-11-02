 

Euronet Worldwide, Inc., Launches Modernization Solution for Mozambique’s National Payments Network With the REN Foundation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet USA, LLC, a division of Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), recently launched its REN Foundation solution for Banco de Moçambique. Delivered through Sociedade Interbancária de Moçambique (SIMO), the REN Foundation modernizes Mozambique's national payment network and will help SIMO offer innovative payment solutions to member banks and their customers.

Rob Brakensiek, Vice President of Implementations and Project Services at Euronet Software Solutions, said about the launch, "The pandemic certainly presented unique challenges to our delivery timeline, primarily in the lost opportunity to be onsite. However, as a global company with decades of implementation of software solutions, Euronet was well prepared to manage this critical project remotely and met our original objectives of going live in 2020."

The REN Foundation, a collection of platforms from Euronet’s larger REN Ecosystem of payments solutions, is tailored to meet SIMO's needs and supports transaction processing services, connections to major card associations, ATM and POS device driving, and card issuing. The REN Foundation will provide member banks with an extensive collection of services, including mobile top-up, bill payments, and digital wallets using traditional payment methods and new and emerging alternative payment technologies.

For more information about REN Foundation and how to incrementally modernize your payments solutions, visit https://www.euronetworldwide.com/ren-foundation/

About Euronet Worldwide
Euronet USA, LLC, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, USA, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc., a U.S. based company. Euronet Worldwide is an industry leader in processing secure electronic financial transactions, offering payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. Euronet serves clients in approximately 170 countries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.euronetworldwide.com.

