 

GT Gold Announces Fully Subscribed C$5.7 Million Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 04:40  |  65   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Gold Corp. (TSX-V:GTT ; OTCQX:GTGDF) (the “Company” or “GT Gold”) today announced a fully subscribed non-brokered private placement financing (the “Financing”) for total gross proceeds of C$5.7 million. Proceeds of the Financing will be used to fund general working capital and to advance 2021 exploration activities on the Company’s 100% owned Tatogga property in northern British Columbia.

“This financing will serve to bolster the balance sheet as the Company works to both advance the Saddle North project towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment in early 2021, and to continue our exploration activities across the highly prospective Tatogga property,” said Paul Harbidge, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to continuing to demonstrate the value of our company through our field and metallurgical work in the months ahead.”

The Financing involves the sale of 3.6 million common shares. A total of 2.5 million shares will qualify as flow-through shares (“FT Shares”), each priced at C$1.75 per share for gross proceeds of up to C$4.4 million, and 1.1 million shares will be Common shares, priced at C$1.25 per share for gross proceeds of C$1.4 million. The Company has entered into an agreement with Peartree Securities Inc. for the purchase and sale of the FT Shares on a charity flow-through basis.

Participants in the Financing include existing arm’s-length GT Gold shareholders, Newmont Corporation (“Newmont”), and members of the Company’s management and board. The terms of the Financing were developed in discussions with arm’s-length shareholders. The arm’s-length shareholders and Newmont, which has an anti-dilution right (among other rights) dating back to May 2019 pursuant to an investor rights agreement with the Company, will acquire in the aggregate approximately 70% of the common shares to be issued in the Financing. Prior to the Financing, GT Gold had approximately 126.4 million common shares outstanding.

On completion of the Financing, members of management and Board will own a combined 12.08% of GT Gold’s outstanding common shares, up from 11.54% prior to the placement. Newmont will again attain its 14.9% strategic shareholder position.

The proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Shares will be used to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses (“CEE”) that qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” (as such terms are defined in the Tax Act) related to the Company’s projects located in British Columbia (the “Qualifying Expenditures”). The Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the FT Share purchasers with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2021, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Shares.

Seite 1 von 2
GT Gold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
AIM ImmunoTech Announces PLOS ONE’s Publication of New Data Analyses Showing Importance of ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Resverlogix Reports Filing of New Intellectual Property on Key Renal Protection and Glucose Control ...
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Maisons du Monde: Strong Third Quarter 2020 Activity
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
GT Gold berichtet über den aktuellen Stand der Betriebsaktivitäten auf dem Projekt Tatogga in British Columbia, Kanada
29.10.20
GT Gold provides operational update on Tatogga project in British Columbia, Canada
20.10.20
GT Gold Commences Trading on the OTCQX Market

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
90
GT Gold -----