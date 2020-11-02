 

HyreCar Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Business Wire
02.11.2020   

HyreCar Inc. (Nasdaq: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing and delivery, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after market close on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The announcement will be followed by a live earnings conference call at 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST).

To participate in the call, please dial (866) 670-5260 (domestic) or (409) 217-8773 (international). The conference code is 4020768. This call is being webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of HyreCar’s website at: https://ir.hyrecar.com/.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 90 calendar days.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is a nationwide leader operating a carsharing marketplace for ridesharing and food and package delivery nationwide via its proprietary technology platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers and OEMs, who have been disrupted by automotive asset sharing. By providing a unique opportunity through our safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from TaaS. For more information please visit HyreCar.com.

