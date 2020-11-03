 

Drive Innovation and Agility with Newgen at "Future of Financial Services, Sydney 2020"

- Newgen to showcase its wide range of low code-based digital applications for financial institutions

SYDNEY, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital automation platform, announced that it is participating in the conference—Future of Financial Services, Sydney 2020—to be held virtually from November 4-6, 2020.

The event brings together industry leaders and organizations to discuss the latest insights and trends in technology and innovation. R. Krishna Kumar, Vice President – ANZ, Newgen, will be speaking on the topic of "Accelerate Digital with Low Code Technology" to share insights into how financial institutions can leverage low code to stay agile and future-ready.

The participants can connect with subject matter experts at the virtual booth to experience Newgen's digital applications for account opening, instant member onboarding, loan origination, trade finance, and payments and compliance. The applications, built on a low code digital automation platform, help financial institutions streamline their key business processes and end-to-end operations.

"This event is a platform for industry leaders, decision-makers, and influencers to witness how Newgen is helping financial institutions, globally, leverage the very best in technology and become more competitive. Our purpose-built applications lay the foundation for a digital business by enabling organizational agility, delivering context to content, and unifying customer engagement," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Newgen's platform and digital banking applications offer scalability and flexibility, enabling financial institutions to rapidly respond to evolving business needs, stay on top of regulations, and deliver superior customer experience.

About Newgen Software Technologies Pty Ltd:

Newgen is a leading provider of low code digital automation platform. Globally, successful financial institutions, insurance, government, and shared services organizations rely on Newgen's industry-recognized products and applications—to manage their processes (BPM), content (ECM), and communications (CCM)—for connected operations. From customer onboarding to service requests, from loans and deposits to underwriting, and many more, Newgen's industry applications transform business-critical operations with agility. Newgen's cloud-based platform enables digital transformation initiatives for superior customer experience, optimized costs, and improved efficiencies.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

Contact:
Asif Khan
asif.khan@newgensoft.com 

