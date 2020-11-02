Mountain Province Diamonds Announces The Results of its Latest Diamond Sale

In the latest sale, 559,528 carats were sold for total proceeds of $45.7 million (US$34.3 million) resulting in an average value of $81 per carat (US$61 per carat). This is the Company's largest open market sale to date, a record in both volume and value terms which shows confidence is returning to the rough diamond market.

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", or the "Company") (TSX and OTCQX: MPVD) is pleased to announce the results of its latest diamond sale in Antwerp, Belgium, which closed on October 30th 2020. This is the Company's second commercial sale since the start of the pandemic.

Stuart Brown, the Company's President and CEO, commented:

"We are pleased with the result of our second post COVID-19 sale despite the ongoing challenges during the pandemic; the interest shown at the sale was excellent and drove the outstanding result. The continued recovery in diamond prices across the categories is positive for the company and indeed the industry. We are encouraged that a positive momentum is building as we enter the all-important traditional retail selling season."

About Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Group in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property consists of several kimberlites that are actively being mined, developed, and explored for future development. The Company also controls 106,202 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims and leases immediately adjacent to the Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property that include an indicated mineral resource at the Kelvin kimberlite and inferred mineral resources for the Faraday kimberlites.

