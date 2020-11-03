GT Gold Announces Fully Subscribed C$5.7 Million Private Placement

“This financing will serve to bolster the balance sheet as the Company works to both advance the Saddle North project towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment in early 2021, and to continue our exploration activities across the highly prospective Tatogga property,” said Paul Harbidge, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to continuing to demonstrate the value of our company through our field and metallurgical work in the months ahead.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Gold Corp. (TSX-V:GTT ; OTCQX:GTGDF) ( the “Company” or “GT Gold”) today announced a fully subscribed non-brokered private placement financing (the “ Financing ”) for total gross proceeds of C$5.7 million. Proceeds of the Financing will be used to fund general working capital and to advance 2021 exploration activities on the Company’s 100% owned Tatogga property in northern British Columbia.

The Financing involves the sale of 3.6 million common shares. A total of 2.5 million shares will qualify as flow-through shares (“FT Shares”), each priced at C$1.75 per share for gross proceeds of up to C$4.4 million, and 1.1 million shares will be Common shares, priced at C$1.25 per share for gross proceeds of C$1.4 million. The Company has entered into an agreement with Peartree Securities Inc. for the purchase and sale of the FT Shares on a charity flow-through basis.

Participants in the Financing include existing arm’s-length GT Gold shareholders, Newmont Corporation (“Newmont”), and members of the Company’s management and board. The terms of the Financing were developed in discussions with arm’s-length shareholders. The arm’s-length shareholders and Newmont, which has an anti-dilution right (among other rights) dating back to May 2019 pursuant to an investor rights agreement with the Company, will acquire in the aggregate approximately 70% of the common shares to be issued in the Financing. Prior to the Financing, GT Gold had approximately 126.4 million common shares outstanding.

On completion of the Financing, members of management and Board will own a combined 12.08% of GT Gold’s outstanding common shares, up from 11.54% prior to the placement. Newmont will again attain its 14.9% strategic shareholder position.

The proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Shares will be used to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses (“CEE”) that qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” (as such terms are defined in the Tax Act) related to the Company’s projects located in British Columbia (the “Qualifying Expenditures”). The Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the FT Share purchasers with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2021, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Shares.