Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at October 31, 2020
HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KMF) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities
and announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as of October 31, 2020.
As of October 31, 2020, the Fund’s net assets were $278 million and its net asset value per share was $5.89. As of October 31, 2020, the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 457% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 346%.
|Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc.
|Statement of Assets and Liabilities
|October 31, 2020
|(Unaudited)
|(in millions)
|Investments
|$
|387.6
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1.7
|Accrued income
|2.6
|Other assets
|0.5
|Total assets
|392.4
|Credit facility
|1.0
|Notes
|84.5
|Unamortized notes issuance costs
|(0.2
|)
|Preferred stock
|27.5
|Unamortized preferred stock issuance costs
|(0.1
|)
|Total leverage
|112.7
|Total liabilities
|1.7
|Net assets
|$
|278.0
The Fund had 47,197,462 common shares outstanding as of October 31, 2020.
