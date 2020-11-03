 

Sungrow Bags the Contract to Supply Inverters to Two of the Largest Subsidy-free Solar Farms in the UK

MILTON KEYNES, England, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced its contract with Bouygues Energies & Services to supply inverter solutions for two of the largest subsidy-free solar farms in the UK.

Sungrow Central Inverter Solution SG3125HV-MV

The solar farms "Strensham" and "Llanwern" being constructed by Bouygues Energies & Services for Next Energy Capital, are in Gloucestershire and South Wales respectively. Once in operation, the parks, totaling 115MWp, will provide energy for 22,000 homes.

Sungrow will provide 23 units of SG3125HV-MV turnkey central inverters for the solar parks. The 1500V turnkey central inverter solution features easy installation and O&M, enabling cost savings at large. Equipped with robust C5 anti-corrosion capability, the solution is resilient in coastal areas, especially for the Llanwern project, which is located just 1 km away from the ocean.

Keith Pedder, Energy & Engineering Director for Bouygues Energies & Services said: "Sungrow has demonstrated its focus on providing high-quality products and exemplary customer service in the UK market."

Jeremy Powell, Key Account Manager of Sungrow UK, said: "We are very pleased to be working on these sizeable projects with Bouygues Energies & Services and Next Energy Capital. Our aim has always been to give the most sophisticated and simple solution to our customers. This shows the trust the UK market has in Sungrow and its products." 

The inverter deliveries have been started in October 2020. Both farms will be connected to the grid in Q1 2021.

About Sungrow and Sungrow UK

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 120 GW installed worldwide as of June 2020. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 23-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 120 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%.

Sungrow UK is a subsidiary of Sungrow. Since opening its Milton Keynes branch in 2014, the local team has realized significant traction in the United Kingdom with projects exceeding 600 MW of volume and tens of energy storage applications. Sungrow UK offers presales/applications engineering, sales and post-sales services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1325689/SG3125HV_MV.jpg

 



