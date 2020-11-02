 

PDL Community Bancorp Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the financial holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”) and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. (“Mortgage World”), reported net income of $4.0 million, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of ($571,000), or ($0.03) per basic and diluted share, for the prior quarter and net income of $709,000, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Ponce Bank is a federal stock savings association with 13 branches in the New York City metropolitan area, including one in Union City, New Jersey. The Bank is designated a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution and a certified U.S. Small Business Administration lender. Mortgage World is a licensed mortgage lender in five states. As a Federal Housing Administration (“FHA”) approved Title II lender, Mortgage World originates and sells to investors single family loans that are guaranteed by the FHA, as well as conventional mortgages.

The Company’s net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $2.2 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This represented a decrease in net income of (4.4%).

Carlos P. Naudon, the Company’s President and CEO, noted “2020 continues to be a year of investing – in the safety of our people and the future of our organization and our communities – with the clear goal of enhancing stakeholder values. Much of this investment consists of one-time, non-recurring expenditures. Although COVID-19 pandemic constrained us, we were able to grow our Company to $1.3 billion in assets, and continue our key investments: the implementation of GPS, our Salesforce based CRM, spending $1.3 million in one-time costs; meeting the needs of Ponce Bankers by incurring non-recurring costs of $852,000 to maintain their jobs, temporarily enhance their benefits and protect them from COVID-19 pandemic; advancing our ability to operate electronically, without paper, by investing $982,000 in electronic imaging; and, in addition to the foregoing non-recurring expenses, protecting our asset quality by increasing ALLL by $2.0 million in response to plausible COVID-19 pandemic repercussions. We were able to offset the combined one-time expenses and the increase in ALLL of $5.1 million with the $4.4 million gain recognized from the sale of the real property associated with a former branch, as we further unlock the hidden values in our assets.”

Steven A. Tsavaris, the Company’s Executive Chairman, added “the closing of the Company’s $1.8 million acquisition of Mortgage World in July and its contribution to our earnings of $599,000 in third quarter of 2020 reflects the Company’s potential quick payback, although the results do not reflect the expected integration of the Bank’s and Mortgage World’s operations and sales capabilities. We are pleased to continue to build shareholders’ value by repurchasing shares. As of October 28, 2020 a total of 360,184 shares have been repurchased in 2020.”

Net Income (Loss)

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $4.0 million, compared to $571,000 net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in net income reflects a $6.7 million increase in non-interest income, mainly as a result of a $4.4 million gain recognized from the sale of real property, a $1.2 million, or 9.8%, increase in interest and dividend income, a $120,000, or 4.2%, decrease in interest expense, offset by a $1.9 million, or 18.1%, increase in non-interest expense, a $1.2 million increase in provision for income taxes and a $349,000, increase in provision for loan losses.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $4.0 million, compared to $709,000 in net income for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in net income reflects a $6.7 million increase in non-interest income, mainly as a result of a $4.4 million gain recognized from the sale of real property, a $650,000, or 5.0%, increase in interest and dividend income and a $436,000, or 13.7%, decrease in interest expense, offset by a $3.0 million, or 32.1%, increase in non-interest expense, a $860,000, increase in provision for income taxes and a $606,000 increase in provision for loan losses.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $2.2 million, compared to $2.3 million in net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The change in net income reflects a $6.4 million, or 318.6%, increase in non-interest income, mainly as a result of a $4.4 million gain on the sale of real property, a $1.3 million, or 3.4%, increase in interest and dividend income, a $448,000, or 4.9%, decrease in interest expense and a $69,000, decrease in provision for income taxes, offset by a $6.5 million, or 23.8%, increase in non-interest expense and a $1.9 million increase in provision for loan losses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin increased by 20 basis points to 3.65% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from 3.45% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, while the net interest rate spread increased by 20 basis points to 3.33% from 3.13% for the same periods. Average interest-earning assets increased by $73.9 million, or 6.7%, mainly as a result of $85.1 million in average outstanding PPP loans, to $1.2 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from $1.1billion for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 8 basis points to 4.57% from 4.49%, for the same periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $32.1 million, or 3.8%, to $881.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from $848.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The average rate on interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 12 basis points to 1.24% from 1.36% for the same periods.

Net interest margin decreased by 18 basis points to 3.65% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from 3.83% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, while the net interest rate spread decreased by 11 basis points to 3.33% from 3.44% for the same periods. Average interest-earning assets increased by $172.7 million, or 17.1%, mainly as a result of $85.1 million in average outstanding PPP loans, to $1.2 billion, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from $1.0 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 51 basis points to 4.57% from 5.08%, for the same periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $111.5 million, or 14.5%, to $881.0 million, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from $769.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The average rate on interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 40 basis points to 1.24% from 1.64% for the same periods.

Non-interest Income

Total non-interest income increased $6.7 million to $7.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from $574,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 was due to a $4.4 million gain on the sale of real property, combined with $2.2 million in gain on sale of mortgage loans, loan origination fees, brokerage commissions and other non-interest income attributable to Mortgage World. Other increases in non-interest income were $132,000 in late and prepayment charges related to mortgage loans and $91,000 in service charges and fees. The increase in non-interest income was offset by a decrease of $23,000 in other non-interest income.

Total non-interest income increased $6.7 million to $7.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from $579,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019 was due to a $4.4 million gain on the sale of real property, combined with $2.2 million in gain on sale of mortgage loans, loan origination fees, brokerage commissions and other non-interest income attributable to Mortgage World. The increase in non-interest income was slightly offset by a decrease of $16,000 in late and prepayment charges related to mortgage loans, service charges and fees.

Non-interest Expense

Total non-interest expense increased $1.9 million, or 18.1%, to $12.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $10.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to an increase of $909,000 in compensation and benefits expense, of which $817,000 was attributable to Mortgage World. Other increases in non-interest expense were $307,000 in occupancy and equipment expense due to new software licenses and security services, $238,000 in direct loan expenses, $217,000 in professional fees, $100,000 in data processing expenses as a result of system enhancements and implementation charges related to new software upgrades, $74,000 in office supplies, telephone and postage, $62,000 in other operating expenses mainly due to employment agency fees and $10,000 in insurance and surety bond premiums. The increase in non-interest expense was offset by decreases of $18,000 in marketing and promotional expenses and $7,000 in regulatory dues. The increase of $217,000 in professional fees was mainly attributable to an increase in consulting fees of $288,000 and an increase in legal fees of $81,000, offset by a decrease in professional services of $134,000 related to the document imaging project adopted in late 2019. Included in non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 is $330,000 of additional expenses incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total non-interest expense increased $3.0 million, or 32.1%, to $12.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $9.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to an increase of $887,000 in compensation and benefits expense, of which $817,000 was attributable to Mortgage World. Other increases in non-interest expenses were $641,000 in occupancy and equipment expense due to new software licenses and security services, $597,000 in professional fees, $259,000 in other operating expenses mainly due to employment agency fees, $254,000 in direct loan expenses, $198,000 in data processing expenses as a result of system enhancements and implementation charges related to new software upgrades, $105,000 in office supplies, telephone and postage and $81,000 in marketing and promotional expenses, offset by decreases of $21,000 in regulatory dues and $8,000 in insurance and surety bond premiums. The increase of $597,000 in professional fees was mainly attributable to increases in consulting fees of $434,000 and professional services of $50,000 related to the document imaging project adopted in late 2019. Included in non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 is $330,000 of additional expenses incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding $1.6 million in non-interest expense related to Mortgage World, total non-interest expense increased $1.4 million, or 15.4%, to $10.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets were $11.0 million, or 0.86% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, a decrease of $597,000 from $11.6 million, or 0.95% of total assets, at June 30, 2020 and a decrease of $620,000 from $11.6 million, or 1.10% of total assets, at December 31, 2019. Comparing non-performing assets at September 30, 2020 to June 30, 2020, total non-accruals inclusive of troubled debt restructured (“TDR”) loans related to nonresidential loans decreased by $526,000 and 1-4 family residential loans decreased by $281,000. Comparing nonperforming assets at September 30, 2020 to December 31, 2019, total non-accruals inclusive of TDR loans related to nonresidential loans increased by $284,000, offset by a decrease in construction and land loans of $1.1 million.

The Company continues to assess the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on borrowers and believes that it is likely that the pandemic will be a detriment to their ability to repay in the short-term and that the likelihood of long-term detrimental effects will depend significantly on the resumption of normalized economic activities, a factor not yet determinable. The allowance for loan losses was $14.4 million, or 1.28% of total loans (total loans include $86.2 million of PPP loans) at September 30, 2020, compared to $13.8 million, or 1.27% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 and $12.3 million, or 1.28% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses was 1.39% of total loans at September 30, 2020 and 1.38% of total loans at June 30, 2020. Net recoveries totaled $1,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, $6,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $74,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Through October 20, 2020, 419 loans aggregating $381.7 million had requested forbearance primarily consisting of the deferral of principal, interest, and escrow payments for a period of three months. Of those 419 loans, 323 loans aggregating $290.7 million are no longer in deferment and are now performing. Of the 419 loans, 96 in the amount of $91.0 million remained in deferment. Of the 96 loans in deferment, 92 loans in the amount of $87.1 million are in renewed forbearance and four loans in the amount of $3.9 million are in their original forbearance. All of these loans had been performing in accordance with their contractual obligations prior to the granting of the initial forbearance. Forbearance periods currently do not extend into 2021. The Company actively monitors the business activities of borrowers in forbearance and seeks to determine their capacity to resume payments as contractually obligated upon the termination of the forbearance period. The initial and extended forbearances are short-term modifications made on a good faith basis in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in furtherance of governmental policies.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $223.6 million, or 21.2%, to $1.3 billion at September 30, 2020 from $1.1 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in total assets is mainly attributable to increases in net loans receivable and mortgage loans held for sale at fair value of $165.3 million, of which $86.2 million related to PPP loans, cash and cash equivalents of $48.4 million, other assets of $8.2 million, accrued interest receivable of $6.0 million, investments in other banks of $2.7 million and FHLBNY stock of $679,000, offset by decreases in available-for-sale securities of $7.0 million, $633,000 in net premises and equipment and deferred taxes of $138,000.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $48.4 million, or 174.9%, to $76.1 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $27.7 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was primarily the result of increases of $191.2 million in net deposits, of which $41.9 million is related to net PPP funding, $17.3 million from maturities and calls of available-for-sale securities, $12.9 million in net advances from FHLBNY and $4.7 million proceeds from the sale of real property. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was offset by increases of $165.3 million in net loans receivable and mortgage loans held for sale at fair value, of which $86.2 million related to PPP loans, $10.1 million in purchases of available-for-sale securities and the $1.8 million purchase price related to the acquisition of Mortgage World.

Net loans receivable at September 30, 2020 increased $153.2 million, or 16.0%, to $1.1 billion from $ 955.7 million at December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to increases of $85.8 million, or 789.0%, in business loans, of which $86.2 million related to PPP loans, $34.5 million, or 13.8%, in multifamily residential loans, $16.6 million, or 4.2%, in 1-4 family residential loans, $10.5 million, or 5.1%, in nonresidential properties loans, $8.6 million, or 696.6%, in consumer loans and $412,000, or 0.4%, in construction and land loans. The increase in net loans receivable was offset by a decrease of $1.2 million, or 60.1%, in net deferred loan origination costs. The increase in the allowance for losses on loans of $2.1 million, substantially related to the COVID-19 pandemic, also decreased net loans receivable.

Total deposits increased $191.2 million, or 24.4%, to $973.2 million at September 30, 2020 from $782.0 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits was mainly attributable to increases of $124.7 million, or 44.1%, in NOW, money market, reciprocal deposits and savings accounts, $76.8 million, or 70.1%, in demand deposits, of which $41.9 million is related to net PPP funding, offset by a decrease of $10.3 million, or 2.7%, in total certificates of deposit, which includes brokered certificates of deposit and listing service deposits. The $124.7 million increase in NOW, money market, reciprocal deposits and savings accounts was mainly attributable to increases of $62.2 million, or 71.7%, in money market accounts, $60.7 million, or 127.4%, in reciprocal deposits and a $5.1 million, or 4.4%, in savings accounts, offset by a decrease of $3.2 million, or 9.9%, in NOW/IOLA accounts.

Net advances from the FHLBNY increased $12.9 million, or 12.3%, to $117.3 million at September 30, 2020 from $104.4 million at December 31, 2019. The net increase in FHLBNY advances has a weighted average rate of 0.9%.

Total stockholders’ equity remained substantially the same, $158.4 million at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. The $28,000 decrease in stockholders’ equity was mainly attributable to $3.8 million in stock repurchases, offset by increases of $2.2 million in net income, $1.0 million related to restricted stock units and stock options, $353,000 related to the Company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan and $148,000 related to unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities.

The Company adopted a share repurchase program effective March 25, 2019 which expired on September 24, 2019. Under the repurchase program, the Company was permitted to repurchase up to 923,151 shares of the Company’s stock, or approximately 5% of the Company’s then current issued and outstanding shares. On November 13, 2019, the Company adopted a second share repurchase program. Under this second program, the Company was permitted to repurchase up to 878,835 shares of the Company’s stock, or approximately 5% of the Company’s then current issued and outstanding shares. The Company’s share second repurchase program was terminated on March 27, 2020. On June 1, 2020, the Company adopted a third share repurchase program. Under this third program, the Company is permitted to repurchase up to 864,987 shares of the Company’s stock, or approximately 5% of the Company’s then current issued and outstanding shares. The repurchase program may be suspended or terminated at any time without prior notice, and it will expire no later than November 30, 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had repurchased a total of 1,436,814 shares under the repurchase programs at a weighted average price of $13.62 per share, of which 1,346,679 are reported as treasury stock. Of the 1,436,814 shares repurchased, 90,135 shares have been granted to directors and executive officers under the Company’s 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan pursuant to restricted stock units which vested on December 4, 2019.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is the financial holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. The Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. The Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. is a licensed mortgage lender in five states. As a Federal Housing Administration (“FHA”)-approved Title II lender, Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. originates and sells to investors single family mortgage loans guaranteed by the FHA, as well as conventional mortgages.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic and the Company’s attempts at mitigation; changes in the value of securities in the Company’s investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in the Company’s market area; the Company’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in the prospectus and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, PDL Community Bancorp’s actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Contact:
Frank Perez
frank.perez@poncebank.net
718-931-9000

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

                                       
  As of  
  September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
  2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
ASSETS                                      
Cash and due from banks:                                      
Cash $ 14,302     $ 15,875     $ 13,165     $ 6,762     $ 6,425  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   61,790       60,756       90,795       20,915       40,965  
Total cash and cash equivalents   76,092       76,631       103,960       27,677       47,390  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   14,512       13,800       19,140       21,504       51,966  
Investments in other banks   2,739                          
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value   13,100       1,030       1,030       1,030        
Loans receivable, net   1,108,956       1,072,417       972,979       955,737       948,548  
Accrued interest receivable   9,995       7,677       4,198       3,982       3,893  
Premises and equipment, net   32,113       32,102       32,480       32,746       32,805  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost   6,414       6,422       7,889       5,735       8,659  
Deferred tax assets   3,586       4,328       4,140       3,724       3,925  
Other assets   9,844       5,824       5,127       1,621       2,802  
Total assets $ 1,277,351     $ 1,220,231     $ 1,150,943     $ 1,053,756     $ 1,099,988  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                      
Liabilities:                                      
Deposits $ 973,244     $ 936,219     $ 829,741     $ 782,043     $ 757,845  
Accrued interest payable   58       48       86       97       81  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance   7,739       6,007       8,295       6,348       7,780  
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and others   117,283       117,284       152,284       104,404       169,404  
Warehouse lines of credit   9,065                          
Mortgage loan fundings payable   1,457                          
Other liabilities   10,131       5,674       4,794       2,462       4,324  
Total liabilities   1,118,977       1,065,232       995,200       895,354       939,434  
Commitments and contingencies                                      
Stockholders' Equity:                                      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized                            
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized   185       185       185       185       185  
Treasury stock, at cost   (18,281 )     (17,172 )     (16,490 )     (14,478 )     (12,663 )
Additional paid-in-capital   85,817       85,481       85,132       84,777       85,750  
Retained earnings   95,913       91,904       92,475       93,688       101,140  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   168       150       110       20       (7,947 )
Unearned compensation ─ ESOP   (5,428 )     (5,549 )     (5,669 )     (5,790 )     (5,911 )
Total stockholders' equity   158,374       154,999       155,743       158,402       160,554  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,277,351     $ 1,220,231     $ 1,150,943     $ 1,053,756     $ 1,099,988  


PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  For the Quarters Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
  2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
Interest and dividend income:                                      
Interest on loans receivable $ 13,375     $ 12,162     $ 12,782     $ 12,488     $ 12,663  
Interest on deposits due from banks   5       3       66       73       117  
Interest and dividend on available-for-sale securities and FHLBNY stock   223       228       182       181       173  
Total interest and dividend income   13,603       12,393       13,030       12,742       12,953  
Interest expense:                                      
Interest on certificates of deposit   1,597       1,730       1,827       1,921       1,896  
Interest on other deposits   500       534       692       616       759  
Interest on borrowings   655       608       587       643       533  
Total interest expense   2,752       2,872       3,106       3,180       3,188  
Net interest income   10,851       9,521       9,924       9,562       9,765  
Provision for loan losses   620       271       1,146       95       14  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   10,231       9,250       8,778       9,467       9,751  
Non-interest income:                                      
Service charges and fees   236       145       248       266       247  
Brokerage commissions   447       22       50       43       36  
Late and prepayment charges   145       13       119       204       150  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   1,372                          
Loan origination   269                          
Gain on sale of real property   4,412                          
Other   371       394       205       152       146  
Total non-interest income   7,252       574       622       665       579  
Non-interest expense:                                      
Compensation and benefits   5,554       4,645       5,008       4,726       4,667  
Loss on termination of pension plan                     9,930        
Occupancy and equipment   2,584       2,277       2,017       2,026       1,943  
Data processing expenses   596       496       467       394       398  
Direct loan expenses   437       199       212       171       183  
Insurance and surety bond premiums   138       128       121       102       146  
Office supplies, telephone and postage   386       312       316       316       281  
Professional fees   1,553       1,336       1,627       1,038       956  
Marketing and promotional expenses   127       145       234       39       46  
Directors fees   69       69       69       69       69  
Regulatory dues   49       56       46       58       70  
Other operating expenses   834       772       705       606       575  
Total non-interest expense   12,327       10,435       10,822       19,475       9,334  
Income (loss) before income taxes   5,156       (611 )     (1,422 )     (9,343 )     996  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   1,147       (40 )     (209 )     (1,891 )     287  
Net income (loss) $ 4,009     $ (571 )   $ (1,213 )   $ (7,452 )   $ 709  
Earnings (loss) per share:                                      
Basic $ 0.24     $ (0.03 )   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.43 )   $ 0.04  
Diluted $ 0.24     $ (0.03 )   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.43 )   $ 0.04  


PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    For the Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2020     2019     Variance $     Variance %  
Interest and dividend income:                                
Interest on loans receivable   $ 38,319     $ 36,818     $ 1,501       4.08 %
Interest on deposits due from banks     74       498       (424 )     (85.14 %)
Interest and dividend on available-for-sale securities and FHLBNY stock     633       433       200       46.19 %
Total interest and dividend income     39,026       37,749       1,277       3.38 %
Interest expense:                                
Interest on certificates of deposit     5,154       5,756       (602 )     (10.46 %)
Interest on other deposits     1,726       2,211       (485 )     (21.94 %)
Interest on borrowings     1,850       1,211       639       52.77 %
Total interest expense     8,730       9,178       (448 )     (4.88 %)
Net interest income     30,296       28,571       1,725       6.04 %
Provision for loan losses     2,037       163       1,874     *  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     28,259       28,408       (149 )     (0.52 %)
Non-interest income:                                
Service charges and fees     629       705       (76 )     (10.78 %)
Brokerage commissions     519       169       350       207.10 %
Late and prepayment charges     277       551       (274 )     (49.73 %)
Gain on sale of mortgage loans     1,372             1,372       %
Loan origination     269             269       %
Gain on sale of real property     4,412             4,412       %
Other     970       593       377       63.58 %
Total non-interest income     8,448       2,018       6,430       318.63 %
Non-interest expense:                                
Compensation and benefits     15,207       14,157       1,050       7.42 %
Occupancy and equipment     6,878       5,586       1,292       23.13 %
Data processing expenses     1,559       1,182       377       31.90 %
Direct loan expenses     848       521       327       62.76 %
Insurance and surety bond premiums     387       312       75       24.04 %
Office supplies, telephone and postage     1,014       869       145       16.69 %
Professional fees     4,516       2,199       2,317       105.37 %
Marketing and promotional expenses     506       119       387       325.21 %
Directors fees     207       225       (18 )     (8.00 %)
Regulatory dues     151       173       (22 )     (12.72 %)
Other operating expenses     2,311       1,789       522       29.18 %
Total non-interest expense     33,584       27,132       6,452       23.78 %
Income before income taxes     3,123       3,294       (171 )     (5.19 %)
Provision for income taxes     898       967       (69 )     (7.14 %)
Net income   $ 2,225     $ 2,327     $ (102 )     (4.38 %)
Earnings per share:                                
Basic   $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $       %
Diluted   $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $       %

*Indicates more than 500%.

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Key Metrics

  At or for the Quarters Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
  2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
Performance Ratios:                                      
Return on average assets   1.28 %     (0.20 %)     (0.46 %)     (2.79 %)     0.27 %
Return on average equity   9.95 %     (1.47 %)     (3.07 %)     (18.24 %)     1.71 %
Net interest rate spread (1)   3.33 %     3.13 %     3.51 %     3.34 %     3.44 %
Net interest margin (2)   3.65 %     3.45 %     3.87 %     3.71 %     3.83 %
Non-interest expense to average assets   3.95 %     3.57 %     4.07 %     7.30 %     3.54 %
Efficiency ratio (3)   68.09 %     103.37 %     102.62 %     190.43 %     90.24 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities   134.35 %     130.72 %     129.16 %     130.64 %     131.38 %
Average equity to average assets   12.90 %     13.30 %     14.85 %     15.32 %     15.71 %
Capital Ratios:                                      
Total capital to risk weighted assets (bank only)   16.93 %     17.52 %     17.84 %     18.62 %     19.29 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (bank only)   15.68 %     16.26 %     16.59 %     17.36 %     18.03 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (bank only)   15.68 %     16.26 %     16.59 %     17.36 %     18.03 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets (bank only)   11.46 %     11.63 %     12.76 %     12.92 %     13.62 %
Asset Quality Ratios:                                      
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans   1.28 %     1.27 %     1.37 %     1.28 %     1.27 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans   131.00 %     118.89 %     138.47 %     106.30 %     117.72 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans   0.00 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.03 %     (0.15 %)
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans   0.98 %     1.08 %     1.00 %     1.20 %     1.09 %
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets   0.86 %     0.95 %     0.85 %     1.10 %     0.94 %
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets   0.86 %     0.95 %     0.85 %     1.10 %     0.94 %
Total non-performing assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets   1.36 %     1.51 %     1.49 %     1.92 %     1.73 %
Other:                                      
Number of offices (4) 20     14     14     14     14  
Number of full-time equivalent employees (5) 230     179     184     183     187  
                                       

(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(3) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(4) Number of offices at September 30, 2020 included 6 offices due to acquisition of Mortgage World.
(5) Number of full-time equivalent employees at September 30, 2020 included 44 employees due to acquisition of Mortgage World.

Key metrics calculated on income statement items were annualized where appropriate.

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Loan Portfolio

    As of  
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
    2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
    Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent  
       
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Mortgage loans:                                                                                
1-4 family residential                                                                                
Investor Owned   $ 320,438       28.55 %   $ 317,055       29.25 %   $ 308,206       31.31 %   $ 305,272       31.60 %   $ 309,065       32.23 %
Owner-Occupied     93,340       8.31 %     91,345       8.43 %     93,887       9.54 %     91,943       9.52 %     90,843       9.47 %
Multifamily residential     284,775       25.37 %     274,641       25.34 %     259,326       26.35 %     250,239       25.90 %     244,644       25.51 %
Nonresidential properties     217,771       19.40 %     209,068       19.29 %     210,225       21.36 %     207,225       21.45 %     195,952       20.43 %
Construction and land     99,721       8.89 %     96,841       8.93 %     100,202       10.18 %     99,309       10.28 %     106,124       11.07 %
Total mortgage loans     1,016,045       90.52 %     988,950       91.24 %     971,846       98.74 %     953,988       98.75 %     946,628       98.72 %
Non-mortgage loans:                                                                                
Business loans (1)     96,700       8.61 %     93,394       8.62 %     11,183       1.13 %     10,877       1.12 %     11,040       1.15 %
Consumer loans     9,806       0.87 %     1,578       0.14 %     1,288       0.13 %     1,231       0.13 %     1,252       0.13 %
Total non-mortgage loans     106,506       9.48 %     94,972       8.76 %     12,471       1.26 %     12,108       1.25 %     12,292       1.28 %
Total loans, gross     1,122,551       100.00 %     1,083,922       100.00 %     984,317       100.00 %     966,096       100.00 %     958,920       100.00 %
                                                                                 
Net deferred loan origination costs     786               2,256               2,146               1,970               1,788          
Allowance for losses on loans     (14,381 )             (13,761 )             (13,484 )             (12,329 )             (12,160 )        
                                                                                 
Loans, net   $ 1,108,956             $ 1,072,417             $ 972,979             $ 955,737             $ 948,548          

      (1)   As of September 30, 2020, business loans include $86.2 million of PPP loans.

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Deposits

    As of  
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
    2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
    Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent  
       
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Demand   $ 186,328       19.15 %   $ 192,429       20.55 %   $ 110,801       13.35 %   $ 109,548       14.01 %   $ 104,181       13.75 %
Interest-bearing deposits:                                                                                
NOW/IOLA accounts     29,618       3.04 %     26,477       2.83 %     31,586       3.81 %     32,866       4.20 %     28,600       3.77 %
Money market accounts     148,877       15.30 %     125,631       13.42 %     121,629       14.66 %     86,721       11.09 %     98,707       13.02 %
Reciprocal deposits     108,367       11.13 %     96,915       10.35 %     62,384       7.52 %     47,659       6.09 %     42,292       5.58 %
Savings accounts     120,883       12.42 %     119,277       12.74 %     112,318       13.53 %     115,751       14.80 %     115,402       15.23 %
Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts     407,745       41.89 %     368,300       39.34 %     327,917       39.52 %     282,997       36.18 %     285,001       37.60 %
Certificates of deposit of $250K or more     80,403       8.26 %     81,786       8.74 %     81,486       9.82 %     84,263       10.77 %     86,498       11.41 %
Brokered certificates of deposit     55,878       5.74 %     55,878       5.97 %     51,661       6.23 %     76,797       9.82 %     58,570       7.73 %
Listing service deposits     49,342       5.07 %     54,370       5.81 %     55,842       6.73 %     32,400       4.14 %     22,458       2.96 %
Certificates of deposit less than $250K     193,548       19.89 %     183,456       19.59 %     202,034       24.35 %     196,038       25.08 %     201,137       26.55 %
Total certificates of deposit     379,171       38.96 %     375,490       40.11 %     391,023       47.13 %     389,498       49.81 %     368,663       48.65 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     786,916       80.85 %     743,790       79.45 %     718,940       86.65 %     672,495       85.99 %     653,664       86.25 %
Total deposits   $ 973,244       100.00 %   $ 936,219       100.00 %   $ 829,741       100.00 %   $ 782,043       100.00 %   $ 757,845       100.00 %

      (1)   As of September 30, 2020, included in demand deposits are $41.9 million related to net PPP funding.


PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Nonperforming Assets

  For the Quarters Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
  2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
     
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Non-accrual loans:                                      
Mortgage loans:                                      
1-4 family residential                                      
Investor owned $ 2,750     $ 2,767     $ 2,327     $ 2,312     $ 1,281  
Owner occupied   1,075       1,327       1,069       1,009       1,052  
Multifamily residential   210                            
Nonresidential properties   3,830       4,355       3,228       3,555       3,099  
Construction and land                     1,118       1,292  
Non-mortgage loans:                                      
Business                            
Consumer                            
Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans) $ 7,865     $ 8,449     $ 6,624     $ 7,994     $ 6,724  
                                       
Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                                      
Mortgage loans:                                      
1-4 family residential                                      
Investor owned $ 267     $ 272     $ 276     $ 467     $ 471  
Owner occupied   2,191       2,198       2,185       2,491       2,488  
Multifamily residential                            
Nonresidential properties   655       656       653       646       647  
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                                      
Business                            
Consumer                            
Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans   3,113       3,126       3,114       3,604       3,606  
Total non-accrual loans $ 10,978     $ 11,575     $ 9,738     $ 11,598     $ 10,330  
Total non-performing assets $ 10,978     $ 11,575     $ 9,738     $ 11,598     $ 10,330  
                                       
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                                      
Mortgage loans:                                      
1-4 family residential                                      
Investor owned $ 3,396     $ 3,730     $ 3,730     $ 5,191     $ 5,226  
Owner occupied   2,177       2,348       2,359       2,090       2,114  
Multifamily residential                            
Nonresidential properties   759       762       1,300       1,306       1,317  
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                                      
Business                     14       35  
Consumer                            
Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 6,332     $ 6,840     $ 7,389     $ 8,601     $ 8,692  
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 17,310     $ 18,415     $ 17,127     $ 20,199     $ 19,022  
Total non-performing loans to total loans   0.98 %     1.08 %     1.00 %     1.20 %     1.09 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets   0.86 %     0.95 %     0.85 %     1.10 %     0.94 %
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans to total assets   1.36 %     1.51 %     1.49 %     1.92 %     1.73 %

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

  For the Three Months Ended September 30,  
  2020      2019
  
  Average                     Average                  
  Outstanding             Average     Outstanding             Average  
  Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate (1)     Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate (1)  
     
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Interest-earning assets:                                              
Loans (2) $ 1,109,799     $ 13,375     4.79 %     $ 957,987     $ 12,663     5.24 %  
Available-for-sale securities   13,741       132     3.81 %       22,415       81     1.43 %  
Other (3)   60,068       96     0.64 %       30,460       209     2.72 %  
Total interest-earning assets   1,183,608       13,603     4.57 %       1,010,862       12,953     5.08 %  
Non-interest-earning assets   58,493                       35,840                  
Total assets $ 1,242,101                     $ 1,046,702                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
NOW/IOLA $ 29,687     $ 40     0.54 %     $ 28,183     $ 35     0.49 %  
Money market   224,339       422     0.75 %       144,666       685     1.88 %  
Savings   121,355       37     0.12 %       118,308       38     0.13 %  
Certificates of deposit   371,094       1,597     1.71 %       379,915       1,896     1.98 %  
Total deposits   746,475       2,096     1.12 %       671,072       2,654     1.57 %  
Advance payments by borrowers   7,756       1     0.05 %       7,991       1     0.05 %  
Borrowings   126,729       655     2.06 %       90,361       533     2.34 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   880,960       2,752     1.24 %       769,424       3,188     1.64 %  
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Non-interest-bearing demand   191,269                     109,491                
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   9,607                     3,402                
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   200,876                     112,893                
Total liabilities   1,081,836       2,752               882,317       3,188          
Total equity   160,265                       164,385                  
Total liabilities and total equity $ 1,242,101             1.24 %     $ 1,046,702             1.64 %  
Net interest income         $ 10,851                     $ 9,765          
Net interest rate spread (4)                 3.33 %                     3.44 %  
Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 302,648                     $ 241,438                  
Net interest margin (6)                 3.65 %                     3.83 %  
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities                 134.35 %                     131.38 %  

(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Loans include loans and loans held for sale.
(3) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
        

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

  For the Nine Months Ended September 30,  
  2020     2019  
  Average                     Average                  
  Outstanding             Average     Outstanding             Average  
  Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate (1)     Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate  
     
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Interest-earning assets:                                              
Loans (2) $ 1,036,706     $ 38,319       4.94 %   $ 940,971     $ 36,818       5.23 %
Available-for-sale securities   16,227       361       2.97 %     22,772       244       1.43 %
Other (3)   55,746       346       0.83 %     37,551       687       2.45 %
Total interest-earning assets   1,108,679       39,026       4.70 %     1,001,294       37,749       5.04 %
Non-interest-earning assets   53,945                       35,142                  
Total assets $ 1,162,624                     $ 1,036,436                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
NOW/IOLA $ 29,469     $ 117       0.53 %   $ 27,298     $ 86       0.42 %
Money market   193,951       1,497       1.03 %     124,263       2,004       2.16 %
Savings   117,424       109       0.12 %     120,748       118       0.13 %
Certificates of deposit   375,303       5,154       1.83 %     408,241       5,756       1.89 %
Total deposits   716,147       6,877       1.28 %     680,550       7,964       1.56 %
Advance payments by borrowers   8,226       3       0.05 %     8,423       3       0.05 %
Borrowings   118,701       1,850       2.08 %     64,947       1,211       2.49 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   843,074       8,730       1.38 %     753,920       9,178       1.63 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Non-interest-bearing demand   155,158                     110,730                
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   5,927                     4,087                
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   161,085                     114,817                
Total liabilities   1,004,159       8,730               868,737       9,178          
Total equity   158,465                       167,699                  
Total liabilities and total equity $ 1,162,624               1.38 %   $ 1,036,436               1.63 %
Net interest income         $ 30,296                     $ 28,571          
Net interest rate spread (4)                   3.32 %                     3.41 %
Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 265,605                     $ 247,374                  
Net interest margin (6)                   3.65 %                     3.81 %
Average interest-earning assets to                                              
interest-bearing liabilities                   131.50 %                     132.81 %

(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Loans include loans and loans held for sale.
(3) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


