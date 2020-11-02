HyreCar Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

HyreCar Inc. (Nasdaq: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing and delivery, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after market close on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The announcement will be followed by a live earnings conference call at 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST).

To participate in the call, please dial (866) 670-5260 (domestic) or (409) 217-8773 (international). The conference code is 4020768. This call is being webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of HyreCar’s website at: https://ir.hyrecar.com/.