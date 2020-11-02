 

NGL Provides Update Relating to Grand Mesa Pipeline, LLC

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) (the “Partnership” “We” or “NGL”) provides this update on certain bankruptcy proceedings related to a customer of its FERC regulated subsidiary Grand Mesa Pipeline, LLC (“Grand Mesa”). Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (“Extraction”) is a customer of Grand Mesa under two Transportation Services Agreements (“TSAs”) originally entered into in 2014 – one is a TSA originally entered into with Extraction as the anchor shipper of the pipeline (“Original TSA”) and the other is a much smaller TSA that was originally entered into between Grand Mesa and a different producer, but that Extraction was assigned (“Second TSA”). On June 14, 2020, Extraction filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the District of Delaware. The next day, Extraction filed a motion to reject the TSAs (the “Rejection Motion”).

The following is a brief (but not exhaustive) summary of the issues within the bankruptcy relevant to Grand Mesa:

Extraction’s Motion to Reject the Original TSA and Second TSA

Today, we learned that the bankruptcy court issued a bench ruling granting Extraction’s motion to reject both of the long-term TSAs entered into between Extraction and Grand Mesa. As a result, Grand Mesa intends to appeal the bankruptcy court’s ruling and raise what it respectfully believes are numerous infirmities with the ruling.

Grand Mesa’s Motion Confirming that the Automatic Stay Does Not Apply Or, In The Alternative, For Relief From the Stay (“Lift Stay Motion”)

Shortly after Extraction’s filing of the Rejection Motion on June 15, 2020, Grand Mesa filed the Lift Stay Motion because the commitments, including the tariff rates committed to by Extraction in the TSAs, were properly approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”). Once approved, the filed rates and terms in the TSAs carry the “force of law” which can only be modified or discontinued by the FERC on the basis of whether the filed rates are just and reasonable or whether filed rates must be set aside to avoid serious harm to the public interest. Grand Mesa’s position within the bankruptcy case is that although the bankruptcy court has authority over the rejection of Extraction’s executory contracts as private obligations; the FERC has exclusive jurisdiction under the Interstate Commerce Act over the modification or discontinuation of the public law obligations that the TSAs created and have imposed on both Extraction and Grand Mesa. The FERC agrees with Grand Mesa’s position and on September 17, 2020, the FERC filed a Statement In Support of Motion of Grand Mesa Pipeline, LLC. However, on October 14, 2020, the bankruptcy court entered an order denying the Lift Stay Motion. Both Grand Mesa and the FERC have appealed this ruling.

