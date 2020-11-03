Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Holiday Offerings and Convenient Pre-ordering

Renowned Chef Cat Cora will join Sprouts on Instagram to kick off the season with a special cooking demo

PHOENIX, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market is celebrating the goodness of the holidays this year with fresh, healthy and convenient selections across the store and online. Today through November 23, shoppers can reserve turkeys and holiday meats, prepared meals and party trays online at sprouts.com/holiday.



Safe and Healthy Holiday Hours

Sprouts is closely following CDC and local health authority guidelines related to COVID-19 and regularly providing store team members with the latest safety guidance. Stores will be open Thanksgiving 7 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Christmas Eve 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.; Closed Christmas Day; New Year’s Eve 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.; and New Year’s Day 7 a.m.- 10 p.m. (regular hours).