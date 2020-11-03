 

Aurora Spine Announces Commercial Launch of The SOLO System

- Product expands Company’s scope of its 3D printed fusion portfolio -

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced it has commercially launched its proprietary SOLOTM ALIF Stand-Alone Cage system to its innovative suite of MIS products used in spinal surgery. As a stand-alone device, the SOLOTM is implanted through a single incision, which promotes less trauma for the patient and saves valuable time for the surgical team.

The SOLOTM is used as an integrated plate and spacer system that helps to preserve the natural spine shape while providing support and stability. The SOLOTM was designed and constructed with four anchor points for inserting titanium alloy fixed angle screws for long-term stability and it has a porous structure to improve adhesion to vertebral body endplates and to support bone in-growth. The SOLOTM also has a zero-profile proprietary locking plate, anterior column zero profile and multiple footprints, lordosis and heights for an optimized fit.

“The SOLOTM system is a new addition to our innovative suite of MIS products and expands the scope of our 3D printed fusion portfolio, offering a reliable, integrated Stand-Alone solution to meet the needs and preferences of surgeons and improve patient outcomes,” said Trent Northcutt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Spine. “After several successful cases, the new anchored cage continues to receive positive feedback regarding the versatility of its design and the system’s ease of implantation. The SOLOTM continues upon our commitment to Simplify the Complex.”

Surgeon Testimonials

The product has already seen initial success in select procedures by Aurora customers.

The first fusion procedure was performed by Daniel Barba, M.D., who is the Chief of Spine at Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, CA. “The addition of integrated screws to the implant allows for an ALIF procedure that is designed to improve stability and patient outcomes. The system also includes an easy one-step cover plate with a secure, center set screw to prevent screw back-out. This coupled with all of the advantages provided by the SOLOTM proprietary 3D printed technology, results in a quicker and more minimally invasive procedure that improves patient safety, and enhances clinical outcomes," explained Dr. Barba.

