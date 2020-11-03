 

New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and Reverse Take-Over

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Millennium Iron Corp. (the “Company” or “NML”) (TSX: NML) is pleased to announce that it has mailed a management information circular dated October 15, 2020 (the “Circular”) and related meeting and proxy material to its shareholders (the “NML Shareholders”) in connection with the proposed reorganization of the relationship of NML with TS Global Minerals Holdings Pte. Ltd. (“TSGMH”), Tata Steel Minerals Canada Ltd. (“TSMC”) and TSMUK LTD (“TSMUK”, and together with TSGMH and TSMC, the “Tata Steel Group”) previously announced on August 5, 2020 (the “Reorganization”); and the proposed reverse take-over of NML by the shareholders of Abaxx Technologies Inc. (“Abaxx”) announced on September 18, 2020 (the “Transaction”).

NML will hold an annual and special meeting of its shareholders on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. (the “Meeting”) at the offices of Blake, Cassels & Graydon in Montreal, Quebec, in order to vote, among other customary matters, on the Reorganization and the Transaction. NML’s board of directors has set October 14, 2020 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice and vote at the Meeting. In the context of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, NML Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote their NML shares by proxy in advance of the Meeting and attend the Meeting remotely as instructed in the Circular.

Each of the Reorganization and the Transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by NML Shareholders, Abaxx’s Shareholders, the Superior Ontario Court of Justice, the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). Subject to satisfaction of these closing conditions, the Reorganization and the Transaction are expected to close on or about November 30, 2020.

Upon receipt of the unanimous recommendation of the NML’s special committee which is comprised of independent directors of NML, NML’s board of directors has unanimously recommended that NML Shareholders VOTE IN FAVOUR of each of the Reorganization and the Transaction.

With respect to the Reorganization, Segal Valuations & Transaction Advisory LP (“Segal”), as independent valuator, has prepared a formal valuation which is included as an appendix to the Circular. In addition, each of Cairn Merchant Partners LP (“Cairn”), as financial advisor to NML, and Segal has provided NML’s board of directors with an opinion to the effect that, the proposed Reorganization is fair to NML Shareholders (other than the Tata Steel Group) from a financial point of view. A copy of each the Cairn fairness opinion and the Segal fairness opinion is included as an appendix to the Circular.

