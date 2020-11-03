Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Holiday Offerings and Convenient Pre-ordering
Renowned Chef Cat Cora will join Sprouts on Instagram to kick off the season with a special cooking demo
PHOENIX, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market is celebrating the goodness of the holidays this year with fresh, healthy and convenient selections across the store and online.
Today through November 23, shoppers can reserve turkeys and holiday meats, prepared meals and party trays online at sprouts.com/holiday.
Safe and Healthy Holiday Hours
Sprouts is closely following CDC and local health authority guidelines related to COVID-19 and regularly providing store team members with the latest safety guidance. Stores will be open Thanksgiving 7 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Christmas Eve 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.; Closed Christmas Day; New Year’s Eve 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.; and New Year’s Day 7 a.m.- 10 p.m. (regular hours).
Don’t Delay, Pre-order Today
Pre-orders are available online at sprouts.com/holiday through November 23, or by texting HOLIDAY to 50392. December pre-orders resume December 7 through December 21. Orders may be picked up until Thanksgiving Day at noon. Shoppers planning ahead can pre-order the following items:
A Variety of Quality Holiday Meats
- Natural Turkey (no antibiotics, ever) – 12 lb. for $20.28, 18 lb. for $30.42
- Free-range, Organic Turkey – 10 lb. for $29.99
- USDA Choice Beef Rib Roast – 8 lb. for $79.92
- Spiral-sliced Ham (no antibiotics, ever) – 8 lb. for $23.92
- Uncured and Sugar-free, Spiral-sliced Ham (no antibiotics, ever) – 8 lb. for $31.92
“Shoppers are particularly interested in the quality of the meats they’re preparing for their families this year,” said Sprouts Chief Fresh Merchandising Officer Scott Neal. “Sprouts’ natural turkeys are raised with no antibiotics ever, and Sprouts’ organic turkeys are free-range and fed a certified-organic diet on family-run farms.”
Prepared Meals & Party Trays
Prepared meals ready to heat and serve are priced from $35.99 to $79.99 and include traditional trimmings and delicious seasonal sides, with main courses such as Roasted Boneless Turkey Breast for two, or party-sized portions that feed six to eight of a Natural Whole Turkey, USDA Choice Boneless Rib Roast or Spiral-sliced Ham, complete with seasonal sides and dinner rolls. For shoppers looking for a vegan option, Sprouts offers prepared 40 oz. Gardein Roast meal, which includes cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and a Take & Bake Sourdough Loaf. Also available are artfully arranged and ready-to-serve party trays priced from $15.99 to $44.99.
