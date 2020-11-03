First National Bank Alaska Announced Unaudited Results for Third Quarter 2020

First National Bank Alaska’s (OTCQX:FBAK) unaudited net income for third quarter 2020 was $15.6 million, or $4.91 per share. This compares to net income of $14.8 million, or $4.68 per share, for the same period in 2019. Unaudited year-to-date net income was $44.3 million, or $13.98 per share, compared to net income of $41.4 million, or $13.07 per share for the same period in 2019.

Financial Overview (Unaudited)

Net interest and loan fee income for third quarter 2020 was $36.6 million, an increase of 5.3% from third quarter 2019. This improvement came about through lower cost of funds and a $195 million increase in average earning assets during the third quarter. Total assets increased $910.4 million year-to-date to reach $4.72 billion at September 30, 2020. Gross loans increased $278.5 million to $2.29 billion during the year.

Support for Alaskans during the COVID-19 pandemic was demonstrated by the bank’s continuing participation in the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (SBA PPP). For the quarter, the bank originated 308 SBA PPP loans, bringing the number of originated loans to 2,464, totaling $344.7 million with an anticipated weighted average origination fee of 3.73% as of September 30, 2020.

Deposits and repurchase agreements increased $131.3 million to $4.07 billion during the quarter. This increase was due mainly to additional PPP and CARES Act stimulus to governmental entities and Native tribes, increased savings rates of businesses and individuals as well as continued growth from organic business development efforts.

First National continued to help meet the financial challenges of Alaskans during the pandemic through modifications of existing loan terms. Loan modifications as of September 30, 2020 totaled $416.9 million, or 21.35% of total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans. Modification to interest-only payments accounted for more than 80% of the modifications, with interest-only periods ranging from three to fourteen months. Modifications remain concentrated in commercial real estate loans to customers in the rental and leasing and hotel and food service industries.