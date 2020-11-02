 

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Asset Management LP ("Sprott"), on behalf of the Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE: CEF) (TSX: CEF) (TSX: CEF.U) (the "Trust"), a closed-ended mutual fund trust created to invest and hold substantially all of its assets in physical gold and silver bullion, today announced that it has established an at-the-market equity program for sales of trust units of the Trust ("Units") in Canada. The existing at-the-market equity program in the United States remains in place.

In connection with the at-the-market equity programs in Canada and the United States (together, the "ATM Program"), Sprott (as the manager of the Trust) and the Trust, entered into an amended and restated sales agreement (the "Sales Agreement") with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. ("CF&Co"), Virtu Americas LLC ("Virtu" and together with CF&Co, the "U.S. Agents") and Virtu ITG Canada Corp. (the "Canadian Agent" and together with the U.S. Agents, the "Agents") pursuant to which the Trust may sell, through the Agents, acting as agent and/or principal, such number of Units as would result in aggregate gross proceeds to the Trust of up to US$980 million.

Sales of Units through the Agents, acting as agent, will be made through "at the market" issuances on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the NYSE Arca ("NYSE") or other existing trading markets in Canada and the United States at the market price prevailing at the time of each sale, and, as a result, sale prices may vary. Neither U.S. Agent is registered as a dealer in any Canadian jurisdiction and, accordingly, the U.S. Agents will only sell Units on marketplaces in the United States and are not permitted to and will not, directly or indirectly, advertise or solicit offers to purchase any Units in Canada. The Canadian Agent may only sell Units on marketplaces in Canada.

The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined in the Trust's sole discretion. The Trust intends to use the proceeds from the ATM Program, if any, to acquire physical gold and silver bullion in accordance with the Trust's objective and subject to the Trust's investment and operating restrictions.

The offering under the ATM Program is being made pursuant to an amended and restated prospectus supplement dated November 2, 2020 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Trust's Canadian short form base shelf prospectus dated February 25, 2019 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), and pursuant to an amended and restated prospectus supplement dated November 2, 2020 (the "U.S. Prospectus Supplement") to the Trust's U.S. base prospectus (the "U.S. Base Prospectus") included in its registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement" and together with the Prospectus Supplement, Base Shelf Prospectus, U.S. Prospectus Supplement and U.S. Base Prospectus, the "Offering Documents") (File No. 333-229639) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 25, 2019. The Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus are available on the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com and the U.S. Prospectus Supplement, the U.S. Base Prospectus and the Registration Statement are available on EDGAR at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

