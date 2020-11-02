 

KKR Invests with NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners in Portfolios of Renewable Energy Assets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 23:25  |  49   |   |   

Global investment firm KKR today announced the signing of agreements with NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), and NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) relating to two separate transactions to acquire equity interests in portfolios of contracted utility-scale wind and solar assets.

KKR will invest approximately $1.4 billion in total in the two transactions for interests in 1,625 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy assets. This includes an approximately $300 million direct equity purchase from NextEra Energy Resources for a 50% interest in a 1,000 megawatt (MW) portfolio, and, separately, a $1.1 billion convertible equity portfolio financing agreement with NextEra Energy Partners for an interest in a 1,125 net MW portfolio.

KKR has also signed a Letter of Intent with NextEra Energy Partners to invest approximately $900 million in future renewable energy transactions to provide access to capital for future growth.

“We are pleased to participate in this landmark transaction to acquire contracted, highly diversified renewable energy assets and support the future growth of NextEra Energy, the world’s largest generator of energy from the wind and sun,” said Brandon Freiman, KKR Partner and Head of North American Infrastructure. “We have built a strong relationship with the NextEra Energy Partners team through our two prior transactions and we are proud to support the development of future clean energy projects while delivering attractive exposure for our investors to core infrastructure assets.”

The assets in the portfolios consist of 12 distinct operating utility-scale wind and solar assets in geographically diverse locations throughout the United States. The assets have approximately 19 years of remaining weighted average power purchase agreement (PPA) duration contracted with investment grade counterparties. The equity financing KKR is providing NextEra Energy Partners to fund this transaction will grow the portfolio of jointly-owned renewable generation assets to over 2.3 gigawatts (GW), further deepening the alignment of interests between both parties. NextEra Energy Resources’ retained interest in the assets, also provides alignment of interests with KKR. Affiliates of NextEra Energy will continue to operate, maintain and manage the facilities on behalf of the partners.

KKR will make the investment through its core infrastructure strategy, as well as with participation by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP Infrastructure), the CAAT Pension Plan and Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company. KKR has a decade of experience investing in renewable energy, with significant capital deployed in renewable assets including more than 10.5 GW of installed renewable capacity. KKR invests in infrastructure assets on a global basis, with a team of more than 45 dedicated investment professionals who handle transactions across a range of sub-sectors and geographies.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

KKR Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 P4d Instances with EC2 UltraClusters Capability
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Pampers Donates More Than 200,000 Preemie Diapers to Canadian Families for Prematurity Awareness ...
Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:05 Uhr
Optiv Announces $40,000 Scholarship for Black, African American Identifying STEM Students
30.10.20
KKR & Co. Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
30.10.20
KKR Launches Renewable Energy Platform Virescent Infrastructure in India
14.10.20
KKR & Co. Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
07.10.20
Optiv Security’s See Jane Secure Goes Behind the Scenes on How Organizations Must Protect Against Their Own

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.10.20
215
KKR & Co - lukrative Beteiligungs- und Privat Equity-Geschäfte für jedermann