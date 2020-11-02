Douglas M. Kratz Retires from Triumph Bancorp Board of Directors

DALLAS, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) (“the Company”) announced today that Douglas M. Kratz, who has been a member of the Company’s Board of Directors since 2013, has retired from the Board of the Directors of the Company effective October 29, 2020. Kratz, age 69, retired in the days following the Company’s final regularly scheduled board meeting for the year to attend to ongoing health matters.



“Doug has been an invaluable source of guidance and expertise for our Board since our acquisition of National Bancshares in 2013,” said the Company’s Chairman of the Board, Carlos M. Sepulveda, Jr. Aaron P. Graft, the Company’s Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, added, “We wish to thank Doug for his years of service. We will be forever grateful for his many contributions and wish him all the best in this next chapter of his life.”