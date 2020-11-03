 

New Look Vision Group Inc. to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

MONTREAL, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSX: BCI) ("New Look") announced today that it will present its third quarter results for 2020 during a conference call on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EST for the financial community. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call. The Press Release and the Management’s Discussion & Analysis will be posted SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and also on its own website (www.newlookvision.ca).

Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend this conference call:

CONFERENCE CALL 
Time and date:  Friday, November 6th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EST 
Dial-in number: 1-877-223-4471 (toll-free) 
  1-647-788-4922 (long-distance/international)

Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the full replay:

CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK 
Availability dates: November 6th, 2020 (4:00 p.m. EST) to November 18th, 2020 (11:59 p.m. EST) 
Access telephone: 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 
Reservation number: 9776702

As of October 31st, 2020, New Look had 15,660,199 Class A common shares issued and outstanding. New Look Vision is a leader in the eye care industry in Canada having a network of 390 stores operating mainly under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, Iris, Edward Beiner (US) and various Luxury banners and laboratory facilities using state-of-the-art technologies.

For additional information please see our website at www.newlookvision.ca. For enquiries, please contact Lise Melanson at (514) 877-4119.


