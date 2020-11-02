 

Mattel Leads 2021 ‘Toy of the Year’ Award Finalist List

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 23:05  |  34   |   |   

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that the company’s portfolio of toys has received nine finalist nominations across multiple categories for The Toy Association’s 2021 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards. For the second year in a row, the company leads the industry in finalist nominations, with 2021 nominations including products from American Girl, Barbie, Cave Club, Fisher-Price, MEGA and licensed toys. In total, more than 55 Mattel toys have been nominated for TOTY over the last five years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102006036/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The full list of Mattel TOTY 2021 finalists includes:

  • American Girl – 2020 Girl of the Year Joss's Ultimate Collection – Specialty Toy of the Year
  • Barbie Color Reveal – Doll of the Year
  • Cave Club Fashion Dolls – Doll of the Year
  • Fisher-Price #ThankYouHeroes Line – Action Figure of the Year
  • Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Super Surround Batcave – Preschool Toy of the Year
  • Fisher-Price Imaginext Pop-Up Gotham City Playset – Playset of the Year
  • MEGA Construx Halo – Pelican Inbound – Construction Toy of the Year
  • Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen playset – Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year
  • Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child 11" Plush – Plush Toy of the Year

“For 75 years, we have led the industry with innovative designs, strong licensed partnerships and immersive brand experiences to develop toys that appeal to generations,” said Steve Totzke, Chief Commercial Officer of Mattel. “Once again, we are proud to be recognized by our industry peers and celebrate our TOTY finalist list, demonstrating Mattel’s ongoing commitment to deliver an unparalleled play experience. We congratulate all of the finalists who are inspiring play for the next generation and look forward to celebrating virtually in February with our partners and retailers at the TOTY Awards Ceremony.”

Administered by The Toy Association, the TOTY Awards are held annually to showcase the top toys, games, and children’s properties of the year. The awards program is a critical fundraiser for The Toy Foundation, which delivers the magic of play to millions of children in vulnerable situations through industry-wide toy donations and cash contributions.

Winners in each category will be announced at the TOTY Awards virtual event on Friday, February 12, 2021, along with the overall “Toy of the Year” winner and “People’s Choice” winner based on consumer votes. Those announcements will be paired with the induction of toy industry trailblazers into the esteemed Toy Industry Hall of Fame, which will include American Girl founder, Pleasant T. Rowland, as part of the Class of 2021. TOTY winners are decided by votes cast by retailers, media, consumers, and Toy Association members.

Seite 1 von 2
Mattel Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Pampers Donates More Than 200,000 Preemie Diapers to Canadian Families for Prematurity Awareness ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Corona-Sorgen schicken US-Börsen auf Talfahrt(1) 
26.10.20
Aktien New York: Corona-Sorgen beschleunigen Talfahrt von Dow & Nasdaq
26.10.20
Aktien New York: Dow sackt unter 28 000 Punkte
26.10.20
Halloween: Spielwarenindustrie rechnet mit Einbußen wegen Corona
23.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Wenig Bewegung - Gezerre um Hilfspaket
23.10.20
Aktien New York: Zurückhaltung am Ende einer eher schwachen Woche
23.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Kaum Bewegung am Ende einer eher schwachen Woche
23.10.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: Im Plus erwartet - Intel und AmEx enttäuschen
23.10.20
'Barbie'-Boom treibt Gewinn von US-Spielzeugriese Mattel in die Höhe
22.10.20
Mattel Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
195
Mattel ein ab gestrafter Spielball