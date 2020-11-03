 

NEOVASC ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Neovasc, Inc. on Behalf of Neovasc Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 02:00  |  28   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Neovasc, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) on behalf of Neovasc stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Neovasc has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On December 20, 2018, Neovasc filed a comprehensive Q-Sub submission to the FDA with all available evidence for its product Neovasc Reducer, including the prospective, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, sham controlled study assessing the safety and efficacy of the Reducer in 104 patients in the European Union and Canada (COSIRA), a multi-center, multi-country, three-arm observational post market study (REDUCER-I), and supportive safety and efficacy data from peer-reviewed journals.

On February 20, 2019, the Company announced that the FDA had informed Neovasc that, despite “Breakthrough Device Designation”, the FDA review team recommended collection of further pre-market blinded data prior to Pre-Market Approval submission.

On October 9, 2019, despite recommendations from the FDA to the contrary, the Company decided to pursue a PMA application for this Breakthrough medical device without gathering any further evidence. Thereafter, the Company made optimistic statements regarding the likelihood of approval, such as, “the Company believes that the clinical evidence already available will be sufficient to not further delay the availability of this Breakthrough medical device for the treatment of U.S. patients.”

On November 28, 2020, prior to markets opening, Neovasc announced that, although the FDA voted that the Reducer is safe when used as intended, they voted overwhelmingly against issuing a reasonable assurance of effectiveness and on whether the relative benefits outweighed the relative risks.

On this news, the company’s stock price dropped from closing at $1.83 per share on October 27, 2020, to close at $1.06 per share on October 28, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Neovasc shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Neovasc Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 P4d Instances with EC2 UltraClusters Capability
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Pampers Donates More Than 200,000 Preemie Diapers to Canadian Families for Prematurity Awareness ...
Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Neovasc, Inc (NVCN) on Behalf of Investors
02.11.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Neovasc, Inc. (NVCN) on Behalf of Investors
31.10.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Neovasc, Inc (NVCN) on Behalf of Investors
30.10.20
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Neovasc Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
30.10.20
NVCN Equity Alert: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Neovasc Inc. – NVCN