 

Helius Medical Technologies to Release Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on November 12, 2020

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that third quarter of fiscal year 2020 financial results will be released after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th.

Management will host a conference call at 5:45 p.m. Eastern Time on November 12th to discuss the results of the quarter. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-2988 (201-389-0923 for international callers) and provide access code 13711025. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the Events section of the Company's investor relations website and can be accessed directly via the following link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/hls/mediaframe/4 ....

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 877-660-6853 (201-612-7415 for international callers); access code 13711025. The webcast will be archived on the Events section of the Company’s investor relations website.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Treatment

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is an authorized class II, non-implantable medical device authorized for sale in Canada. PoNS is intended as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy and indicated as a short term treatment (14 weeks) chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNS is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union, and Australia, and is currently under review for clearance by the FDA and AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS Treatment is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

Investor Relations Contact:

Westwicke Partners on behalf of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Mike Piccinino, CFA

investorrelations@heliusmedical.com




