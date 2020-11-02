Mattel Leads 2021 ‘Toy of the Year’ Award Finalist List

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that the company’s portfolio of toys has received nine finalist nominations across multiple categories for The Toy Association’s 2021 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards. For the second year in a row, the company leads the industry in finalist nominations, with 2021 nominations including products from American Girl, Barbie , Cave Club , Fisher-Price , MEGA and licensed toys. In total, more than 55 Mattel toys have been nominated for TOTY over the last five years.

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The full list of Mattel TOTY 2021 finalists includes:

American Girl – 2020 Girl of the Year Joss's Ultimate Collection – Specialty Toy of the Year

Barbie Color Reveal – Doll of the Year

Cave Club Fashion Dolls – Doll of the Year

Fisher-Price #ThankYouHeroes Line – Action Figure of the Year

Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Super Surround Batcave – Preschool Toy of the Year

Fisher-Price Imaginext Pop-Up Gotham City Playset – Playset of the Year

MEGA Construx Halo – Pelican Inbound – Construction Toy of the Year

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen playset – Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child 11" Plush – Plush Toy of the Year

“For 75 years, we have led the industry with innovative designs, strong licensed partnerships and immersive brand experiences to develop toys that appeal to generations,” said Steve Totzke, Chief Commercial Officer of Mattel. “Once again, we are proud to be recognized by our industry peers and celebrate our TOTY finalist list, demonstrating Mattel’s ongoing commitment to deliver an unparalleled play experience. We congratulate all of the finalists who are inspiring play for the next generation and look forward to celebrating virtually in February with our partners and retailers at the TOTY Awards Ceremony.”

Administered by The Toy Association, the TOTY Awards are held annually to showcase the top toys, games, and children’s properties of the year. The awards program is a critical fundraiser for The Toy Foundation, which delivers the magic of play to millions of children in vulnerable situations through industry-wide toy donations and cash contributions.

Winners in each category will be announced at the TOTY Awards virtual event on Friday, February 12, 2021, along with the overall “Toy of the Year” winner and “People’s Choice” winner based on consumer votes. Those announcements will be paired with the induction of toy industry trailblazers into the esteemed Toy Industry Hall of Fame, which will include American Girl founder, Pleasant T. Rowland, as part of the Class of 2021. TOTY winners are decided by votes cast by retailers, media, consumers, and Toy Association members.