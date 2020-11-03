 

Asia's Top Companies Recognized at the Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan 2020 Best Practices Awards honor Asia-Pacific organizations that have accomplished innovative or disruptive breakthroughs and continually demonstrate excellence.

"These awards identify and honor the best in class companies in their respective industries. I am confident they will continue to inspire and positively impact their industry through achievements in their respective fields," said Shivaji Das, Partner and Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology combined with extensive research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and benchmarking to shortlist deserving companies in each category. With real-time performance indicators such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best in the Asia-Pacific region.

Twenty-four (24) awards were presented and these were segmented into regional and national categories. Frost & Sullivan congratulates all recipients of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.

Regional titles

2020 Asia-Pacific Data Center Services Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

Digital Realty

2020 Asia-Pacific IoT Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Ericsson

2020 Asia-Pacific Test and Measurement Industry Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

National Instruments Singapore (Pte) Ltd

2020 Asia-Pacific OSS BSS Vendor of the Year

Netcracker Technology

2020 Asia-Pacific Hosted IP Telephony & UCaaS Growth Excellence Frost Radar Award

NTT Cloud Communications Singapore Pte. Ltd.

2020 Asia-Pacific Cloud Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year Award

