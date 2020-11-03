 

Special Distribution Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 02:00  |  55   |   |   

The Boards of Trustees of BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE: BKK, CUSIP: 09249X109) and BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE: BFO, CUSIP: 09250M109) (together the “Funds”) today announced the declaration of a special tax-exempt income cash distribution.

Investors in the Funds should consider the distribution declared today, along with the special distribution declared on October 1, 2020 that is also payable on December 22, 2020 and any subsequent distributions, as part of the final distribution of proceeds in connection with each Fund’s investment objective to return $15 per share (the initial public offering price per common share) to holders of common shares on or about December 31, 2020.

BKK’s and BFO’s respective net asset value (“NAV”) per share as of the close of business on October 30, 2020 was $15.08 and $14.82, respectively. There is no assurance that each Fund will achieve its investment objective of returning $15 per common share. It is not anticipated that BFO will achieve its investment objective of returning $15.00 per common share on or about December 31, 2020. The NAV of each Fund will be reduced by the amount of any distributions, including the special distributions declared today and on October 1, 2020, on the Ex-Date of each such distribution. Each Fund’s daily NAV can be found in the “Closed End Funds” section of www.blackrock.com.

Special Distributions:

Declaration – 11/2/20

Ex-Date – 12/14/20

Record Date – 12/15/20

Payable Date – 12/22/20

Fund

 

Ticker

 

Special Distribution

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust

 

BKK

 

$0.178000

BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust

 

BFO

 

$0.248000

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately $7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock

Seite 1 von 4
BLACKROCK MUN 2/COM SHS jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 P4d Instances with EC2 UltraClusters Capability
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Pampers Donates More Than 200,000 Preemie Diapers to Canadian Families for Prematurity Awareness ...
Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results