 

Bank of Montreal to Redeem $1,000,000,000 3.34% Series H Medium-Term Notes Second Tranche (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC))

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 23:49  |  64   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) today announced that it intends to redeem all of its $1,000,000,000 3.34% Series H Medium-Term Notes Second Tranche (Non-Viability Contingent Capital) due December 8, 2025 (the "Notes"). The redemption will occur on December 8, 2020 (the "Redemption Date"). The Notes are redeemable at par together with accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. Interest on the Notes will cease to accrue from and after the Redemption Date.

The redemption has been approved by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions. Notice will be delivered to holders of the Notes in accordance with the terms outlined in the Notes prospectus.

About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $974 billion as of July 31, 2020, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

For News Media Inquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996;
For Investor Relations Inquiries: Bill Anderson, Toronto, bill2.anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834; Internet: www.bmo.com, Twitter: @BMOMedia

Bank of Montreal Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion:   Der Letzte, der vor Mitternacht in diesen Thread was reinschreibt, hat gewonnen !!!

Diskussion: MyHammer Holding AG !
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Four Key Technologies Set to Fuel the Programmable Semiconductors Market, According to Frost ...
Lufkin Industries Acquires North American Rod Lift Business of Schlumberger N.V.
Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market Worth $5.57 billion by 2027- Exclusive Report Covering ...
MphRx Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing Patient Care with Its Unified Data Aggregation ...
EQT Public Value to invest in BioGaia , a world leader in probiotic food supplements
Reduction in Components Size and Increasing Need for Flexible Packaging to open Growth Avenues for Anti-static Films Market: TMR
SciBase: Positive step for US reimbursement of Nevisense
Saudi Commission for Health Specialties and Prometric Open Innovative Testing Center in Riyadh
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
Cisco Delivers Security Portfolio Simplification that Achieves New Levels of Agility, Simplicity ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom