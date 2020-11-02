 

TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and Eligible Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 23:01  |  44   |   |   

KING CITY, Ontario, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(in thousands of dollars except per share
amounts) 		Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30,
2020 		September 30,
2019 		September 30,
2020 		September 30,
2019
Net earnings (loss) 22,427 7,322 (7,388 ) 45
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.87 0.27 (0.28 ) 0.00


Operating Data

  Three months ended Nine months ended
  September 30,
2020 		September 30,
2019 		September 30,
2020 		September 30,
2019
Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members     14,515 14,755
Championship rounds – Canada 689,000 607,000 991,000 954,000
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – Canada     39.5 41.5
18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses – Canada     1.0 1.0
Championship rounds – U.S. 43,000 43,000 191,000 254,000
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – U.S.     8.0 11.0


The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:

    For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
       
Net operating income (loss) by segment      
Canadian golf club operations   $ 32,193   $ 17,346  
US golf club operations      
  (2020 - US loss $336,000; 2019 - US loss $930,000)   (445 )   (1,231 )
Corporate operations   (758 )   (939 )
Net operating income (1)   $ 30,990   $ 15,176  
       


    For the nine months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
       
Net operating income (loss) by segment      
Canadian golf club operations   $ 35,140   $ 25,668  
US golf club operations      
  (2020 - US $207,000; 2019 - US $828,000)   263     1,106  
Corporate operations   (2,260 )   (2,673 )
Net operating income (1)   $ 33,143   $ 24,101  
       


The following is an analysis of net earnings (loss):

    For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
       
Operating revenue   $ 55,293   $ 65,260  
Direct operating expenses (1)     24,303     50,084  
Net operating income (1)     30,990     15,176  
Amortization of membership fees     1,307     1,480  
Depreciation and amortization     (4,718 )   (4,993 )
Interest, net and investment income     (1,046 )   (1,317 )
Other items     3,119     357  
Income taxes     (7,225 )   (3,381 )
Net earnings   $ 22,427   $ 7,322  
               


    For the nine months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
       
Operating revenue   $ 97,059   $ 134,496  
Direct operating expenses (1)     63,916     110,395  
Net operating income (1)     33,143     24,101  
Amortization of membership fees     3,552     4,033  
Depreciation and amortization     (14,561 )   (15,177 )
Interest, net and investment income     (2,848 )   (4,126 )
Other items     (24,744 )   (7,594 )
Income taxes     (1,930 )   (1,192 )
Net earnings (loss)   $ (7,388 ) $ 45  
       

(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures

Third Quarter 2020 Consolidated Operating Highlights

The outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, specifically identified as “COVID-19”, has resulted in governments worldwide enacting emergency measures to contain the spread of the virus which have led to prolonged voluntary or mandatory building closures, business closures, government restrictions on travel and gatherings, quarantines, self-isolation and physical distancing. As a result, the Company closed all golf clubs in mid-March in order to adhere to these restrictions that involve social gatherings and ensure the health and wellbeing of members and staff alike. This has and will continue to impact revenue streams such as corporate events, banquets, weddings and food and beverage. As government closure orders were lifted, Ontario courses were re-opened on May 16th, 2020 and Quebec courses were re-opened on May 20th, 2020, but social distancing requirements continue to prohibit certain revenue streams such as corporate events, banquets, weddings, meetings and other large gatherings. All Florida courses were re-opened by May 2nd. The Company will continue to adhere to guidance provided by governments and regulatory authorities.

As required by IFRS, ClubLink recognizes its annual dues revenue on a straight-line basis throughout the year based on when its properties are open, and services are provided. As a result of COVID-19, annual dues revenue was not recognized during the Spring course closures. Canadian annual dues revenue increased 14.6% to $14,254,000 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 from $12,440,000 in 2019 due to this methodology. This methodology shifts annual dues revenue from the second quarter to third and fourth quarters.

Due to overwhelming demand for golf amongst the Company’s members and customers, golf revenue increased 39.0% to $19,609,000 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 from $14,108,000 in 2019 for the Canadian golf operations.

Consolidated operating revenue decreased 15.3% to $55,293,000 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 from $65,260,000 in 2019 due to the decline in revenue from the impact of COVID-19. This decline is due to streams of revenue that have been lost due to regulations surrounding COVID-19. Group business has been minimal, including corporate events, weddings, banquets or resort stays, as social distancing measures remain in place.

Direct operating expenses decreased 51.5% to $24,303,000 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 from $50,084,000 in 2019 due to the fact that certain revenue streams were reduced which all had costs associated with them. Certain cost saving measures have been enacted in order to help offset the revenue declines. Labour and employee benefits for the Canadian golf operations have decreased 73.3% to $6,370,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from $23,846,000 in 2019 as a result of these changes and the recording of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment increased to $32,193,000 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 from income of $17,346,000 in 2019 despite the impact of COVID-19 on streams of revenue relating to group business.

Interest, net and investment income decreased 20.6% to an expense of $1,046,000 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 from $1,317,000 in 2019 due to a decrease in borrowings,

Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:

    For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
       
Foreign exchange gain (loss)   $ (1,556 ) $ 1,027  
Gain on property, plant and equipment     891     167  
Unrealized gain on investment in Automotive Properties REIT   3,909     -  
Unrealized loss on common shares in Carnival plc   -     (943 )
Equity income from investments in joint ventures   43     -  
Insurance proceeds     -     394  
Other     (168 )   (288 )
       
Other items   $ 3,119   $ 357  
       

 

The exchange rate used for translating US denominated assets has changed from 1.3628 at June 30, 2020 to 1.3339 at September 30, 2020. This has resulted in a foreign exchange loss of $1,556,000 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 on the translation of the Company’s US denominated financial instruments.

On July 13, 2020, ClubLink sold Club de Golf Val des Lacs for proceeds of $1,750,000, including a vendor take-back mortgage of $300,000. Net proceeds totaled $1,684,000 and ClubLink recorded a gain of $839,000 on the sale.

Net earnings is $22,427,000 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 from $7,322,000 in 2019 due to the reduction in direct operating expenses. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to 87 cents per share in 2020, compared to 27 cents in 2019.

Non-IFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company’s operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company’s business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Net operating income = operating revenue – direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit’s ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

Eligible Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 2 cents per common share to be paid on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as at November 30, 2020.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 48.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 3.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including one managed property) at 40 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Tamlin
Chief Financial Officer
15675 Dufferin Street
King City, Ontario L7B 1K5
Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488
atamlin@clublink.ca

Management’s discussion and analysis, financial statements and other disclosure information relating to the Company is available through SEDAR and at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.twcenterprises.ca


TWC Enterprises Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
AIM ImmunoTech Announces PLOS ONE’s Publication of New Data Analyses Showing Importance of ...
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Resverlogix Reports Filing of New Intellectual Property on Key Renal Protection and Glucose Control ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...