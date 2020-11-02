 

JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 22:55  |  44   |   |   

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 with the SEC. The report is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and will be available on the Firm's Investor Relations website at www.jpmorganchase.com/ir under SEC Filings & Other Disclosures.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.2 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

