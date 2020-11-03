Special Distribution Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds

Investors in the Funds should consider the distribution declared today, along with the special distribution declared on October 1, 2020 that is also payable on December 22, 2020 and any subsequent distributions, as part of the final distribution of proceeds in connection with each Fund’s investment objective to return $15 per share (the initial public offering price per common share) to holders of common shares on or about December 31, 2020.

BKK’s and BFO’s respective net asset value (“NAV”) per share as of the close of business on October 30, 2020 was $15.08 and $14.82, respectively. There is no assurance that each Fund will achieve its investment objective of returning $15 per common share. It is not anticipated that BFO will achieve its investment objective of returning $15.00 per common share on or about December 31, 2020. The NAV of each Fund will be reduced by the amount of any distributions, including the special distributions declared today and on October 1, 2020, on the Ex-Date of each such distribution. Each Fund’s daily NAV can be found in the “Closed End Funds” section of www.blackrock.com.

Special Distributions:

Declaration – 11/2/20 Ex-Date – 12/14/20 Record Date – 12/15/20 Payable Date – 12/22/20

Fund Ticker Special Distribution BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust BKK $0.178000 BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust BFO $0.248000

About BlackRock

