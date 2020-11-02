 

STERIS Announces Financial Results for Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 22:30  |  93   |   |   
  • Second quarter revenue increases 3% as reported; 2% constant currency organic
  • Second quarter earnings per diluted share increase to $1.23 on a U.S. GAAP basis and $1.48 on an adjusted basis
  • Increased cash flow driven by net income growth and working capital improvements

DUBLIN, IRELAND , Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) (“STERIS” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended September 30, 2020.  Revenue as reported for the quarter increased 3% to $756.1 million compared with $736.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, with growth in Life Sciences and Applied Sterilization Technologies somewhat offset by a decline in Healthcare. Constant currency organic revenue (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) increased 2% for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

“Our second quarter results demonstrate the resilience of our business and the good work by STERIS Associates,” said Walt Rosebrough, President and Chief Executive Officer of STERIS.  “Our revenue growth reflects the improvement in procedure volumes during the quarter as well as continued strength in segments with exposure to COVID-19 related products and services.  Although our first half performance has exceeded our expectations, due to the continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we are not providing guidance at this time.”

As reported net income for the second quarter increased to $105.9 million or $1.23 per diluted share, compared with $94.8 million, or $1.11 per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.  Adjusted net income (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 increased to $127.3 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, compared with the previous year’s second quarter of $113.1 million or $1.32 per diluted share. 

Second Quarter Segment Results

Healthcare revenue as reported declined 3% in the quarter to $470.9 million compared with $485.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. This performance reflected a 6% increase in consumable revenue and flat service revenue offset by a 14% decline in capital equipment revenue.  Constant currency organic revenue also declined 3% during the quarter.  Healthcare operating income was $104.8 million compared with $103.0 million in last year’s second quarter. The increase in profitability was primarily due to lower operating expenses due to business disruption from COVID-19.

Seite 1 von 5
STERIS Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
AIM ImmunoTech Announces PLOS ONE’s Publication of New Data Analyses Showing Importance of ...
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Resverlogix Reports Filing of New Intellectual Property on Key Renal Protection and Glucose Control ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
STERIS to Host a Conference Call for Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results on November 3, 2020
06.10.20
STERIS Expands Healthcare Consumables Offering with Acquisition of Key Surgical for approximately $850 million