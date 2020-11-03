 

Tortoise Announces Release of the 2020 Third Quarter Report and Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of October 31, 2020 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF

The combined 2020 third quarter stockholders’ report for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF has been released. This report is available online at cef.tortoiseecofin.com. Please call (866) 362-9331 or email info@tortoiseadvisors.com to request hard copies of this report free of charge. Additionally, the unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio updates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF as of October 31, 2020 are as follows:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) today announced that as of October 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $410.6 million and its unaudited net asset value was $255.9 million, or $20.48 per share.

As of October 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 428 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 313 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at October 31, 2020.

Unaudited balance sheet

 

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

342.5

$

27.42

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

10.0

 

0.80

Income Tax Receivable

 

52.1

 

4.17

Other Assets

 

6.0

 

0.48

Total Assets

 

410.6

 

32.87

 

Senior Notes

 

87.9

 

7.04

Preferred Stock

 

32.3

 

2.59

Total Leverage

 

120.2

 

9.63

 

Other Liabilities

 

2.3

 

0.18

Current Tax Liability

 

32.2

 

2.58

Net Assets

$

255.9

$

20.48

 

12.49 million common shares currently outstanding.

TYG has completed approximately $13.6 million of share repurchases under the publicly announced repurchase plan allowing up to $25.0 million through December 31, 2020. Under the program, TYG has repurchased 841,725 shares of its common stock at an average price of $16.142 and an average discount to NAV of 24.9%.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) today announced that as of October 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $195.9 million and its unaudited net asset value was $123.2 million, or $20.59 per share.

As of October 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 453 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 341 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at October 31, 2020.

Unaudited balance sheet

 

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

192.5

$

32.17

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

0.1

 

0.02

Other Assets

 

3.3

 

0.56

Total Assets

 

195.9

 

32.75

 

 

 

Short-Term Borrowings

 

0.3

 

0.05

Senior Notes

 

38.2

 

6.39

Preferred Stock

 

12.7

 

2.12

Total Leverage

 

51.2

 

8.56

 

 

 

Other Liabilities

 

0.8

 

0.14

Current Tax Liability

 

20.7

 

3.46

Net Assets

$

123.2

$

20.59

 

5.98 million common shares currently outstanding.

NTG has completed approximately $5.5 million of share repurchases under the publicly announced repurchase plan allowing up to $12.5 million through December 31, 2020. Under the program, NTG has repurchased 338,074 shares of its common stock at an average price of $16.211 and an average discount to NAV of 25.3%.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TTP) today announced that as of October 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $64.8 million and its unaudited net asset value was $39.8 million, or $16.32 per share.

As of October 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 349 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 262 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at October 31, 2020.

Unaudited balance sheet

 

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

58.2

$

23.86

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

5.8

 

2.36

Other Assets

 

0.8

 

0.34

Total Assets

 

64.8

 

26.56

 

 

 

Senior Notes

 

18.4

 

7.54

Preferred Stock

 

6.1

 

2.50

Total Leverage

 

24.5

 

10.04

 

 

 

Other Liabilities

 

0.5

 

0.20

Net Assets

$

39.8

$

16.32

 

2.44 million common shares currently outstanding.

TTP has completed approximately $0.9 million of share repurchases under the publicly announced repurchase plan allowing up to $5.0 million through December 31, 2020. Under the program, TTP has repurchased 65,155 shares of its common stock at an average price of $13.799 and an average discount to NAV of 25.6%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NDP) today announced that as of October 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $30.0 million and its unaudited net asset value was $24.9 million, or $13.48 per share.

As of October 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 598 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at October 31, 2020.

Unaudited balance sheet

 

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

29.8

$

16.13

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

0.1

 

0.05

Other Assets

 

0.1

 

0.09

Total Assets

 

30.0

 

16.27

 

Credit Facility Borrowings

 

5.0

 

2.71

 

Other Liabilities

 

0.1

 

0.08

Net Assets

$

24.9

$

13.48

 

1.85 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) today announced that as of October 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $108.0 million and its unaudited net asset value was $81.0 million, or $11.65 per share.

As of October 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 403 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at October 31, 2020.

Unaudited balance sheet

 

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

106.3

$

15.29

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

0.2

 

0.02

Other Assets

 

1.5

 

0.22

Total Assets

 

108.0

 

15.53

 

 

 

Credit Facility Borrowings

 

26.7

 

3.84

 

 

 

Other Liabilities

 

0.3

 

0.04

Net Assets

$

81.0

$

11.65

 

6.95 million common shares currently outstanding.

On October 14th, TPZ publicly announced a share repurchase program allowing up to $5.0 million in common stock repurchases through August 31, 2021. Under the program, TPZ has repurchased 1,700 shares of its common stock at an average price of $8.240 and an average discount to NAV of 29.3%.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) today announced that as of October 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $230.9 million and its unaudited net asset value was $198.7 million, or $14.73 per share.

As of October 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 731 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at October 31, 2020.

Unaudited balance sheet

 

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

226.5

$

16.79

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

0.3

 

0.02

Other Assets

 

4.1

 

0.30

Total Assets

 

230.9

 

17.11

 

 

 

Credit Facility Borrowings

 

31.5

 

2.33

 

 

 

Other Liabilities

 

0.7

 

0.05

Net Assets

$

198.7

$

14.73

 

13.49 million common shares outstanding.

The top 10 holdings for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF as of the most recent month-end can be found on each fund’s portfolio web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

About Tortoise

Tortoise focuses on energy infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. For additional information, please visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the Adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc., Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund. Ecofin Advisors Limited is a sub-adviser to Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.

For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

