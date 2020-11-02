 

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces The Results of its Latest Diamond Sale

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 23:01  |  60   |   |   

TSX and OTCQX: MPVD

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", or the "Company") (TSX and OTCQX: MPVD) is pleased to announce the results of its latest diamond sale in Antwerp, Belgium, which closed on October 30th 2020. This is the Company's second commercial sale since the start of the pandemic.

In the latest sale, 559,528 carats were sold for total proceeds of $45.7 million (US$34.3 million) resulting in an average value of $81 per carat (US$61 per carat). This is the Company's largest open market sale to date, a record in both volume and value terms which shows confidence is returning to the rough diamond market.

Stuart Brown, the Company's President and CEO, commented:

"We are pleased with the result of our second post COVID-19 sale despite the ongoing challenges during the pandemic; the interest shown at the sale was excellent and drove the outstanding result. The continued recovery in diamond prices across the categories is positive for the company and indeed the industry. We are encouraged that a positive momentum is building as we enter the all-important traditional retail selling season."

About Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Group in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property consists of several kimberlites that are actively being mined, developed, and explored for future development. The Company also controls 106,202 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims and leases immediately adjacent to the Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property that include an indicated mineral resource at the Kelvin kimberlite and inferred mineral resources for the Faraday kimberlites.

For further information on Mountain Province Diamonds and to receive news releases by email, visit the Company's website at www.mountainprovince.com

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding Mountain Province's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, and Tom E. McCandless, Ph.D., P.Geo., both Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information
This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian and United States securities laws concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.  Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to estimated production and mine life of the project of Mountain Province; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production; costs of production; the future price of diamonds; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the ability to manage debt; capital expenditures; the ability to obtain permits for operations; liquidity; tax rates; and currency exchange rate fluctuations.  Except for statements of historical fact relating to Mountain Province, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "to be", "potential" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "will" occur.  Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.  Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Mountain Province and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Four Key Technologies Set to Fuel the Programmable Semiconductors Market, According to Frost ...
Lufkin Industries Acquires North American Rod Lift Business of Schlumberger N.V.
Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market Worth $5.57 billion by 2027- Exclusive Report Covering ...
MphRx Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing Patient Care with Its Unified Data Aggregation ...
EQT Public Value to invest in BioGaia , a world leader in probiotic food supplements
SciBase: Positive step for US reimbursement of Nevisense
Saudi Commission for Health Specialties and Prometric Open Innovative Testing Center in Riyadh
Avantor Discusses Cell & Gene Therapy Production Trends Through the Lens of COVID-19
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom