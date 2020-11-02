Red River Bank purchases banking center location in South Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bank has purchased a former banking center building located at 1911 West Pinhook Road in Lafayette, Louisiana and plans to expand its banking operations in the Acadiana market. Red River Bank expects to open a full-service banking center at the Pinhook location early in 2021, pending all regulatory approvals. This will be Red River Bank’s first banking center location in the Acadiana market and its 26th banking center in Louisiana. The bank currently has a combined Loan and Deposit Production Office at 91 Settlers Trace Building 4 Suite C in Lafayette. Ben Smith is the Red River Bank Acadiana Market President.



“Expanding throughout Louisiana is part of our strategic plan, and establishing a full-service banking center in the Acadiana market fits into our long-term plans. Ben Smith is leading the effort in developing Red River Bank’s presence in Acadiana and is also committed to providing the personal, customized financial solutions that Red River Bank is known for,” said Red River Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Blake Chatelain.

