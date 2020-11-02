Latest Wound Care Research from Organogenesis Highlighted at SAWC Fall 2020 Virtual Meeting

Research highlights include a featured presentation, “Comparative Effectiveness of a Bilayered Living Cellular Construct and a Viable Cryopreserved Placental Membrane for the Treatment of Pressure Injuries,” led by Oscar M. Alvarez, PhD, CCT, FAPWCA, Professor (by Courtesy) at the Department of Surgery, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. One of the highest scoring abstracts accepted for presentation at SAWC Fall, this presentation will highlight real-world data demonstrating the efficacy of Apligraf in the treatment of pressure injuries (PRIs).

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that the latest research on its PuraPly AM, Affinity, Apligraf, NuShield and Dermagraft product lines will be presented at the 2020 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall Virtual meeting, held November 4-6.

Attendees can view the presentation during the “Advanced Clinical Practice and Emerging Research” abstract session on November 4 at 3:55 p.m. EST.

As a platinum sponsor of this year’s meeting, Organogenesis will also support the Innovation Theater event, “Innovative Solutions for Addressing Wounds from Head to Toe using PuraPly AM and Placental Allografts,” moderated by Lee C. Ruotsi, MD, ABWMS, CWS-P, UHM, Medical Director at Saratoga Hospital Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine. The event will feature a panel discussion with leading wound care professionals who will review cases on treating uncommon, hard-to-heal chronic wounds with the Organogenesis product portfolio.

Visitors to the Organogenesis virtual exhibit booth will have the opportunity to live chat with a Tissue Regeneration Specialist and consult with a Medical Science Liaison about Organogenesis’ innovative product solutions.

“By offering a comprehensive product portfolio driven by evidence and clinical data, Organogenesis continues to advance the standard of care in every phase of the wound healing process,” said Patrick Bilbo, Chief Operating Officer at Organogenesis. “We look forward to highlighting our innovative regenerative medicine solutions through an exciting lineup of educational programs and presentations.”